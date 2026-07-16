A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chloe's avatar
Chloe
6d

As someone who has always wanted to journal consistently to simply document my life – how have I never heard of captain logging before!? Life-changing! 🤯

Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
6d

As usual Petya, we are on the same wavelength 🤓 I have been sitting with these thoughts for ages. I definitely feel "lost" when I don't have a place to handwrite thoughts down, but I also don't really enjoy journaling, prompts, or morning pages. I feel cringe and like a moaning mini (as my mother would have said). I saw your recent video on YT and immediately started experimenting with the captain's log in a tiny field notes size notebook, and I'm finding so much joy in it so far! I actually look forward to picking it up beside my bed each evening, and because the pages are so small, I am only allowing myself one page per entry. This has made me consider how I'm spending my days (one night I wrote a single sentence "too much screen time today") on another, I marvelled at spending 3 hours reading to finish a novel! I've also started a second field notes for quotations whilst reading, doodling, and noticing, which I enjoy "scrolling" during down time. 💙 I think choosing a pack of 3 tiny notebooks with artist designs and alternating lined and blank, quality paper has also helped to make me want to pick them up!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture