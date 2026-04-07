A reading life

A reading life

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Kerry Winfrey's avatar
Kerry Winfrey
5d

I love your newsletter and have never commented before, but as a romance reader/writer I can't ignore this topic! One thing to keep in mind is that there are romances can ALSO be devastating in their journey, just like literary fiction...but they always promise to put you back together at the end. The first one that came to mind is Seven Days in June by Tia Williams, but I'm sure other readers have more suggestions!

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8 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
nellreadsbooks's avatar
nellreadsbooks
5d

I feel like I’ve had some similar internalised debates, not about romance specifically but maybe more commercial-leaning, “easy” fiction. Since becoming an “online” reader I’ve re-trained myself to read more critically, to lean into literature, to read serious books very seriously. And I have loved every moment.

But I had a revelation recently: reading is actually not my job. I HAVE a job, which is rewarding but demanding. It is in between all my other responsibilities that I choose to immerse myself in books. If I denied myself the joy of simply reading a gulpable and zeitgeisty commercial or genre-led book every now and then without feeling pressure to go deep on it, then I am taking away the pleasure that IS reading as recreation. The truth is there are so many really smart people here whose work is tied to critical reading and I admire that so much. But after my intense 9-5, after caring for ageing parents, after being there for friends and family in different life stages to me, I’ve learnt to simply lean into the times when I want to sit on the couch with something entertaining and enjoy it with no strings attached 😊

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