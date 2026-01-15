A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelsi's avatar
Kelsi
2d

Thank you for this idea! I've got my 2026 reading sorted, just by reading this. I believe in cross-pollination of ideas, so having 6ish reading projects really allows me to focus and wander within my reading. My 6 Reading Projects for 2026 (and likely 2027) are:

1. Artists/Art History

2. Geometry of Nature/Biomimicry

3. Travel (lots of travel coming my way and I want to read what I can in preparation.)

4. Novels written as Journals, Letters (correspondence) and diaries

5. Pop-up, cut-out books, books as art objects

6. Fiction to Fall Asleep to (this often shows up as reading everything an author has written - I read Willa Cather's books repeatedly and it helps with not having to make more decisions.)

These categories have been present in my life for years, but now they have names and that somehow clears up some of the chaos in my mind. Thank you!

Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
2d

I love your intentional reading and your 2026 plan. 🤩

I’ve started choosing books per week or per month that I plan to read, and depending on the emotional breadcrumbs I get from the most recently read book, I go from there. That’s been more helpful to me than having a large, overly ambitious goal for the entire year.

Enough reading would look like at least 3 books a month for me, but I’m not going to beat myself up if I fail some months, especially with how volatile our government is right now. It’s not that I’m prone to despair, but I do find it difficult to concentrate when people are being snatched from the streets and we’re being asked to show ID when we’re just existing outside. I refuse to look away AND I need my books, so if I can strike a balance with both of those, I’ll feel triumphant.

