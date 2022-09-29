Have you lost your way, your breast, your shoes, your job, your one true love, your bearings, your sanity, your sense of purpose? Are you stuck in the cosmic muck of your Saturn Return, of new sobriety, new motherhood, new marriage-hood, fresh grief, fresh grace, madness, sadness, metamorphosis? — Molly Rosen Guy



The term autobiographical occasion describes moments in our lives when we are invited to provide an account of ourselves. Autobiographical occasions include job applications, confessions, reunions, doctor’s appointments, first dates, and so on. They are opportunities to reflect and tell a story about your life, about who you are and what you are. I guess pressing Publish on my first newsletter issue counts as an autobiographical occasion for me, too. I got quite a few comments that could all be summed up to - I am one of your closest people, how come you didn’t say anything at the time?! What a good question. I’ve spend a lot of time thinking about that.