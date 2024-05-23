The act of choosing what to read next - for me, at this point in my life - is an expression of self-awareness, self-acceptance and self-belief. When I pick a book, I am telling myself:

This is what you like, trust it OR This is who you aspire to be, let it OR This can be fun, too, you know.

In choosing this way, I breathe freely. There is no way to be wrong because allowing myself to like what I like, to feel what I feel and aspire to what I aspire is the ultimate freedom. Freedom to be ME is what guides me these days, in my reading life and elsewhere.