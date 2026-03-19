A reading life

A reading life

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Petya K. Grady's avatar
Petya K. Grady
15h

Accountability check in! I am dragging this morning because I couldn’t sleep last night and I am reading a book that’s a little strange - SS Proleterka by Fleur Jaeggy - but I still was able to read 9 pages! I have a crazy day ahead of me and feeling so happy that I got a little bit of reading done already.

When a lot of your day is spent on Zoom, inevitably someone would finish a meeting a little early and say… I am going to give you back 10 minutes of your life… It is so corny when people do that but I love it and often use the gifted time to read a couple of pages!

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
12h

This was fun! Just got a hit of reading in. I can only read non-fiction in short bursts, which is why I usually have a day book and an evening one. Toggling between James Baldwin's biography and The Diaries of Anaïs Nin 1931-1934 right now for my daybooks. I've read the Diaries before, but I love going back to them every so often, especially this particular timeline. It's when Anaïs meets Henry and June Miller. RIVETING!!!

Evening is almost always fiction, when I can read mostly uninterrupted. (Outline by Rachel Cusk)

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