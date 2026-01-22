A reading life

A reading life

Matthew Long
3d

I spent so many years focused around discipline. All those years in the military were ordered and structured to a particular way. When I retired I needed something different. My days are focused no on what feeds me: books, coffee, music, family, my dog, exercise, and other random life-affirming activities. I rarely have a schedule for my day, instead taking it as it comes. But books and reading are central to that. I am guessing that I spend 3-4 hours a day reading now which is a real blessing.

My default state is sitting in my recliner, fireplace turned on (even in the summer for ambiance though the heat is turned off), jazz in the background, hot coffee by my side, notebooks/pens readily available. I usually have 3-5 books going at once and I attempt to have them somewhat related so there are consistent themes throughout. But sometimes I just like to read a crazy fun spy novel or something that I won't even remember next week.

My mindset around pleasure has changed quite a bit. After 48 years I think I have earned what pleasure I have in my life. My tastes are not extravagant. I like 2 sugars in my coffee so I walk a little further when I take the dog out. I love collecting books as well as reading them but I almost always buy used, especially older books. Newer authors who still need the income from their books I try to buy direct from them as much as possible. I don't have a fancy car or house or clothes. But if I want to sit and read for 3 hours, I do so. If I see a book I want, I buy it. I don't have to cross 5 things off my to-do list to "earn" the right to do something anymore. I spent enough years living that way. Take the little pleasures as they come and embrace them. The to-do list will still be there and never goes away.

Rebecca
3d

This is the second post I've read of yours that feels like you were describing me. My sad girl years were also the years when I wasn't prioritizing reading because THERE WAS SO MUCH TO DO, my mind yelled. I had just had my second child and was deep in PPD and reading just didn't feel like what I should be doing because I had to clean! and exercise! and play with my kids all the time! They had to be entertained! I could never ever do anything for myself because it felt selfish.

I have 3 kids now and I make reading and writing my default state every day. My children see me read and write and they play around me or ask me what I'm reading or pick up a book and pretend to read it. We play together sometimes but I don't force myself to entertain them out of guilt unless I really feel like playing with them (which I do, often. Especially now they can play simple board games)

I'm so much happier, which must impact them in a positive way, even if I still feel selfish sometimes.

Soo, all this to say, thank you for writing these posts!

