A reading life

A reading life

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Petya K. Grady's avatar
Petya K. Grady
5d

Here for my own accountability check. I read 20 minutes of CORREGIDORA by Gayl Jones, which is simply stunning. There was a big bout of crying involved, I am so sad I have to go to work now. I wish I could just stay in bed to finish the last 50 pages of this book.

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Andi Alexander's avatar
Andi Alexander
5d

Reading "Beloved" by Toni Morrison.

"I am Beloved and she is mine."

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