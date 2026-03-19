Time confetti
How much would you read if you had 15 minutes of unexpected reading time?
We all have our own preferences for how we love to read — outside, in a coffeeshop, long uninterrupted stretch in bed — but let’s be honest. Life happens and if we wait for our ideal time and place, we may never read again.
So. Today I am doing something I have wanted to do for a long time. I want to give you the gift of 15 unexpected minutes of reading time. Please take the time you would have normally taken to read one of my longer posts and spend that time reading your book. At the end of the 15 minutes, come and tell us what you read and how much you were able to read. I will do the same!
Time confetti! 🎉
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Accountability check in! I am dragging this morning because I couldn’t sleep last night and I am reading a book that’s a little strange - SS Proleterka by Fleur Jaeggy - but I still was able to read 9 pages! I have a crazy day ahead of me and feeling so happy that I got a little bit of reading done already.
When a lot of your day is spent on Zoom, inevitably someone would finish a meeting a little early and say… I am going to give you back 10 minutes of your life… It is so corny when people do that but I love it and often use the gifted time to read a couple of pages!
This was fun! Just got a hit of reading in. I can only read non-fiction in short bursts, which is why I usually have a day book and an evening one. Toggling between James Baldwin's biography and The Diaries of Anaïs Nin 1931-1934 right now for my daybooks. I've read the Diaries before, but I love going back to them every so often, especially this particular timeline. It's when Anaïs meets Henry and June Miller. RIVETING!!!
Evening is almost always fiction, when I can read mostly uninterrupted. (Outline by Rachel Cusk)