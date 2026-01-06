A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
1d

Rumi...😢 I'm glad to hear that bookstore trips and Gilmore Girls worked their magic✨️

What a great reading year, and we get to do it all again in 2026! Happy New Year 🧡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Cams Campbell's avatar
Cams Campbell
1d

I finished Anna at the end of the year and also loved it. I studied it in first year of my Russian degree in 1993 and didn't like it at all back then. We grow.

Hope to see you Saturday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture