Aug 7

I really relate to your "concepts project" style reading and your reason for reading that way. I'd say that I'm more of a planned reader than a mood reader. But I do like the flexibility to not plan all of my reading out in detail far in advance and to give myself some freedom to choose within a certain framework while leaving room for picking up a spontaneous choice now and then. I do a similar type of "planning" as you by creating reading projects for myself, some that last a year and some that carry over multiple years. For example, for a few years I chose one specific type of writing (poetry, essays, short stories) each year and read several collections of that type over the course of the year. A while back I did a project called 192019 in which I read one book published each year from 1920 through 2019. 100 years worth of books but lots of choice within that. This year I'm finishing up a Jane Austen project that has lasted 7 years. Each year was focused on rereading one of her books and then reading (and watching) adaptations and retellings of that story. This last year I've been reading all of her juvenilia and unpublished works as well as Austen-adjacent nonfiction and fiction. Like you I'm also trying to intentionally work on reading all the works by favorite authors, reading from my shelves, rereading more, and reading more backlist. All that to say, I love to hear from other readers who "assign themselves reading projects" (as I like to call it) and how they approach it. So thanks for sharing all your thoughts on this with other readers!

Adore this post! My Concept Project has definitely been “Clothing and Textile history.” I’ve read 4+ books on this topic in the last 6-8 months and there is no stopping now. I love the completionist idea. Am tempted to go that route with A.S. Byatt as my other CP is prepping to run a slow read of Possession in September… there is definitely a 19th C wife under pressure in there if you feel called. 🤣. Middlemarch is worth it — I’m largely on track with that read, but my pacing has definitely not always matched the group’s, if that helps to know.

