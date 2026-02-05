A reading life

Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
3h

I love vacation Petya! Also, happy birthday month 🥰

“not because you are smarter than you used to be, but because life has pushed you through enough tight spaces that you no longer read with your intellect alone. You read with your whole entire scratched-up being. You metabolize the words — yes, with your mind, but also with your body and your soul. Even the parts that remain intellectually challenging can now be held, processed, lived with.” YES YES YES!

Reading at this age is better than it’s ever been for me. My curiosity is more profound, and my wonder is wider. I call it “The Settling.” When you settle into yourself like a spectacularly lived-in pair of jeans or a favorite sweater. Settling into my life and myself has made reading even more heartfelt and earth-shattering. Growing older is FUN AF!!!!

I’m currently rereading Fernando Pessoa’s biography as a little treat for my bday month (this man is endlessly fascinating) and I just finished the very juicy memoir, Strangers by Belle Burden. Reading it was a very welcomed distraction from our current state of affairs.

Stacey's avatar
Stacey
4h

your review of the last samurai made me emotional again! it's exactly that, the love ludo has for his sybilla, that won me over, but it took work and effort and moments of frustration to get to those pages. i am a sucker for a good ending though and think a magnificent one is worth a slightly sloggy journey (the goldfinch another example). ps i need to read that anne carson. ive been in such a reading slump all of jan (have only been reading middlemarch intermittently, and dnf-ing other new releases) and this is making me feel tingly and excited to open a book <3

