We all have our own preferences for how we love to read — outside, in a coffeeshop, long uninterrupted stretch in bed — but let’s be honest. Life happens and if we wait for our ideal time and place, we may never read again.

So. Today I am doing something I have wanted to do for a long time. I want to give you the gift of 15 unexpected minutes of reading time. Please take the time you would have normally taken to read one of my longer posts and spend that time reading your book. At the end of the 15 minutes, come and tell us what you read and how much you were able to read. I will do the same!



Time confetti! 🎉