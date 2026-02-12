A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petya K. Grady's avatar
Petya K. Grady
31m

And if you needed any extra proof that I am being honest --- unintentionally publishing this post on a random Wednesday because... that's the state I'm in.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture