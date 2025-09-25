A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Asante Sullivan's avatar
Janet Asante Sullivan
17h

I love Mike’s food analogy so much! As always, Petya you bring to the front ideas readers noodle on in fragments and you carve out a small corner for us to think out loud with each other. I don’t know how you do it, but this space feels like a pondering, reflective corner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
14h

I LOVED this! It will forever be fascinating for me to discover the reading life of others.

Petya, you’re the cutest reader I’ve ever seen. 

I couldn’t agree with Janet more. I prefer thoughts over unboxing of Birkins, especially when it comes to reading. Life can feel overwhelming, and I don’t always have time to visit the bookstore or browse through an extensive reading list. It’s through labor like yours that I can quickly add to my TBR so that when I’m ready for my next read, it’s a few taps away. I’m always going to be partial to a newsletter I’m subscribed to or an Instagram account I’m following that recommends a book over a writer for a legacy publication. 

LOVED this from Mike! (And it was so lovely to see his face!)  “I don’t like the idea of ‘taste’ as an award an establishment bestows on someone, or as a ranking where one person has ‘better taste’ than another. For me, it’s a personal journey, not a competition.” I am also a fellow vibes reader. One moment, I’ll be completely immersed in Pessoa, and the next, I’m reading Julia Fox’s memoir. 

As someone who spent most of her life reading classics, I've been having so much fun with contemporary books. It gives me a deeper connection to society, and being able to attend author talks, where the writers are currently ALIVE, has been such a treat! 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Petya K. Grady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture