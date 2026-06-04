A reading life

A reading life

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Christianne Squires's avatar
Christianne Squires
2d

“I find that as the world loses its mind, I want to spend time with people in the past who kept their heads.” This is so well said and articulates the way it’s felt for me to spend time (through books and films) with people and stories from other times. Thank you for this. Great to be reconnected with Austin through this interview!

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Megan Elizabeth's avatar
Megan Elizabeth
2d

I love that Austin said he doesn’t love foisting books on others or having books foisted on him. I agree! I just love talking about books. I never know what I’ll be in the mood for next, so I don’t like feeling pressure to read a certain thing.

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