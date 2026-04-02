A reading life

A reading life

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Martha Adams's avatar
Martha Adams
4dEdited

I have to wonder if something is happening astrologically for many of us on here because we all, in very different ways, are having big shifting changes in our reading life - specifically, how it interacts with how we present it here. For example, I just couldn't bare the thought of doing a monthly reads this month! Nothing has happened, it's just a gut moment of 'I don't want to write about these books right now...'. Super interested to see how you explore this further for yourself! Unsurprised you loved She Who Remains, but I am so pleased you loved it so much. Karabash's writing is unbelievable. I finished that book absolutely weeping!

I am fascinated Bluest Eye was your first ever Morrison (!!?!! I look forward to hearing more on that) and cannot wait to read Kitten for myself.

Also re rejecting containers - I've ditched the reading tracking apps too recently (even though I wasn't enormously into them, I was still USING them) and that has felt GREAT.

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5 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
4d

Petya, I think writing is a constantly evolving practice and your wrap-ups are no exception. For around 2 years or so I shared a monthly review of my reading...until I realised I wasn't enjoying it anymore. I wanted to go deeper and remind myself why I was a reader in the first place. YOU were the one who gave me the permission I needed to change the container of my reading shares! You might not remember, but you suggested I share "what was the one thing I read that moved me the most in the past month..." or words to that effect! I now share "reading reflections" - but only when I want to. It feels so much lighter! 🌟

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