I just discovered the work of Veronica Ryan, a British artist known for her intricate biomorphic sculptures and installations. Ryan draws on a wide range of organic materials—pods, fruit, husks, seeds, and feathers—alongside found, discarded, and traditional materials. She combines classical sculptural techniques with textile practices such as quilting and crochet to create works that are rich in texture and meaning: at once personal and political, historical and acutely modern.

In 2022, she won the Turner Prize for Custard Apple (Annonaceae), Breadfruit (Moaceae) and Soursop (Annonaceae) (2021), depicting tropical fruit made of marble and bronze. The work was inspired by memories of visiting Hackney’s Ridley Road Market as a child and is dedicated to the Caribbean immigrants who moved to London after 1948. Ryan was the oldest person to receive the Turner Prize, and the piece itself was the UK’s first permanent public sculpture by a Black woman.

Ryan spent time in New York in the 1990s, raising children while trying to continue making work—often using scraps and found objects because she couldn’t afford “real” materials. In an interview Ryan explains how early in her career she got criticized by her teachers for using both materials and techniques that did not belong in the hierarchy of high art making but, partly out of necessity, she stuck to guns and it’s that particular mix of high-low materials and high-low technique what eventually became what she was known for.

Living through the “simultaneous exhaustion and essential resourcefulness of motherhood,” one day Ryan was emptying the vacuum cleaner and decided to keep its contents. She found a discarded industrial bread bin on the street and began collecting vacuum dust in it. She was drawn to the contrast between the soft dust and the ruggedness of the metal container. She was fascinated with the idea that the dust itself contained traces of everything that had passed through her life.

That’s one of the paradoxes [with waste],” she says: “We are emptying out, but nothing is completely empty.” Under a microscope, the dust would reveal an entire universe—mites, fragments, living processes. The dust itself becomes a container: of artefacts, of time, of life. The questions she was asking were both quotidian and existential. When do things end? Where do they go? Can we ever really get rid of anything.

In 1993, that accumulation became Empty Container Full of Dust.

I’ve been thinking about this piece — not because it directly relates to the books I read last month (although in some strange way, it does) — but because I can’t shake this idea of accumulation. Of gathering fragments, letting them settle, compress, integrate. Of creating something soft and new while still preserving the integrity of what came before, even if you need a microscope to see it.

March was an incredible reading month for me but even though I took copious notes on the books I read throughout, I have felt very unsettled by it and have been dreading the idea of writing this post which I typically really look forward to. Initially I thought that maybe I was dealing with writer’s block or burnout… but that’s not it. I think, to the contrary, I have too much swirling in me… and, to borrow from Ryan, I believe I sucked too much in with my reading vacuum and it’s going to take a while for all that dust to settle in the bread bin.

You can probably tell just from looking at the reading list that I spent time with true masters of craft (including a newly announced International Booker shortlisted title and not one but two Nobel Prize for Literature laureates)... There is legitimately too much language, theme and form to process. So yeah… too much dust in the vacuum… BUT… also… my container is all wrong. The idea of writing a post of reviews the way I typically do feels borderline disrespectful — to these amazing authors and to their incredible books.

So, after almost two years of writing these monthly wrap-ups, I’m realizing two things at once:

I absolutely love sharing what I read each month. It gives me motivation, momentum and focus. I love the conversations we have about what we’re reading and I don’t want to stop doing that. But I am increasingly dissatisfied with my ability to produce anything that feels meaningful when what I’ve read is this serious, this personal, this good.

To compress She Who Remains (so poetic), and Repetition (philosophical, hilarious, and brave), and Kitten (sensitive and aching), and Rachel Cusk’s precise, controlled work… and then casually move on to two Nobel Prize-worthy novels…It just feels wrong.

Not wrong in an absolute sense. If I’ve learned anything from writing about books on the internet is that there are a million ways to have an interesting, insightful conversation about reading. But it feels wrong for where I am right now as a reader. I sat with that feeling for a while, longer than I wanted to… but eventually I landed somewhere that felt true: that this discomfort is probably a reflection of some kind of growth.

When I first started writing about books on Substack, I was really preoccupied with how to read more, how to rebuild the habit and make it feel like a natural part of my life again. And once I did that, I became equally preoccupied with figuring out my taste, which has been its own incredibly satisfying journey. I’m so grateful I didn’t skip that part because I easily could have continued reading the way I always had → off lists, off new release tables, guided by a vague sense of what I thought I should be reading rather than what actually moved me.

I don’t know how else to describe it other than compare it to the effect of having a yoga practice… like when your yoga teacher tells you that all you have to do to get better at yoga is to get on your mat and do yoga. I also have heard people who share their personal style on the internet — Anna Newton and I think Irene Kim (김애린) have both talked about it — credit their aesthetic evolution as in big part to simply making an effort to get dressed and posting pictures of themselves on Instagram. Henrik Karlsson gives the example of a ballet dancer dancing in front of a studio mirror. Just by resolving to do the thing with intention somehow makes you better at the thing.

What I’m feeling now is that I want a bit more — from myself, from the time I spend with these books, from the way I move through them. Not more books, not more output, but more time. More space to process and assimilate what I’ve read, to journal about it, to talk to you guys about specific aspects of it, to read around it, to return to it, to let it do whatever it’s going to do in my head before I rush to articulate it in a monthly wrap-up.

While I was journaling about my experience of reading The Bluest Eye this past month — my first Morrison — I shocked and horrified myself by writing that my favorite section of the book was Soaphead Church’s rambling, narcissistic letter to God, where he attempts to justify his actions as a child molester. Soaphead ultimately blames God for the existence of evil while claiming a kind of moral superiority for “helping” Pecola by making her believe she would get the blue eyes she covets.

Even writing that above paragraph now makes me uncomfortable. But I also think it’s in scenes like this one that Morrison’s genius is revealed. She doesn’t tell you that good people can do terrible things while believing themselves righteous. She puts you inside the mechanism of that self-deception and makes you feel it working. You briefly, terrifyingly, inhabit it and what emerges in that moment is not contempt for the character, but a kind of recognition that is much harder to sit with. You end up feeling kind of scared of yourself.

I need and WANT more time with that feeling before I can say anything that feels remotely adequate about a book that has ruined many a reader.

During our last Community Zoom, we spent two full hours talking about bookstores and the ways we move through them, and several people mentioned how much they love reading the shelf-talkers — the little handwritten notes by bookstore staff that has them gushing about their most favorite books all within a square inch of paper. There is something so charming about this way of distilling a book… something about the particular format of the container makes the recommender really choose their words.

And I realized that what I’ve been struggling with this month is that books but the container I’ve been trying to put them in. My current format — the super long, structured, everything-I-read post — suddenly feels too rigid for what these books are doing in me…. What bothers me about the format is that it is forcing me to write about very different works in a very similar way. Also the timing of it feels wrong too… A monthly post of the sort I have been doing makes sense from a logistical perspective…. but from a more substantive angle, it asks for clarity too soon… It asks for conclusions I may not have yet. It forces me to define things that are still and, possibly forever in motion.

Part of me feels like I am talking myself out of the job of writing my own newsletter. But what I am actually wanting to do is keep the monthly wrap-ups but play with the container.

I feel so inspired by Veronica Ryan’s casting nuts and seeds in bronze or “caging” fruit in little fishing net baskets… to draw attention to the impermanence of an object by crafting a little structure around it. I am excited to experiment with this idea of how to capture the brief, breathless feeling of having just finished a good book — the way you text a friend about it or the way you speak over your shoulder as a you pass a stranger in a bookstore. I want to figure out how to transmute to you just enough so that you guys could feel what moved me in the moment but also save some space and energy for deeper processing and assimilation and, ultimately, returning to a book or an idea later on… with a bit more clarity.

📚 She Who Remains — Rene Karabash

In a remote Albanian village governed by the Kanun, Bekija faces an unwanted marriage and makes a radical choice: to become a “sworn virgin,” renouncing womanhood to live socially as a man. The transformation buys her freedom and safety but cuts her off from desire, intimacy, and a fully inhabited self. I think that readers are loving this book for two main reasons. Karabash does an incredible job setting up that internal conflict of needing to trade one kind of self for the freedom to discover another. The protagonist endures the consequences of that choice under extreme circumstances but, ultimately, the choice itself is profoundly relatable. And, secondly, she writes about that calculus in a very atmospherically rich, poetic language that is bery understandable and affecting. The combination of that psychological insight with the accessible beauty of the language just knocks you out on page one. A hard yes from me.

📚 Repetition — Vigdis Hjorth

If you loved Will and Testament, this is essential reading. In Repetition, Hjorth returns to the protagonist’s teenage years and her first (almost humorously bad) sexual encounter. As the now adult narrator reflects on her family’s bizarre reactions to the incident — the mother’s controlling anxiety, the father’s detachment — the humor becomes something really dark. Hjorth’s ability to circle truth without naming it outright is absolutely unmatched. (I really want you guys to read this but not before you’ve read Will and Testament so that you can get the most out of it).

📚 Outline and Transit — Rachel Cusk

I am re-reading Rachel Cusk’s groundbreaking Outline Trilogy — a set of books that completely changed my reading trajectory.

My favorite author hat from Womb House Books

In Outline, we meet Faye, a writer who travels to Athens to teach a creative writing seminar, and in Transit, she is back in London, renovating a dilapidated flat while moving through the wreckage of her divorce. The narrative unfolds through a series of conversations Faye has with the people around her — fellow travelers, students, friends, construction workers, other writers. She says very little and reveals almost nothing about herself, at least not directly, and yet, through that absence, a portrait of a woman and a writer slowly takes shape. It’s the writer as observer, the self defined in negative space. The effect is both stunning and slightly disorienting, and I am having such an incredible time revisiting it. Also … I really don’t mean this in any kind of mean way … but the whole time I was reading Outline, especially, I kept thinking of Merve Emre’s conversation with Christine Smallwood on the Critics and her Publics podcast.

Emre’s vivacious and bubbly…. and Smallwood is … not that. Both incredibly smart and erudite women, obviously, but Smallwood just gives such strong Faye vibes. 🤭

📚 😻 Kitten — Stacey Yu

My most anticipated debut of 2026! The Galley Brag of all Galley Brags! Katie is drifting, financially dependent on her boyfriend and estranged from her mother. On vacation, she becomes fixated on his cat, Silver, who, unlike her, gets to be helpless and still be cared for. The book captures the ache of early adulthood so perfectly: the discomfort of going home but not quite belonging there anymore, while not having anywhere else that feels better just yet; the confusion and volatility of romantic life; the inability to tell what is you and what might be class, racial, or other difference between you and your partner. There’s also that constant feeling of being out of place in every aspect of your life… so much so that you start behaving in ways that feel almost bizarre, simply because you don’t know what to do with yourself. I really loved this book! I want to give it to all my college friends and inscribe it — we made it.

📚 The Bluest Eye — Toni Morrison

My first Morrison ever. I felt so incredibly intimidated but also fully primed to receive the work. If, like me, you have been meaning to read Morrison but feeling paralyzed by the magnitude of the decision of where to start, this episode of The Critics at Large was what pushed me personally into action.

In The Bluest Eye, Morrison’s debut, eleven-year-old Pecola Breedlove, a Black girl in 1940s Ohio, prays for blue eyes, believing beauty will save her from a life of poverty, violence, and contempt. Morrison dismantles the myth of whiteness as salvation and shows how a culture’s cruelty can be absorbed so completely it turns inward and destroys. It is heartbreaking, loving, and furious all at once. I need to sit with this one much longer, I feel terribly unequipped to do it justice.

📚 Morning and Evening — Jon Fosse

My first Fosse, and my second Nobel laureate of the month! A tiny, simply magnificent book. It opens with a birth and closes with a death, tracing the arc of a life in between. We follow Johannes, now an old man, as he moves through what appears to be an ordinary day, though something about it feels slightly suspended. He drifts in and out of clarity — calm, confused, accompanied by a friend who is no longer alive — and it slowly becomes clear that we are witnessing his final hours. I read this thinking about my grandfather who passed away earlier this year, wondering what those last days feel like from the inside… There is something almost unbearably gentle about this book.

📚 SS Proleterka — Fleur Jaeggy

A daughter remembers a cruise she took with her distant father, a man who is both emotionally vacant and financially ruined. They barely speak, and yet there is something beautiful, almost charming, in the bond that exists between them. This is my second Jaeggy of the year. I read Sweet Days of Discipline back in January — my first encounter with her — and remember being struck by how controlled and emotionally restrained her writing felt, how much intensity she was able to generate in such a tightly sealed environment. Reading SS Proleterka now, a couple of months later, that feeling has only deepened, Jaeggy’s style is so distinct. It feels as though she has taken a red pen to her own work, stripping away anything that could possibly be considered fluff, leaving behind only what is essential. The result is a style that is sharp, slightly rough, and incredibly precise… almost unsettling in how much psychological charge it carries in so few pages. What has stayed with me since I finished the book is the warm, caring yet strange aura of the father-daughter relationship portrayed in the book: two people who never quite meet each other, and yet remain bound together in a way that feels both meaningful and accidental.

As I move into April and I try to take in everything I read in March… here’s the homework I am assigning to myself:

Read more novels by poets.

Read Kierkegaard’s Repetition to gain further insight into the philosophical foundations of Hjorth’s work. She cites him as a deep influence.

Complete the Outline Trilogy reread. Kudos next and then more of Cusk’s standalone novels in preparation for the new one that’s coming out later this year

Research Cusk / autofiction

Can’t wait to share more from Stacey Yu with you guys later in the year. Her book comes out in the UK in July and then in the States in early August. I am going to need everyone to support it, ok!

More Fosse, more Jaeggy because I can’t get enough of a good thing.

Collecting, accumulating, processing, assimilating. I trust that as I give myself time, I will figure out what I want to do with all this (over-) thinking.

🤓📚🥰 Favorite books of 2026

January — Autobiography of Red — Anne Carson

February — The Copenhagen Trilogy — Tove Ditlevsen

March — Repetition — Vigdis Hjorth

⚡️ And now some questions for you!