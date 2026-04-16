A reading life

A reading life

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Marian Grudko's avatar
Marian Grudko
1d

Wonderful article. I don't worry about my place in things, anymore. I love to learn, and am grateful to anyone who writes or has written books that make my life richer. Happy to be alive and with people I love. Perspective. Calm.

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Alice Elliott Dark's avatar
Alice Elliott Dark
2d

These are great questions. It is hard to describe taste, and education may help develop it, but that's not the only way, I don't think. Observing the natural world and its patterns and relationships is another education and offers plentiful examples of proportion, pacing, balance, and so on. It is helpful to know the agreed upon terms for things, as naming always refines, and I find it makes a difference to write about what you read, as you do who well here. Why is something good? Why doesn't everyone see it the same way?

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