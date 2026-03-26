I have to be honest with you, working on this interview has left me with a kind of tender feeling that I did not see coming.



A little while back Justin Bryte - half of the indie-pop band Fly by Midnight - reached out to me after coming across my newsletter.

Middle-aged as I am, I had to google them. Don’t judge, I am still stuck on The Garden State soundtrack and don’t even mind. But I started listening to their music while chatting with Justin about how we could do something together and now I am a proud, t-shirt wearing fan of the band.

Fly By Midnight — Justin & Slavo — are an LA-based duo who have spent the last decade building something genuinely singular: multiple albums, touring internationally, a global audience, and crucially, all of it entirely on their own terms. Their music is emotional, melodic, and beautifully nostlalgic… think 80s popsynth, made super modern. I’ve been playing it a lot in the car with the windows down, soaking up this Memphis spring, feeling grateful for the rare urge to sing out loud and experience a kind of lightness that does not come naturally to me.

Fly by Midnight write the songs, produce the albums, direct the videos, design the artwork. I know that many of us seek autonomy and creative independence, but their ability to follow their creative instinct is truly inspiring.

Justin agreed to answer The Reading Life questions and as I was working on this post for you, I was struck by how unusually personal it felt to be so immersed in someone’s creative mind. (In fact, I highly recommend you put on the music as you read through the interview.) So much of contemporary internet culture flattens people into output — into an aesthetic or an image, something easily understood and repeated. And yet, somewhere between his music and his reading life, I found myself encountering not a brand or a persona but a… person. It’s almost embarrassing to admit how shocking that felt.

I know that I don’t speak only for myself when I say that life has felt a bit MUCH recently… but chatting with Justin I am yet again reminded that genuine human connection through art, literature and music can not only temper the hardship but also serve as a reminder to open up one’s own aperture more widely.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

Thanks for having me to chat Petya! On a personal note, reading has become part of my daily routine. Every morning I drink a cup of coffee and set a timer for 15 minutes to crack open a book before kicking off a workout. I’m really grateful my lifestyle allows me that luxury because it gives me the space to wake up before diving into, what’s normally, a pretty busy day, with typically a very late night ahead.

On the professional side, I’ve really enjoyed using books as a source of inspiration for the last couple of Fly By albums we’ve written. Sometimes simply taking the overall emotion a book has left me with can be a really cool diving board, when walking into a writing session. As we’ve been touring a lot more this year than previous, reading has also become one of my favorite ways to disconnect for a bit. Everywhere I go I carry a kindle in my shoulder bag haha

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

When I’m home I try to make the space to read 30 min to an hour a day. That bit in the morning and then before bed I’ll put in some time to cool down my brain. Occasionally if I’m really engrossed in a book I’ll derail my whole week and read a lot more.

PKG: As someone who has NEVER been a morning person and has zero aspiration of becoming one, I will have to agree that reading a little bit in the morning definitely sets up the day as a reading day… and I find it much easier to return to reading before bed if I have read some pages in the morning.

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

These days I’m a bit all over the place with my favorite genre. The last few years I’ve jumped from historical fiction to classics to sci fi and more. I’ve really enjoyed the randomness of it all. I’ve also always been a fan of community so when someone recommends I read a book I often will just so we can have a bookclub-esque chat after.

PKG: Justin has really shamed me because I am so much more selfish by comparison. I have such a long TBR and guard it with my life. But I am making an attempt to soften my cold heart and be a better friend through reading with friends. This month I am reading SS Proleterka by Fleur Jaeggy with Mike from Books on GIF.

What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

I’d say setting timers for my reading feels like a habit that’s unique to me. I think for some people they’d find that structure frustrating, but it allows me the balance to enjoy a book without losing track of time and avoiding distractions.

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

I often underline sections in a book, but lately I’ve moved away from physical books and am loving the highlight feature on my kindle.

How do you keep track of what you want to read?

On my goodreads account I have a ton of books I’ve added to the want to read list.

PKG: Because I was nosey and wanted to snoop on Justin, I reactivated my own goodreads account. Nothing to see there right now but I may re-start my TBR list.

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

A bit of everywhere lately. Reddit has been a really cool platform to connect with other readers and find recommendations. Also sometimes my wife and I will go into our local bookstore and I’ll grab a couple of books that stand out to me. Fun date day for us.

Also random story, but our song Infinitely Falling was used as the trailer song for the Netflix movie Love At First Sight which was based off of the book The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. The author Jennifer Smith sent us a couple of copies and it was the coolest thing to have our song be the backdrop for so many fans of the movie and book. Such a full circle moment for me loving music and reading.

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

Definitely a mood reader. After reading a melancholy sort of book I often find myself being like “yeah I need something more uplifting next”. On the same token if I’ve done a long read (looking at you War & Peace) I’ll follow it up with some short stories or novellas.

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

This is a really interesting perspective. So far I feel like I’ve been able to create space for everything I want to do in my day. Having a kid soon I’m sure will shift some of those priorities so I may need to check back in with you there haha Reading has shifted my focus away from social media all the time too, which despite being terribly difficult, I think is super important.

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

I’m a big advocate for creating habits. Even starting 10 minutes a day may have you catch the bug. I also tell my friends who aren’t readers to genre search more, as I’ve noticed most guys in my circle associate reading with self help or non fiction. I’m like nah dude read about a romance in 1970s Tokyo or intergalactic political conflict! Haha

What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

Some favorites that I can’t stop recommending:

Speaker for the Dead

The Pillars Of The Earth

The Five People You Meet In Heaven

Left Hand Of Darkness

Norwegian Wood

Hyperion

Rules For A Knight

Stoner

Working Stiff

I hope you loved this conversation as much as I did. Justin gave us many fun nuggets to pull from, but the thing that’s really sitting on my heart right now is how to carry this soft, happy, slightly lovey feeling into my own reading life. I have a suspicion that some strategic genre searching may be involved… and I may, in fact, be—gasp!!!—romance curious.

🤓 So let’s talk:

This chat is competing with a new Fly by Midnight single release today BUT in addition to my questions below, please note that Justin will try to pop in and say hi at some point today! Feel free to speak to him directly in the comments!!!