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I have been ridiculously lucky in my reading life this past month. I have been reading like a maniac… closing a book just to pick up the next one and they have all been AMAZING. I read a lot but this has been an embarrassment of riches, even for me. So the only right thing to do is share some of these titles with you. I will also talk to you about the fun way I came to each one because I think it’s a unique way to discover new books that you can apply to your own particular reading tastes.

Ok. Starting at the beginning.

Years …