A reading life

Hi friends,



Really excited to see you at our next Community Zoom this weekend!

May 9th - Saturday - 1PM Central Time

We will close out the “formal” program at 2PM, but I am going to stay on until 3PM and just hang out. Last time we didn’t want to leave.

This weekend we’re talking about off-season reading — what happens to your reading life when life itself gets harder, slower, or more chaotic. The seasons when you’re depleted, distracted, or just not quite yourself.

In those moments, most of us either stop reading — or we reach for something completely different than what we’d normally choose. Both of those responses are interesting.



For those of you who like to prepare, here are some questions I hope we get to work through:

When you hit a hard or low-energy season, what happens to your reading — do you reach for different books, or do you stop reading altogether?

Is there a book or genre you’ve never let yourself take seriously — something you’ve always treated as “lesser”? What is it?

Has a book ever genuinely helped you through a hard season — not in a self-help way, but just by giving your mind somewhere safe to go?

Do you trust your off-season reading instincts, or do you feel guilty when you’re not reading “well”?

What are your tried and true off-season reads — the books, genres, or series you return to when you need them most?

After the paywall:

Zoom Details

Recording of our last Community Zoom

I really look forward to seeing you, I have really missed you guys!