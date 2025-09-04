Subscribe
What to do with what was done to us
Everything I read in August 2025
Sep 4
August 2025
The Reading Life of... Jacqui Devaney
Childhood pilgrimages, annotated “good sentences” and the eternal mystery of how we decide what to read next.
Aug 28
Lessons in reading, from scrolling
Micro-habits and mindset patterns that make books feel as easy and irresistible as the feed
Aug 21
Tender with a touch of weird
A reading list inspired by Stuart Pennebaker’s Ghost Fish 👻🐟
Aug 14
Concept projects, monographic reading and other ways to avoid reading-related panic attacks
My 2025 reading goals, revisited.
Aug 7
July 2025
The literature of complicated belonging
What I read in July of 2025
Jul 31
Issue 130: The Reading Life of... Hannah Connolly
A girl’s bathroom and a seminar all at once
Jul 24
Issue 129: Travel Journaling for the rest of us
A chaotic but heartfelt attempt at becoming a travel journaling person
Jul 20
Issue 128: Everything I Read in June
Seeking attention, finding self
Jul 3
June 2025
Issue 127: The Reading Life of... Janet Asante Sullivan
On midlife, notebooks, and the permission to change
Jun 26
Issue 126: The anxiety of being a Reader
On the exhausting vigilance of maintaining a reading identity
Jun 19
Issue 125: Reader, meet Life
Thoughts on identity, memory, and the physicality of reading
Jun 12
