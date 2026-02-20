A reading life

Happy birthday! Forty-five, eh? Where was I then and, more to the point, what was I reading? Hmmmm. Ah, I was in the same house I'm in now and working a job I hated, but reading just as much as I do now. It's my constant, my love, my escape. And right now, at 54, it's better than ever! And that, my dear friend, is largely down to the online book space. I didn't know back then that I could write about books and make videos about books and lead others through books. Since leaving uni in 1998 and joining the big bad world, I'd been reading pretty much alone, with no one to talk to about what I was reading or to listen to about what they were reading. And now, look at us go!

Petya, happy birthday! Everything you spoke of resonates with me. I am a few years older but not much so we are in a similar stage of life where time and aging take on a new focus. This space and broader community have been good for my soul. It has allowed me to grow, to feel, and to change.

This year I see my reading shifting. I have a couple of projects I am reading for. One here on Substack, the other a personal learning project. Beyond that I am allowing myself to read for joy. For the last few years I got into a routine that almost became performative. Oh, I have to read this prize winner or that best seller because everyone is talking about it. There can be value in that at times but this past week I crowd-sourced ideas for a genre I love and it was amazing! So many great recommendations in genre fiction and it made me happy to have a community who enjoys those same things.

I am continually on the lookout for fresh voices. I believe reading the classics and the critical works of literature is important. But I also need new and unheard voices. Voices in translation. Voices that are just a whisper at the moment but l seeking an ear. Voices that make me think and rethink who I am.

Love you my friend. Keep writing and inspiring and growing and reading!

