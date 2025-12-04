✨ A quick milestone note before we dive in: I just hit a big Substack milestone—10,000 subscribers! I started writing here in April 2024, so it feels like a good moment to reflect. I’m considering a post about what I’ve learned from the experience. Would that interest you? I love these kinds of pieces, but I know they can drift into navel-gazing, so I wanted to ask first.

I have been dreaming of being able to write THIS update for what feels like years. Of all the big, scary classics sitting on my shelf… THIS is the one I have been lusting after the most. Yes, there are others. But this is the one that has been calling my SOUL for as long as I remember.

Part of it, of course, is that as a Bulgarian, I am basically genetically conditioned to admire Russian literature. Part of it is my current fascination with affair books—which I really should write about at some point. And then, naturally, there’s the Substack effect: the normalization of reading non-contemporary BIG books. Simon Haisell Henry Eliot haley larsen, phd —I am looking at you.

Then came my therapy session with Sara Hildreth a few weeks ago. How lucky I am to have that conversation on video, where she blew my mind in real time by making what now feels like the most obvious suggestion: that to counteract holiday crazy, one should consider reading a BIG book.

The timing could not have been better because this year we stayed home for Thanksgiving… and had a lot more time to snuggle up and read than we typically get.

The day after Thanksgiving, we decorated our Christmas tree, ate leftovers, and read all day inside our little cozy bubble. I am working on a post about my favorite reading experiences of 2025, and I can tell you already—that whole day will be on the list.

All of that to say… FRIENDS!!! In November I finished Anna Karenina!

And honestly, this is the proudest I have felt of myself as a reader in a very long time. I know some of you might be surprised to hear it, but even newsletter writers who make books their entire personality are not immune to feeling insecure about what they have and haven’t read. And being an Eastern European book nerd who had never read Anna Karenina felt like a big rock I’d been carrying for years. Between the emotional weight of the book itself and the feeling of long-held shame dissipating, November ended up being my favorite reading month of the entire year.

And now, for the full November reading report.

📚 Books mentioned:

Anna Karenina — Leo Tolstoy

Madame Bovary — Gustav Flaubert

Into the weeds — Lydia Davis

The Cows — Lydia Davis

📚 Anna Karenina — Leo Tolstoy

The plot of this story probably needs no introduction… I think everybody sort of knows what happens in this book. BUT actually reading Anna Karenina feels like being pulled into a world so richly observed that you can practically hear the sound of skates on ice during Levin and Kitty’s first encounter, or the rustle of silk as Anna dances with Vronsky while poor Kitty wants to melt into the floor, or the excitement of the crowd at the horse races, or the intensity of dinner-party conversations as people attempt to remain calm despite carrying vast emotional baggage.

Tolstoy gives us the most mesmerizing portrait of a woman coming undone, but he pairs Anna’s spiraling passion with an entire ecosystem of marriages, flirtations, farming experiments, philosophical revelations, and political debates—so that despite all the drama, your overall takeaway is one of complete immersion into nineteenth-century Russian culture. It’s truly incredible.

Still, for me the character of Anna was the most compelling part of the book. Tolstoy doesn’t write simply “a woman who has an affair.” He creates a fully alive, breathing person fighting for oxygen inside a marriage, a society, and a body that no longer feel like home. Her desire and transgressions are not frivolous—they are existential. But the tragedy, of course, is that the world around her cannot hold her complexity, and eventually she can’t hold it either.

Meanwhile, Levin—sweet, earnest, overthinking Levin—offers the counter-melody. His spiritual and philosophical searching becomes a kind of pressure valve for Anna’s intensity. I kept thinking: if this novel were set today, Levin would definitely be on Substack… and then, a few days later, I saw this note circulating:

He is. 🥹🥹🥹

The oscillation between the Anna/Vronsky and Kitty/Levin storylines creates the real magic of the book: a sense that life is always both sweeping and mundane, ecstatic and tedious, catastrophic and full of chores. I believe Anna Karenina endures because it refuses to flatten anyone. It understands that we live at the mercy of our desires, our delusions, our circumstances—and our need, always, to be known.

And if you, like me, have always wanted to read this book but feel intimidated, just know: it is incredibly readable. The characters are funny, dramatic, exciting, and super horny. Any perceived gaps in historical or cultural understanding dissolve quickly—both because the writing is stunning, and because 800 pages gives you plenty of time to find your footing. By the end, you don’t want any of it to end.

📚 Madame Bovary — Gustave Flaubert

Along with Anna Karenina, Madame Bovary is part of my 19th Century Wives Under Pressure project, and I was thrilled to read these two so closely together. I’d also set a 2025 goal of allowing myself to re-read books, so Madame Bovary checked that box too. I’d first read it in 2009, early in my marriage, so I was very curious to revisit it sixteen years later and see how it held up.

What is there to say. This book is great.

I read the Lydia Davis translation (2010), which I loved (except for the cover, so in this post I am including the classic Penguin one). Madame Bovary is often described as the first modern novel, and it feels modern in the way it captures dissatisfaction with such microscopic precision. Emma Bovary wants what so many of us sometimes want: a life more beautiful, elevated, cinematic—a life that matches the novels she grew up on. What she gets instead is the provincial French countryside and a husband who is nice but terminally dull.

Flaubert is merciless (and occasionally hilarious) in depicting Emma’s longing. She keeps reaching for transcendence—through love affairs, luxury goods, increasingly questionable financial decisions—and the world keeps handing her boredom in twelve different shades. There is something painfully relatable in her restless scanning of her own life for evidence that she hasn’t made a mistake.

Emma isn’t easy to love—she’s impulsive, self-sabotaging, allergic to reality—but the genius of the novel is that you feel her ache anyway. If Anna Karenina is operatic tragedy, Madame Bovary is total suffocation. The walls close in slowly; domesticity becomes a form of entrapment; every attempt at freedom tightens the cage.

And yet, Emma’s yearning, misguided as it is, feels deeply human. Flaubert famously said of the book, Madame Bovary, c’est moi, and on some level, she is all of us. I felt that especially on the reread. The first time I read it, social media had not overtaken our lives the way it has now… but I couldn’t help thinking that if Levin would be on Substack, Emma would definitely be one of those quiet-luxury TikTok people who wake up realizing there are not enough acrylic fridge organizers in the world to make their life feel meaningful.

With Anna and Emma behind me, the next books in my 19th Century Wives project are Middlemarch and The Portrait of a Lady. I started Middlemarch with Haley in the summer but couldn’t keep up with the schedule, so I’ll likely return to it next. Plus, it’s a doorstopper—so December feels like a perfect time.

📚 Into the weeds & The Cows — Lydia Davis

The only other two books I read in November were Into the Weeds—a craft book—and The Cows—an experimental chapbook—both by Lydia Davis, which I wrote about earlier this month. I really loved Davis’s take on writing as an extension of reading. That, of course, makes sense to me.

But it was actually The Cows that felt like the perfect encapsulation of Lydia Davis’s singular point of view. I’m obsessed with her hilarious short stories, but reading this chapbook—literally, about the cows she sees from her kitchen window—I felt inspired not only to continue reading her but also to bring that level of attention into my own life. So much of my personal angst comes from being at war with the mundanity of life in the middle… but perhaps I have it all wrong.

⭐️ When Rumi was ~5, one time she got mad at me and called me a 1-star parent. My husband made me a sweatshirt for Mother’s Day. ⭐️

And as I was writing this, I thought of the last paragraph of Anna Karenina, where Levin finally allows himself to find meaning through the simple rhythms of country life:

I’ll get angry in the same way with the coachman Ivan, argue in the same way, speak my mind inappropriately, there will be the same wall between my soul’s holy of holies and other people, even my wife… and yet I will pray—but my life now, my whole life, regardless of all that may happen to me, every minute of it, is not only not meaningless, as it was before, but has the unquestionable meaning of the good which it is in my power to put into it!

A perfect echo to end my reading month.

How was your reading month? What stopped you in your tracks? What was the most beautiful?

❤️ Favorite books of 2025:

January - Pond by Claire-Louise Bennett

February - Open Throat by Henry Hoke

March - Swimming Home by Deborah Levy

April - Assembly by Natasha Brown

May - The Wilderness by Ayşegül Savaş

June - Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett

July - Long Distance by Ayşegül Savaş

August - The Wall by Marlen Haushofer

September - Big kiss, bye-bye by Claire-Louise Bennett

October - The Other Girl by Annie Ernaux

November - Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

⭐️ Reader Questions