🤗 Hi.

Welcome to A Reading Life. This is a space for anybody who wants to live an intellectually inspired life, especially when circumstances don’t make that easy.

💋 Why subscribe.

I write once a week and share book recommendations, ideas on how to read more, and essays inspired by my reading life. The newsletter is my way of taking responsibility for my own inner landscape and creating a community of mutual accountability so that we can all feel more connected and inspired to make reading a priority.

Free subscribers receive:

New issues as they come out

1 month of back issues

Access to our community chat

Paid subscribers receive

New issues at they come out Complete access to the archive

Paid member only chats

Other bookish surprises along the way



🫣 A little bit about me.

I grew up in Bulgaria, which was a communist dictatorship and then a democracy in transition during my my formative years. I moved to the United States at 18 for college and studied political science in undergrad and grad school, thinking I would be a college professor. Instead, I built a career as a UX strategist and a social impact startup founder.

Over the years, I always had a writing project on the side and about 10 years ago, I began writing a novel. However, the hyper–achiever in me took over and set me on a track of career climbing and striving that was only deepened by becoming a mom six years ago. Burned out and depleted, I could not recognize myself. I had a beautiful family but my life revolved around work, domesticity and mindless scrolling. My thoughts felt practical and small. I was uninspired. I missed my mind. 😭

On a whim, I started this newsletter to process the discomfort I was feeling, hopeful that something would click and I would figure out what was missing from my life. The answer was already in front me: my piles of books, my secret mid-day library runs, the novel in progress that waited to be finished, meticulously documented on Substack. I know it sounds crazy, but … writing this newsletter helped me reawaken to my life.

If you find yourself lost, uninspired, missing your brain and wanting to read more, you’ve come to the right place. No judgement, just books and the people who love them. 🤓📚❤️

💌 Get in touch

I am pretty good about checking my DMs here on Substack and keep a relatively tidy inbox. Please email me at petya.grady@gmail.com