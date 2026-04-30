After months of reading beautiful, devastating literary fiction… I went into April thinking a lot about the idea of off-season reading — something to reach for when I need to take my foot off the pedal or to recover from an especially affecting book:

After getting so much amazing input from you guys re: romance, I thought. Ok… maybe this is it. I will give it an earnest try and maybe! romance can become my go to off-season genre. There were several reasons why I thought this could work. The genre has genuine range, romance readers are exceptionally willing to help you find what you’d like within it, and the subject matter — love, connection, second chances — seemed like the right antidote to the type of reading I’ve been doing. I had reasons to be optimistic.

I ended up trying 5 romance novels, all recommended by readers of this newsletter. I started and abandoned August Lane by Regina Black. I couldn’t get into it but because I wasn’t pre-invested in the genre, I found it easy to DNF. That’s typically very hard for me and I found it liberating. I finished Seven Days in June by Tia Williams, Book Lovers by Emily Henry and two novels from 831 Stories — Found Time by Caroline Goldstein and Exit Lane by Erika Veurink.

I read all four switching between print and audio and found the plot lines easy enough to follow, which was great for my commute to and from work; also, hilarious when listening to steamier sex scenes while grocery shopping or waving to neighbors while walking my dog. As Rachel mentioned in the comments to my original post, the fact that these books can be a significant libido boost is a good enough reason to read them. I liked that the books centered female characters. In the four books I finished, they were strong self-made women with brains, hearts, and ideas about what they wanted for themselves. If they were my friends (and they all felt like real, beating hearts), I would have been happy for them. However, as a reader, I could not lose myself in their stories.

Let me see if I can explain.

Last year I took my daughter Rumi to the mall to get her ears pierced at Claire’s. The woman who worked there made such a big production of filling out the paperwork, choosing the earrings, prepping her ears… that by the time it was time to actually do the deed, my kid was so panicked and traumatized that…. I ended up getting a second piercing.

Reading these romance novels felt similar. I am not sure how else to describe it … but I felt like I could hear the authors shuffling their papers and clearing their throat and setting their coffee down a little too loud as they read their lines with feeling at an invisible camera… The stories felt so thoroughly arranged that nothing truly alive could happen inside them.

This hearing of the mechanics that I believe mostly stems from the formulaic nature of genre-writing, I think, was the hardest thing for me to process. We talked about this a lot a few weeks ago and intellectually I was prepared to accept that the moves were the moves and I would instead focus on the execution. But I found myself over and over being UN-surprised… so much so that I would audibly groan. For example, early on in Book Lovers… there’s a scene in a small town bar where the female protagonist and her former work nemesis (now love interest) play a competitive game of pool. He is feeling pretty smug about it but it turns out she is secretly better than him… until he comes back with the revelation (?!) that he’s actually left-handed and up until that point has been playing with his right hand. In both Seven Days in June and Found Time, the protagonists find themselves reconnecting with men they had passionate short-lived love affairs with in their youth. In Exit Lane, the elusive Marin is working through the trauma of losing her dad to cancer and rejects Teddy despite having super strong chemistry with him when he also receives a cancer diagnosis.

I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.

I realize I may sound like a total heartless bitch for rolling my eyes at all this but the sentimentality was so overworked and heavy-handed that I felt like the authors were watching me from across the room to be sure I was sufficiently verklempt. That feeling killed the writing for me. And it’s not like I don’t like drama. I am wide open to reading and thinking about some run of the mill, earnest, eternal human heartache: how do we build lives full of love and connection on top of the rubble and bullshit we are dealt. Death, illness, the body, our children, the people we love — it’s hard to be ironic about those things and it’s dishonest to try. But you can be earnest about these things without being too neat. You can be moved as a reader without feeling micro-managed.

At some point in the month I started to realize that maybe I was reaching a saturation point with romance and started to wonder where I would need to go next. I was half-way expecting that I would want to reach for a business manuscript… something that would feel unemotional and unfamiliar. But what I realized was that reading so much romance actually made me crave something very emotional and sensitive but less sentimental. I ended up reading three works of fiction that did that for me … and neither of them hinged on kissing the guy.

📚 Books mentioned:

Seven Days in June — Tia Williams

Book Lovers — Emily Henry

Found Time — Caroline Goldstein

Exit Lane — Erika Veurink

Loved and Missed — Susie Boyt

Fat Swim — Emma Copley Eisenberg

Kudos — Rachel Cusk

On Eating — Alicia Kennedy

📚 Seven Days in June — Tia Williams

Eva and Shane are two Black writers who shared one devastating week as teenagers. Mutual attraction, mutual damage, mutual obsession. Now as adults, they run into each other at a Brooklyn literary panel and, of course, the pull is still there. Tia Williams builds a genuinely affecting backstory — self-harm, addiction, the loneliness of children who had to grow up too fast. There is real emotional material here, and I could feel it. But I could also feel the architecture of it. Every revelation arrived with such precision, every wound introduced at exactly the right moment. I just could never quite relax into the story… some of it probably because of the diaglogue, which… to paraphrase my nine year old… just… did TOO MUCH.

📚 Book Lovers — Emily Henry

Emily Henry has mentioned in interviews that the inspiration for her work is Nora Ephron’s movies and you can definitely tell. The female lead in this book is a NYC literary agent — sharp, self-aware, high strung — who has been in a series of relationships that left her behind for the small town belle. In a turn of events, she finds herself in a small town where she runs into her professional rival: an editor who rejected the latest book by her favorite client. I didn’t dislike these characters but I found them more interesting than the situations they were placed in and caught myself flipping through some of the pages quickly, literally saying, yeah yeah yeah whatever, next.

Also… there was a lot of dialogue which, to me, read like a transcript of two people who have decided to flirt. Oh, are you flirting? I might be. Are you? Perhaps. Back and forth, back and forth… I don’t think I am a “banter” person.

📚 Found Time — Caroline Goldstein (831 Stories)

This was my first 831 Stories book… you can’t be an online book person and not have seen publicity around the project. I need to be honest with you and share that I have felt a lot of personal resistance to the perfect marketing that has surrounded the whole endeavor: the uniform covers, the merch, the just-so media pieces. I don’t know… I live in Memphis, TN… and there is something so Nashville about this by comparison… entrepreneurial and new, for sure, but also so squeaky clean and so manufactured that contemplating it really makes me want to burp really loud. At the same time, I respect the hustle and if selling branded trinkets means that the authors are getting better pay for their work… then, let me be wrong on this.

Cute merch.

Found Time is a second-chance romance. In the 90s, they meet at a Jeff Buckley concert in NYC just days before the guy moves to California for a dream job. They reunite 20 years later, both of them single-parents of teenaged daughters. The protagonist has built an impressive career despite the disappointment of her marriage. Her male-counterpart has only gotten smarter, more emotionally aware and hotter with age because life has thrown him for a loop and he’s learned things.

Their reconnection is handled with more restraint than I expected, which I appreciated. But from very early on, I could feel the book arranging itself toward its ending… And once I caught a whiff of that, it became hard to stay inside the experience instead of observing the construction of it.

SIDEBAR: Guys, I realize that I am raising the same objection here over and over again… those of you who have experience with the genre — please share what reading the formula feels like for you. I can’t imagine that you are not noticing the cogs turning. So, what do you do when you start noticing? Do you tell your brain to ignore that? Or do you feel pleasure in knowing the thing that the characters themselves don’t know yet? Do you groan sometimes when the tropes hit you in the face like I did?

📚 Exit Lane — Erika Veurink

This is a rework of When Harry Met Sally. After graduation, Marin and Teddy drive from Iowa City to New York. She is ready to start a new life and no longer be “the girl with the dead dad” and he’s about to start Law School but actually dreams of a white picket fence life back home. They make out in Chicago but Marin is adamant that they shouldn’t stay in touch or make anything of it because she is determined to fully leave Iowa behind. They come together and they split apart several times… each time feels kind of confusing.

Read the book or buy the merch, I guess. This makes me feel really old.

While Veurink captures the surface pleasures of the Ephron mode — the banter, the timing, the will-they-won’t-they choreography — it feels like it stops just short of the emotional risk that makes that mode actually land. Everyone is a little too composed, a little too self-aware, a little too protected from their own mess. Even when they fall apart, they get off stage too easily…

Also, a weird thing that bothered me (irrationally): too many mentions of loafers.

📚 Loved and Missed — Susie Boyt

And now, for some drama with strong emotional payoff.

Ruth’s only daughter Lily is a heroin addict. When Lily gets pregnant, Ruth decides to raise Lily’s daughter Eleanor herself — steadily, with a kind of love that feels both enormous and, eventually, calm. Boyt writes about this without melodrama and without sentimentality, which is precisely what makes it devastating. The prose is so controlled but Boyt’s touch is so light, it almost disappears. You feel the voice of Ruth, you can smell her cooking, you can feel the peaceful calm of that household… you feel enveloped in this world — raw and vulnerable — you forget you are reading a book. Then, out of nowhere, a moment arrives… a small gesture of intimacy or understanding between Ruth and Eleanor, a joke that explains the title of the book — that completely takes your breath away.

This is a book about what it is like to love someone you cannot save; about the long, unglamorous labor of care; about the wisdom of children and the power of friendships to help us smooth over the sharpest of edges. The book will also make you sob in indignation that so often in life the best people have the hardest go at it and it is so fucking unfair. But you will also feel the catharsis of knowing that suffering does not have to deprive us of dignity or meaning.

I am virtually pressing this book into your chest. It is timeless and contemporary, exacting and earnest, hopeful and sad.

📚 Fat Swim — Emma Copley Eisenberg

I have been cheating on my life in order to read this book!!! Dropping balls left and right so that I could get through a story at a time.

Reading Fat Swim made me want to rewatch Little Miss Sunshine .

This is a collection of stories that more or less explicitly connect to a narrative united by recurring characters, themes, settings. The writing is so sensitive, so specific, so attuned to the experience of being a human in a body — that constant negotiation between who you are, how you’re seen, and how those two things never quite line up… especially when you are queer and / or fat and trying your damnest to figure out how to feel less disconnected from yourself. I really liked the polyvocal nature of the book — not a novel but not a straight-up short story collection either. Revisiting the same character multiple times, their emotional state sitting higher or lower on the emotional register, felt very gratifying to read. Oh, ok. So maybe I didn’t need to worry about you after all. You are doing fine. My favorite stories were Fat Swim, Beauty and Mama, which I read in bed next to my kid… and made me repeat to myself to remember to ask questions when I don’t understand.

We are living in such a cruel moment in culture and are inflicting so much harm on each other and it felt so heartwarming to read work that raises big questions without falling into victimhood and offers solace without being Polyannaish. This is my first Emma Copley Eisenberg work and I am officially a fan.

📚 Kudos — Rachel Cusk

I also finished Kudos by Rachael Cusk which completed my re-read of the Outline Trilogy. The narrator, Faye, travels to a literary festival in an unnamed European city. As in the previous books, the novel is almost entirely composed of conversations: on the plane, at dinners, in hotel lobbies, at panels and readings. People tell Faye things. She listens. Even more than in the previous two novels, her own interiority is almost entirely withheld, present only in the precision of what she notices, what she triggers in others and what she chooses to record.

I don’t know if those of you who have read Cusk feel the same way but when I read the Trilogy, especially Kudos, I think… my own consciousness kept drifting in and out, certain lines of monologue felt like my own inner voice only to remind myself to snap out of it and assume the role of the observer again… which is how Cusk writes Faye… she listens to her interlocutors but then drifts away into her own thoughts only to come back with a one line response… which then reanimates her conversation partners. I just kept weaving in and out of it the whole way through.

The title - KUDOS - is perfect for this book that circles questions of recognition, reward, and what it means to be seen in literature, in marriage, in public life. A journalist interviews Faye about success and failure, male writers hold forth. The narrator accumulates other people’s stories, there’s something about her that just makes people spill it. The story is so minor yet I found myself again feeling quite angry reading it… as it tells a story about how men and women get to experience the world quite differently and the self-effacement that women find themselves performing in order to self-protect.

It’s the shortest and most austere of the three novels. Some days I think it’s my least favorite of the three. Other days I think it’s the most perfect. Either way, this month in particular I felt a profound appreciation for an author who so masterfully erases the walls between the author, the reader, and the writing itself.

📚 On Eating — Alicia Kennedy

Last but not least — I read Alicia Kennedy’s new memoir On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites earlier this month and wrote about it at length.

Appetite Apr 16 There is something terrifying about becoming a woman who writes on the internet, especially when your personal path has not followed the standard trajectory and your object of study does not coincide with the canon. As much as you own your journey and do the work of backfilling your intellectual lineage... Read full story

The short version: it is a book organized around the foods and ingredients that have shaped Kennedy’s life — apples, lamb, oysters, coffee — and it uses them to think about appetite as a serious intellectual and political category. How we learn to want. How female hunger gets domesticated or pathologized. How following your appetite outward, honestly, builds into something that looks very much like taste except that it was generated from inside rather than aspired to from without.



As I mentioned in my original post about this, the book is fantastic because it can be read in so many different ways. It is, for sure, an excellent food memoir for anybody who appreciates food writing. But in the context of this community, the book is also for anyone who has ever felt caught between the reader you are and the reader you think you should be. It is, truly, so great.

❤️ Favorite books of 2026 so far:

January — Autobiography of Red — Anne Carson

February — The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

March — Repetition — Vigdis Hjorth

April — Loved and Missed — Susie Boyt

A quick note before we go! Our next community Zoom will be on Saturday, May 9 Central, and given everything we’ve been talking about this month, I thought it would be the perfect time to discuss our favorite off-season reading. What do you reach for when you need to step off the pedal? I’d love to hear from you in person.

A post with all the details is going up for paid subscribers shortly. And if you’ve been on the fence about upgrading — now is a great time. I’m offering 50% off between now and May 30.

🤓 And now some questions for you: