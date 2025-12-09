Pre-script: 25% off annual subscriptions between now and end of 2025. Please support the writers you enjoy!

It started innocently enough. I heard a cursory mention of Pond in a YouTube video by a creator who has since deleted their account. I loved the cover and bought the book on impulse. I read it in January… and that experience was so singular and exhilarating that it set the tone for my entire reading year.

Reading Pond awakened a side of my reading self I didn’t know existed. One minute I was a normal human with a normal reading life… the next I was literally salivating over a discussion of breakfast bananas. Talking about this book—or any Claire-Louise Bennett book—is hilarious because anything you say about it makes you sound slightly unwell. For example, my favorite section of Pond is about stove knobs: only two of the three work, the narrator attempts to replace them but the particular type of knobs have been discontinued, and this leads her into a philosophical reflection on impermanence and our doomed quest to hold on to life while watching it slip away. The entire book is bonkers—in the best way. A masterful exploration of what happens to a rare, active mind when its owner is enveloped in solitude.

Over the course of the year, I became a Claire-Louise Bennett completionist. One of the best days of my year was when my 8-year-old discovered Checkout 19 in a used bookstore for me.

I nearly cried—partly because I’d found the book, and partly because my child knew who Claire-Louise Bennett was. 🥹🥹🥹 Checkout 19 follows a young girl who discovers reading and grows into a writer, shaped by the books she loves and the life that forms around them.

While nervously googling when her next book might come out, I stumbled upon Joan Publishing, a contemporary press in London. Joan had published a long essay by Bennett, inspired by a painting by Dorothea Tanning. Jennifer Hodgson writes of the book:

I think Fish Out of Water is about recognition, that extraordinary moment of encountering a work of art that makes you reel because it seems to beckon you… to lead you back to yourself but as a stranger… There’s still chance to recover ourselves and the world as new and totally strange.

I love this description. It distills the piece, yes—but more importantly it captures my experience of her work as a super-fan: reeling from the strangeness, unable to look away, feeling beckoned because it feels like a roadmap back to a version of myself I thought I’d needed to demolish. The solitude, the strangeness, the lack of coherence — traits I’d spent years trying to outgrow — I finally allowed to exist again. I feel a desperate sense of gratitude for this strange, beautiful work and the permission it offers to be free both from and with oneself.

Her third novel, Big Kiss, Bye-Bye, is the least strange of her works but still challenges and entertains in familiar ways. Because the writing is partly autofictional and because Claire-Louise Bennett absolutely refuses to give a fuck about repeating herself, several familiar themes return—especially memory and the stories we tell ourselves across time. But reading an author so intensely over such a short period also makes you notice their quirks, their weird food obsessions. That’s how I found myself scouring the internet and my local grocery stores for Scottish oatcakes… which are now, embarrassingly, a major food group in my diet.

So… I read the books. I read the interviews, the podcasts, the scattered fragments of her thinking online. Each book felt like a spell, and each consecutive one pulled me deeper. It has been such an intense experience—I’ve felt very implicated, very seen, very… deranged through all this? Deranged is probably the best word because when I finished her last available book, my first emotional response was panic. A kind of spiritual bereavement. A low-grade existential whimper. I didn’t know what to do with myself. I went out and bought black eyeliner. Normally I read a book, write about it, and move on. But here, I seem to have entered a form of literary attachment that feels borderline transgressive. I’m obsessed with the interior of this stranger’s mind. She’ll publish another book eventually, I told myself. But who knows when—or in what form—or what state I will be in by then?

Last week — unable to simply sit with my feelings like a normal person — I began compiling a list of every book mentioned in Checkout 19. Around 130 titles. By the time I was done, I felt spellbound. I’d tracked many of the titles while reading, but seeing them typed up felt unexpectedly vulnerable, almost revealing. I wrote them down in the order they appear in the book, so reading through the list felt a bit like reading someone’s private diary. Please don’t judge me but… it’s been delightful. I am still incredibly sad that I have no idea when I’ll get to read her next work, but I feel comforted knowing I can stay close to her mind by reading my way through her list.

When I posted a Note about what I had done, I knew I was with my people when many CLB fans reached out asking me to share the list. But it was Alexander Chee who suggested that I write a post about it:



So. There you have it → the whole story: one reader, one author, one escalating pattern of behavior that probably says something about my psychological architecture… but let’s not dwell on that. Below is the full list of ~130 books mentioned in Checkout 19. If you’re the kind of reader who wants not just the list but the infrastructure around it, I also made a Google Doc with the books organized by theme.

The list below gathers ~130 books and authors mentioned in Claire-Louise Bennett’s Checkout 19. Some references in the novel include both author and title; others mention only an author. To keep these distinct while still creating a useful reading guide, each section is split into two parts:

Works explicitly mentioned in the novel (author + title). Suggested works for authors Bennett names without a specific book.

List 1 (in this post) groups everything by form/genre (novels, poetry, essays, etc.).

List 2 (in this Google Doc) groups the same material by theme (interiority, language, politics, the uncanny, etc.).

Together, the lists offer a navigable map of the literary landscape surrounding Checkout 19.

Key

Author, Title — explicitly mentioned by Bennett (both author + title appear in the novel)

Author, Title (suggested) — a representative work by an author mentioned without a specific title



📚 NOVELS & NOVELLAS

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Ingeborg Bachmann, Malina

E.M. Forster, A Room with a View

Roald Dahl, Switch Bitch; Danny the Champion of the World

Alan Sillitoe, A Start in Life

John Milton, Aeropagitica

John Steinbeck, Of Mice and Men

Vladimir Nabokov, Lolita

Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl

L.P. Hartley, The Go-Between

Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

Virginia Woolf, Orlando

Virginia Woolf, Jacob’s Room

Jean-Paul Sartre, Nausea

Albert Camus, The Fall

Goethe, Faust

Robert Walker, The Walk

David Markson, Wittgenstein’s Mistress

Thomas Hardy, Tess of the d’Urbervilles

Penelope Lively, Moon Tiger

Hugo von Hofmannsthal, The letter of lord Chandos

Gabriel García Márquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude

Thomas Harris, The Silence of the Lambs

Iris Murdoch, The Sea, The Sea

Jeanette Winterson, Oranges are not the only fruit

Dorothy Baker, Cassandra at the Wedding

Doris Lessing, The Grass Is Singing

Rainer Maria Rilke, The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge

Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathrustra

Anne F. Garréta, Sphinx

Fernando Pessoa, The book of disquiet

Henry Mackenzie, The Man of Feeling

Thomas Mann, Death in Venice

Günter Grass, The Tin Drum

John Irving, A Prayer for Owen Meany

Mary Shelley, Frankenstein

Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary

Wilkie Collins, The Woman in White

D.H. Lawrence, Sons and Lovers

Bram Stoker, Dracula

Graham Greene, The Heart of the Matter

Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness

Ann Quin, Object Lessons

Gore Vidal, The City and the Pillar

Fleur Jaeggy, Proleterka

Tove Ditlevsen, The Copenhagen Trilogy

Elena Ferrante, The Neapolitan Quartet

James Salter, A Sport and a Pastime

J.L. Carr, A Month in the Country

Laurence Sterne, A Sentimental Journey

Suggested works by authors CLB mentions without titles:

Hermann Hesse, Steppenwolf (suggested)

Italo Calvino, If on a Winter’s Night a Traveler (suggested)

Jean Rhys, Wide Sargasso Sea (suggested)

Jorge Luis Borges, Ficciones (suggested)

Thomas Bernhard, The Loser (suggested)

Clarice Lispector, The Passion According to G.H. (suggested)

Witold Gombrowicz, Ferdydurke (suggested)

Milan Kundera, The Unbearable Lightness of Being (suggested)

Colette, Chéri (suggested)

Madeleine Bourdouxhe, La Femme de Gilles (suggested)

Françoise Sagan, Bonjour Tristesse (suggested)

Saul Bellow, Seize the Day (suggested)

Georges Perec, Life: A User’s Manual (suggested)

Robert Musil, The Man Without Qualities (suggested)

Stefan Zweig, Beware of Pity (suggested)

Paul Bowles, The Sheltering Sky (suggested)

Marlen Haushofer, The Wall (suggested)

Shirley Jackson, The Haunting of Hill House (suggested)

Agota Kristof, The Notebook (suggested)

Muriel Spark, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (suggested)

Eudora Welty, The Optimist’s Daughter (suggested)

Anna Kavan, Ice (suggested)

Jane Bowles, Two Serious Ladies (suggested)

Silvina Ocampo, Thus Were Their Faces (suggested)

Angela Carter, Nights at the Circus (suggested)

Leonora Carrington, The Hearing Trumpet (suggested)

Tove Jansson, The Summer Book (suggested)

Mercè Rodoreda, The Time of the Doves (suggested)

Edna O’Brien, The Country Girls (suggested)



📚 SHORT STORIES, NOVELLAS & STORY COLLECTIONS

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Roald Dahl, Switch Bitch

Clarice Lispector, Boy in Pen and Ink

William H. Gass, The Pedersen Kid

Anaïs Nin, Under a Glass Bell

Lorrie Moore, Birds of America

Samuel Beckett, The Calmative

Peter Handke, A sorrow beyond dreams

Maeve Brennan, The Rose Garden: Short Stories

Suggested works by authors CLB mentions without titles (story-focused):

Edgar Allan Poe, Tales of Mystery and Imagination (suggested)

Robert Louis Stevenson, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Other Stories (suggested)

Maeve Brennan, The Springs of Affection (suggested)



📚 POETRY & POETIC PROSE

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Kubla Khan

Arthur Rimbaud, A Season in Hell

T.S. Eliot, The Hollow Men

Francis Ponge, Unfinished Ode to Mud

D.H. Lawrence, The Poetry of the Present

Geoffrey Chaucer, The Wife of Bath’s Tale

Suggested works by poets CLB mentions without titles:

Ezra Pound, The Cantos (suggested)

William Wordsworth, The Prelude (suggested)

Anne Sexton, Live or Die (suggested)

Inger Christensen, alphabet (suggested)

Natércia Freire, Poemas (suggested)



📚 PLAYS & DRAMA

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Plato, Phaedrus

David Hare, Racing Demon

Suggested works by playwrights CLB mentions without titles:

Euripides, Medea (suggested)

Racine, Phèdre (suggested)

Molière, Tartuffe (suggested)

Anton Chekhov, The Seagull (suggested)

Luigi Pirandello, Six Characters in Search of an Author (suggested)

Henrik Ibsen, A Doll’s House (suggested)

August Strindberg, Miss Julie (suggested)

William Shakespeare, Hamlet (suggested)



📚 ESSAYS, CRITICISM, MEMOIR & AUTOFICTION

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Janet Malcolm, A Girl of the Zeitgeist

Mary Gaitskill, The Trouble with Following the Rules

Elaine Showalter, The Female Malady: Women, Madness, and English Culture, 1830–1980

Jun’ichirō Tanizaki, In Praise of Shadows

Marguerite Duras, Practicalities

Elias Canetti, The Conscience of Words

Nell Dunn, Talking to Women

Annie Ernaux, A Girl’s Story

Thomas De Quincey, Confessions of an English Opium-Eater

Suggested works by authors CLB mentions without titles:

Joan Didion, The White Album (suggested)

Renata Adler, Speedboat (suggested)

Marina Warner, From the Beast to the Blonde (suggested)

bell hooks, Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center (suggested)

Vivian Gornick, Fierce Attachments (suggested)

Natalia Ginzburg, Family Lexicon (suggested)

Lynne Tillman, American Genius, A Comedy (suggested)

Diana Athill, Stet (suggested)

Gertrude Stein, Tender Buttons (suggested)

Milan Kundera, Testaments Betrayed (suggested)



📚 PHILOSOPHY, THEORY & POLITICAL THOUGHT

Mentioned by CLB (author + title):

Plato, The Republic

Aristotle, The Nicomachean Ethics

Karl Marx & Friedrich Engels, The German Ideology

John Stuart Mill, On Liberty

Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathustra

Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil

Suggested works by authors CLB mentions without titles:

Edmund Burke, Reflections on the Revolution in France (suggested)

Peter Singer, Animal Liberation (suggested)

Max Horkheimer & Theodor W. Adorno, Dialectic of Enlightenment (suggested)

Jürgen Habermas, The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere (suggested)



📚 COMMERCIAL / POP FICTION

Suggested works by authors CLB mentions without titles:

Sidney Sheldon, Master of the Game (suggested)

Jeffrey Archer, Kane and Abel (suggested)

Danielle Steel, Zoya (suggested)

Jackie Collins, Hollywood Wives (suggested)

James Herbert, The Rats (suggested)



⭐️ And now, because this is a community of deeply normal people: