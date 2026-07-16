A few months ago my friend Charlee Brooks gifted me a copy of Helen Garner’s diaries. I brought the book to my office at work where I read it in little bursts when I have a solo lunch break. The book inspired me to pick up a few more diaries of inspiring women and go to them for ideas on not only how to live and work but also how to journal.

See… I’ve been journaling on and off since I was in 5th grade, pretty religiously since 2019. For most of this time, I have been doing three pages of freehand writing each day, inspired by Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way. Even though this method of journaling worked for me for a while…eventually, I found it unhelpful. With my particular flavor of Eastern European personality — broody, pessimistic, self-critical — instead of serving as “emotional windshield wipers,” the Artist’s Way is a fertile ground for downward spirals. I can start page 1 by bringing up a minor grievance, spat or inconvenience. By page 3, I have described, defined and dissected it to such degree of detail, that I am convinced my life’s about to fall apart because of it. The negative effect only compounds over time. Conceptually, I am 150% on board with the idea of personal journaling // diaries for mental clarity and reflection… but this particular method hasn’t be working for me so I decided to explore.

In addition to Garner, I picked up May Sarton’s Journal of a solitude which I’d first heard about in Janet Asante Sullivan Reading Life interview. I also grabbed volume 1 of The Diary of Anais Nin (opened to a random page in the bookstore and oh lawd I blushed so hard, I should have bought this sooner!!!).

I am still making my way through these three collections and enjoying them immensely – so many reading kinks activated!!! — but, alas, I am not learning much about how to avoid moping. Here’s Sarton, on page 1:

Begin here. It is raining. I look out on the maple, where a few leaves have turned yellow, and listen to Punch, the parrot, talking to himself and to the rain ticking gently against the windows. I am here alone for the first time in weeks, to take up my “real” life again at last. That is what is strange — that friends, even passionate love, are not my real life unless there is time alone in which to explore and to discover what is happening or has happened. Without the interruptions, nourishing and maddening, this life would become arid. Yet I taste it fully only when I am alone here and “the house and I resume old conversations.”

I mean…SAME. But I did not come here to learn how to withdraw and ruminate. I already know how to do that. Still. What a joy to find a kindred spirit.

As I continue to research and learn more about different modes of journaling, I have also given myself permission to try and play a little bit. Here are three alternatives to morning pages that I have experimented somewhat successfully with… the ultimate goal being to document and reflect but also to lighten the fuck up.

⚡️Commonplace Journaling

For me, Commonplace Journaling is absolutely an alternative to morning pages. I only copy quotes from my favorite books and, even then, I copy only my most favorite of favorites. I find that when I look back on those pages, I get a really sincere and transparent picture of what I was reading, thinking and feeling drawn to at the time. Indexing the quotes and identifying the underlying themes behind the quotes I copy also feels a lot like self-administered psychoanalysis because I am describing what I was subconsciously fixating on.

Passage from Checkout 19 by Claire-Louise Bennett.

At the same time, digging all of that out through somebody else’s (beautiful) words feels less squirmy and pathetic. 10/10 recommend.

⚡️ Captain Logging

Since my natural tendency is to spin and overanalyze, I thought it would be interesting to find a way of journaling that would put me in a different mode of interaction with my world. I was looking for a way of documenting that would feel more focused on the present, more focused on “objective” reality… So, I started reading about captain logging as a way to accomplish that.

A captain’s log (or ship’s logbook) is an official daily record maintained by the commanding officer of a ship. It functions as a historical and legal document, containing operational details such as weather conditions, the ship’s position, daily speed, route, crew activities, and any notable incidents. People have been keeping this type of diary for ages — basically cataloguing the minutiae of everyday life. I did not know that this practice had a name but I grew up watching my very own grandfather write in his tiny pocket-sized weekly diary every night. I was too young to know what he was doing at the time but I do remember being so curious about it. He would just sit in a corner at the kitchen table and write just the most trivial things about his days — got up, fed the goats, ate porridge for breakfast — so much of it repeating day in and day out. When he passed away all the cousins were curious about what happened to his journals but they seem to have been lost. It’s those trivialities that make up a day, a week, a life. And I have been trying to write daily reflections in my planner, focusing on the main beats of the day (where I was, what I ate, who I saw), just to force myself to be more in the moment.

Standard spread from my Hobonichi Cousin Planner. Task logging for work at the top, captain log // daily reflections at the bottom.

I really like this. My life is still my life, but I am documenting it through a very specific editorial lens. It feels lighter, for sure.

⚡️ Brush Pen Diary

The last practice I have been playing with — this is quite silly — is writing in my same ole journal, about my same ole things the way I normally would as part of morning pages practice… but instead of writing with a regular pen, using a soft brush pen. I read about this in Austin Kleon’s notebook deep-dive for Jillian Hess. Austin took inspiration from Lynda Barry

Writing BIG and in that soft, feathery felt-tip pen makes my hand move with a lighter touch across the pages… and it feels to me that doing so “softens” my thinking, too. Even if I do start off wanting to complain, my “brush pen accent” on the page is sillier and, childish, almost. And, if you know me, those are not words I would ever use to describe myself. But… it seems… it’s something that’s in me and I am grateful when I am able to coax it out.

In theory, morning pages work because they remove all barriers between thought and page. And maybe I benefited from training myself how to write in a way that removes all filters. But over time, I have realized that unfiltered language simply generates more unfiltered language… and for someone broody and self-critical like me, that feels a lot like throwing gasoline on the fire. What these recent experiments have shown me is that a little structure — a commonplace book, a captain's log, even a brush pen — can slow thought down just enough to make room for actual reflection.

🤓 Three questions for you: