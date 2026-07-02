A reading life

A reading life

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Christine Famula's avatar
Christine Famula
13h

Elizabeth Strout… I loved and still love Amy and Isabelle, My Name is Lucy Barton, The Burgess Boys, Olive Again. Anything is Possible. Oh William. All except Lucy by the Sea and Tell Me Everything. I still don’t understand what happened there.

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8 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
12h

I so resonate with the hectic summers of the past with young kids, Petya! I have just reached the point where summers are opening up as my kids are older, and can finally see summers of reading becoming available to me! 📚

As for the reading...thank you so much again for sending me the Strout! I'm glad you tried her. But I have to say...I found this one SO SAD 😞 like, to the point that, one weekend, I couldn't figure out why I felt so low until I realised I was thinking about the book! Maybe it's being married to a schoolteacher (as I know you are) and being a bit younger than the characters, but I found it so tragic. I also found it much more political than her other books, which was a bit much for me. My favourite of hers (other than the two Olives) are My Name is Lucy Barton (fantastic one-woman reading on Libby by Laura Linney!) And Lucy by the Sea.

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