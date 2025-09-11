This is what I said about book clubs in one of my earliest posts I ever wrote on Substack:

Like every book lover in the world, I have spent a fair share of life belonging to various book clubs. They always hold so much promise and, for me, inevitably end in disappointment. I expect good book selections, deep reading, real learning, intellectual stimulation. What I get is a book list that is all over the place, superficial conversation, and a sense of underwhelm. Good times are had but the mind is at rest.

I still stand by these words. No shade to my smart and lovely friends who’ve roped me into joining various book clubs over the years. I even joined a new one since I wrote those words about a year ago. But I really think that for me personally the classic book club format simply does not work.

Then, last weekend I hosted my first-ever subscriber Zoom. My goal had simply been to create an opportunity for us to meet in real time and celebrate the change of the seasons because God knows, there is nothing that a book nerd loves more than some FALL WEATHER. Six of us shows up to the call and by the end of our hour together we realized that we had actually stumbled into something neither of us knew we’d been craving. Guys, I know that this is a BOLD statement but I think we may have invented the best book club ever.

Because we didn’t meet to discuss an assigned book, we simply talked about our reading lives — what we aspire to read, what we reach for when we need comfort, how readalongs have worked for us, our guilty pleasures, our avoidance tactics, our obsessions. It felt like a book-nerd mini convention — warm, lively, and full of overlap but also surprising differences.

I left buzzing. No guilt or homework; instead → I had a full list of authors to check out and a full-on bodily urge to read Anna Karenina. It was a total high. What struck me most was how natural it all felt. Without the weight of an assigned book, the conversation had room to breathe, and in that space we discovered a kind of book club I actually want to keep showing up for. The more I thought about it afterward, the more I realized this format had solved the very problems I’d complained about before. Maybe what I needed wasn’t to give up on book clubs entirely, but to find a way of reimagining them.

💡 What made it work

I knew immediately I wanted to talk to you guys about it so I asked Saturday’s Zoom attendees what stood out to them. Three themes rose to the top:

1| Range & discovery

People loved that instead of one assigned book, everyone brought their own reading life into the room. That created space for unexpected connections and new discoveries.

It was like a book club meeting where we all read something different, so there was room for a more wide-ranging discussion. The one-hour cap left me wanting more.

— Caleb The words of one attendee even made me consider, through great reasoned/reflection, why she dips into the genre of horror... made me consider if that has a place in my own reading life.

— Kim

Image via Retrohound

2| Ease

Attendees emphasized how natural the conversation felt — no homework, no intimidation, no guilt. Just a lively, thoughtful flow that left people energized.

For me, book clubs are always much better in theory than in practice. But I love talking about books, so this was ideal! I came away with a list of books and publishers to check out.

— Christin Despite being a small group, it didn’t feel intimidating. Everyone was chipping in and talking about their experiences.

— Loredana

3| Connection and Community

Beyond the books, what mattered most was the sense of connection — with familiar names, with new readers, and with the shared obsession that brought everyone together.

Meeting face-to-face on Zoom was such a wonderful opportunity to have a thoughtful and wide-ranging discussion with a diverse and dedicated (obsessed?) group of readers!

— Deborah

Image via Retrohound

📚 Welcome to Our Reading Life Book Club

So here’s the plan: we’re making this a thing. A book club for people who really love reading and talking about books but hate book clubs. Not a single assigned text but a bi-monthly meetup where we chat about what’s on our shelves, what’s stirring our souls, what’s frustrating us, and what’s keeping us company. Community without homework. Connection without pressure.

I don’t want to commit to something that I can’t sustain, so for now — I know that I want to do one more Zoom before the end of the year, most likely Saturday, November 8. I’ll let you know for sure soon and I’d love for more of you to join. Kim specifically requested that we have a conversation about OUR READING KINKS and I think that would be incredible! We’ll see how it goes and decide if we want to come together again in January. We can then talk about what books everybody got for the holidays and all that.

🤓 I leave with some questions for you: