A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Heycox's avatar
Erin Heycox
3d

I've only just started reading your work - so you may have covered this already in a different post - but I think the 'four doors to reading' theory might explain why a lot of the romance genre doesn't always hit.

It was invented by librarian Nancy Pearl who posits that we have a main 'door' into reading and if it's lacking, we find it very hard to finish. If it's there, we tend to eat up the book! People tend to have primary and secondary doors. The books that get really popular tend to access all doors.

The doors are Plot, Character, Style and Setting.

Most romance readers are 'Plot' readers I think. Personally I'm a 'Character' reader, so if there's strong characters, I'm in but I'm generally not a romance reader. I suspect, based on what hits, you're a Style reader and so if the writing style hasn't been developed as strongly as other elements, it's probably why it's just harder to get into (my husband is a Style reader, which realising has helped me buy better books for him!)

It definitely helps me find good recommenders of books, because I know if someone is a Plot reader and recommends a book, I need to make sure it's also going to have at least some elements of character.

(That being said, did I wolf down ACOTAR because it made me feel 14 years old again? Yes, and I would say it's definitely Plot over Character. But on reflection, there were a few characters in there that kept me interested and I found the second book the best one because it focused on post-trauma character development.)

Here's Nancy's TED talk on it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjDMbixPSeQ and a summary https://teralynnchilds.com/nancy-pearls-four-doors-reading/

It's my favourite party question

Reply
Share
2 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Alison's avatar
Alison
3d

To be honest, you bring up why I, a romance reader, don't bother with contemporary romance. Historical romances especially are good at exploring other relationships while still centering the romance one. Courtney Milan's the Countess Conspiracy does something interesting with siblings, for example.

The heroine has a complicated relationship with her sister. The hero has a complicated relationship with his brother. The book ends with those relationships resolving entirely differently but also in a way you don't expect with either.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture