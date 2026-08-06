A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Hendrick's avatar
Janet Hendrick
3d

I’m loving Source Material - very much enjoy learning about the threads of other materials that inspire and influence an author’s work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Becca Rowan's avatar
Becca Rowan
2d

I love source material, it enriches anything I read to know about the writer, their motivations, their lives. It adds another layer of meaning to the work for me, one I don’t want to do without. Thank for you this interview, I’m excited to read this one!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture