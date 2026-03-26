A reading life

A reading life

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Flybymidnight's avatar
Flybymidnight
Mar 26

Petya, it was so great getting to chat with ya. Like I said, huge fan of the community you're building here. Any opportunity to nerd out, I'll be there :) - Justin

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Istiaq Mian, MD's avatar
Istiaq Mian, MD
Mar 29

Enjoyed this interview. Really loved this line as it encourages me to branch out!

“I’m like nah dude read about a romance in 1970s Tokyo or intergalactic political conflict!”

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