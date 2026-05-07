A reading life

A reading life

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Xue's avatar
Xue
7h

This is such a lovely idea and I really hope you find your original book!

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
6h

Thank you for this lovely article. The older I get, the more amazed I am at how we can live in our bodies and not understand ourselves very well. To me, what this commonplace practice points to is a sort of permission to allow our reading to act as a kind of witness to our lives. Why are we pulled to themes/characters/turns of phrase? How does our reading teach us, guide us? What do we learn about ourselves through the things we read? In short, who are we? What do we love and what do we need to know? I love my journals, too. Thanks for sharing your process, and I hope you find your old journal. I bet it turns up and what fun it will be to read it again!

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
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