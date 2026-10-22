One of the more annoying paradoxes of contemporary life is that while we have more leisure time than any generation in history, we somehow feel less free. So much of our unscheduled time comes in small chunks throughout the day, and because those little pockets feel insignificant, we end up wasting them scrolling. Happiness researchers call these precious pockets of free time TIME CONFETTI and recommend using them wisely to increase our happiness and contentment. For me, reading is my go-to time confetti activity.

It’s become a tradition in our community for me to surprise you guys with a time confetti post every once in a while. Here’s how it works:

Take the next ~15 minutes of your day — roughly the time you’d spend reading and engaging with one of my longer posts — set a timer, and spend that time reading! When your 15 minutes are up, come back and tell us what and where you read. Last time, we had people tuning in from train rides, lunch breaks, warm beds, etc. It was so fun! Let’s go!

Time confetti! 🎉