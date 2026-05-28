A reading life

A reading life

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Martha Adams's avatar
Martha Adams
2d

Enjoy your break!! It's important to have them (to remember why we like the things we like lol) and you very much deserve it. I hope its restorative and full of good books xx

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Karen DeLucas's avatar
Karen DeLucas
2d

“That gap between knowing and changing is where I find myself a lot recently and Riley has given me a lot of material to push against as I ponder my own patterns.” THIS! Welcome to midlife.

My reading plan is just to get to as many books on my shelves as I do from the library and also more of the NYRB editions. Two all time favorites came via those and I want more. (Stoner & A Month in the Country)

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
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