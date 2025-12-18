One of the most common questions I get from readers of this newsletter is some version of: how do you find the time to read as much as you do?

I’ve said it before and I will say it again: I resolve to make time. It happens because I work very hard to be focused and organized everywhere else in my life, so that when I am done doing what I need to do, I have a chance at reading. What I aim for is for my default state to be reading, thinking, and writing — not scrambling or catching up.

What follows is the my personal planning system that makes that somewhat possible. It’s the result of years of trial and error, shaped by the constraints of a full life and a brain that needs both structure and space. My hope is that you might find a few small ideas here that help you protect the parts of your life that matter most to you.



Note: My friend Nikki who is my endless inspiration for all things notebooks and planning previewed this post and asked for more notebook pages for illustrations, which I thought was excellent feedback. I am adding images but it’s late at night as I am doing this so the quality is far from great. I don’t think it will really matter but please tell me if you want me to re-take them. However, you should know that a lot of THIS takes place at night… so in a way, these dark images are a better representation of my reality.

Before I get into the system itself, here’s a quick sketch of the life it’s designed to support.

I’m a VP of Strategy at a medium-sized tech firm. I run a team spanning UX research, design, and marketing, and I also carry my own project load. I sit on three nonprofit boards. I’m a mom to an eight-year-old only child — which is both easier and more intense in its own particular way — and I publish this newsletter weekly while also working on a novel.

I’ve considered publishing less frequently to “open up space.” Strangely, it’s the weekly writing rhythm that gives shape to my time right now, so I’m sticking with it. Also worth noting: I’m a very typical Pisces. I need a lot of solitude, a lot of interior wandering, and a generous margin for daydreaming and vibing with the universe.

All of which is to say: yes, finding time to read is genuinely hard. I don’t question anyone’s busy season. I’m living one.

I didn’t just wake up busy. I’ve been busy for a long time. The system I’m sharing here is the result of years of experimentation and anchored in human-centered design—the problem-solving framework I use professionally in my user experience work to build technology that function in the real world, under real constraints

This is the mindmap I did recently as part of my prep for 2026.

.At its core, human-centered design starts with observation rather than aspiration. As I run this method on myself, I am designing for the person I actually am (not the aspirational person I wish I were). I map my days, weeks, and months to understand what my life truly requires of me—and only then built simple systems to support that reality.

In practice, this process cycles through the following steps:

1. Observe (and tell the truth)

I pay attention to how my days actually unfold. What happens daily/weekly/monthly. Which items on my to do list are non-negotiable. What consistently gets postponed. In the example I have shown above, I made a map of all the aspects of life that I keep track of and then use that braindump to identify any changes I needed to do in 2026. 2. Define the real problem

I try to name the actual tension that causes stress in my life: too many roles, limited cognitive bandwidth, competing forms of care, uneven energy across the week. 3. Design something small and flexible

I create lightweight planning structures. I really fight being rigid and push against perfectionism. My goals is to find ways to help myself do what I need to do, so that I can do what I want to do. 4. Test it in real life

Whenever I make changes to any part of my system, I make myself live with them for a while in order to see what happens. Where does it help? Where does it get ignored? 5. Revise without drama

If something doesn’t work, I change it. No system is permanent because no season of life is.

Along the way, I’ve borrowed heavily from Cal Newport’s ideas about deep work and slow productivity.

While I don’t agree with every aspect of his framework—most of us don’t have the autonomy of late-career academics—I deeply identify with his orientation toward depth: in thinking, reading, writing, and living. What I’ve tried to do is translate those ideals into a system that works inside a full, adult life rather than pretending constraints don’t exist.

These are the areas I’m actively trying to wrangle:

Personal: family life, home and errands, travel, health and wellness

Work: own workload, team stuff, company stuff, board service

Projects: reading life, Substack, long-form writing

Everything has to coexist inside the same 24 hours.

Family comes first. Everything else is subordinate to that and as I make daily choices about where my energy should go, I remind myself that:

I don’t want a good job. I want an interesting life.

I should aim to work smarter, not harder.

Being disciplined enough helps me feel at ease with myself.

I want to make an impact and be proud of my work.

I want to make time for deep work and long thinking.

These principles remind me why I do what I do, since everything here competes with time I could otherwise be spending with my husband and daughter OR standing between me and my next favorite book.

🤓 Annually

My brain rejects traditional goals and rigid plans. Instead, once a year I write down big, sometimes ridiculous wishes and then set them aside. I review them periodically but mostly let the universe do its thing.

I know this sounds kooky, but it works for me. A couple of years ago, my friend Lauren Vestal and I were practicing manifesting by sending voice memos to each other. One day I sent her a memo saying, half-laughing, “You’re not going to believe this, but I hit 10K subscribers on my Substack.” At the time I probably had around 200 subscribers and wasn’t even writing about books. The idea sounded completely absurd — and yet, here we are.

I also define a very small number of big projects for the year — rough sketches, not detailed plans. For example, this year I need to revise my novel and begin looking for an agent. On the reading front, last year I started experimenting with defining rough reading goals which worked really well for me. I am still working on my reading goals for next year but don’t worry, I will share them in early January.

🤓 Quarterly (Seasonally)

Being married to a teacher and having a school-aged child means a lot of our life runs on the academic calendar. At the beginning of each semester — and again at the start of summer — I:

Review major personal and professional events (travel, big projects)

Adjust — i.e. lower — goals and expectations accordingly

School breaks are not for hitting big professional goals. Some seasons of life are simply about treading water and not drowning. I plan for that.

🤓 Monthly

This is where things get real. At the end of each month, I:

Review the month ahead: travel, birthdays, major deliverables, milestones

Figure out how many weeks are in the month so I know how many Substack posts need to exist

Plan when my monthly reading round-ups and reader interviews will go live

This spread gets fuller and messier as the month goes on.

I also maintain a continuous task list:

Instead of writing and re-writing my to do list, I keep a single list to rule them all

Add new items to THE LIST as they come up

Identify time-sensitive tasks

🤓 Weekly

Friday or Sunday afternoon:

Weekly spread from my current planner. The Hobonichi Cousin weekly spread is vertical.

Plan the upcoming week: major meetings, deliverables, family events or outings, Substack posts, personal errands (see THE LIST above)

Slot these into the appropriate days. I love seeing all my TO DOs for the week on a single page. This allows me to focus my attention on how to be most impactful and also how to break down bigger projects into multiple working sessions during the week.

Check in on team goals and task progress in Notion (only use Notion for work)

Prep 1:1 agendas and priorities

Highlight my personal due items and add focus blocks to my work calendar so that I can get my things done.

🤓 Daily

I start every day on paper in my notebook.

Review the top three tasks and deliverables for the day

Keep a running log of what I am working as I am doing it - some people call this interstitial journaling, ADHD planning or captain logging; it helps me tremendously with staying focused and I then use the notes to report my billable time (agency life)

I currently do this in my work notebook but will be doing my daily logging in my Hobonichi Cousin daily page.

Most of my planning for the day actually happens the night before. I love hitting my desk already knowing what the plan is. So, at the end of the workday, I take a little time to:

Review tomorrow’s calendar

Make sure my focus time did not get disrupted.

Check Notion for project and task updates

Quick reflection or journaling - I don’t do this daily.

🤓 Habit Tracking

I try not to track more than a couple of habits at a time, because otherwise it becomes overwhelming. Right now I’m tracking:

Supplements intake

Steps (aiming for over 6K per day — American workdays are making us deeply unhealthy)

More things I hope to add in later in the year:

Book revisions

Pilates classes

Project pan (no new beauty or skincare purchases until I’m out; we are multi-dimensional people around here)

I won’t add more habits until these feel fully assimilated.

🤓 Ad Hoc

Capture tasks on sticky notes or in the continuous task list as they come up; I also have a small pocketsized Plotter notebook that I carry with me everywhere and use for notes on the go.

Review and sort them later into Notion or my planner.a

My notebook ecosystem is basically the same as what I shared earlier this year. The only big change I am making in 2026 is to replace my Paper Republic Weekly Planner with a Hobonichi Cousin planner.

I loved the Paper Republic planner as a notebook but it was too small for the current state of craziness in my life. I needed a more complete view into my life, especially a MONTHLY spread that the Paper Republic does not have and I was missing.

I keep a single planner because all aspects of my life need to fit inside the same 24 hours of the day. When I have a busy work week, I know I won’t have energy for much social activity. On Substack publishing days, I try to stay away from meetings if I can — my adrenaline runs high and I come across as … mildly deranged (do we need a support group for this?!).

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the rest of my notebooks, their purpose and how I use them.

Most days, the only two books I touch are my Planner and my work notebook. I know that when I share this list, many people will freak out — it’s too many notebooks, etc. That’s the wrong conclusion. It’s too many COMMITMENTS, perhaps, but I only do what I love and what gives me energy… so, that’s that. The notebooks support the life, not the other way around.

What you’ll notice is that nowhere in this system do I schedule time for reading. Reading is the default state I am constantly trying to return to. I’m far from perfect. I spend too much time on my phone. I’m human. But I try to be focused and organized in all other areas of my life as much as I can so that when I’m done, I’m actually done — and I can sit and read in peace.

