A reading life

A reading life

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Zoe Meadows-Sahr's avatar
Zoe Meadows-Sahr
1d

so excited for this new series! Source Materials - what a great concept. The attention and care you put towards reading is inspiring Petya! I just read Enormous Changes at the Last Minute, and it was one of those books that I know I will keep returning to. Have never heard of it or Grace Paley before picking it up in a used bookstore. Seeing it mentioned here feels extra serendipitous.

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
June Thomas's avatar
June Thomas
1d

Finding a place to swim at every stop on the Fat Swim tour is genius--and I'm sure it brings Emma a lot of pleasure/relief/whatever else swimming brings. (Not being a jerk--I just hate water, so it's hard for me to imagine!)

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
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