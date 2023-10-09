Thank you for reading Lifequakes, a newsletter about life transitions. If this is your first time around here, take a look at the About page for some background on why I started writing this, read my very first post that explains the concepts of LIFEQUAKES and life transitions and check out the archive. Once a week, I write Sunday Funday - a lighter note on things that I like and bring me joy. If you enjoyed this article, please subscribe or share with a friend.

Last week I *met* a writer online who, like me, is working on her first book. She is writing a memoir and we instantly connected over the joy and complete exhilaration of finally doing what feels like your life’s work.

I wish I’d started sooner, I told her. I would have saved so much money I spent on yoga teacher training and therapy sessions. Turns out, there was never anything wrong with me. I was simply feeling *off* because I wasn’t feeding my creative impulse.

Of course, I don’t regret going through yoga teacher training o…