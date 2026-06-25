In February 2024, while writing Lifequakes — a newsletter about life transitions — I wrote a post about discovering BookTok via a podcast interview with Leigh Stein. I was a little shy about it but was in a hard, dark stretch and looking for a way back into something that felt alive. For that reason, I was willing to be open-minded. The premise of the post was that if I could trick the algorithm into showing me things that were actually good for me, maybe I could use it as a small, dopamine-adjacent bridge back to the world I actually wanted to live in. It worked better than I expected. One of the first people I discovered on BookTok was Stacey Yu.

I don’t remember the exact video but I do remember the quality of her attention — the way she talked about a book as though she had actually lived inside it and was, a little bit, still there. At the time, I had no way of knowing how much she had read but was fascinated that she seemed to read SO carefully. It was my first time encountering such a reader online… not a braggart but a devotee.

She put Stoner by John Williams on my radar. I know that in the last couple of years the book has gone through several waves of discovery and criticism … I am aware that it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. It’s a quiet, boring (?!), brutal, heartbreaking novel about a man whose life accumulates largely without his participation — a life of near-misses and muted disappointments, held together by a love of literature so private and so sustaining that it barely registers as love at all. It was, for me, a life-ruiner in the best possible sense and I’ve given Stacey credit for introducing me to it many times and I’ll keep doing it.

By April 2024, I had made the pivot that turned this newsletter into what it now is — an ongoing conversation about books and reading as a way of anchoring one’s life — and Stacey is a big reason why I made that shift. I really, really, REALLY wanted to be in conversation with people who read the way she reads. I wanted to build something that could hold that conversation.

Since then — and I say this with the utmost sense of disbelief — the internet has done its thing and Stacey has somehow become one of my favorite book friends on the internet and one of my most reliable sources of reading inspiration. We are constantly in each other’s inboxes talking about what we’re reading, and we have overlapped in our obsessions with a consistency that I can only describe as eerie but delightful — most recently over Marlen Haushofer’s The Wall (there were, I will not lie, tears), Sarah Chihaya’s Bibliophobia, Helen DeWitt’s The Last Samurai, Susie Boyt’s Loved and Missed, and Gwendoline Riley’s devastating novels just to name a few. We share a particular affinity for psychologically complex, character-driven fiction — novels that take seriously the inner worlds of people who, on the surface, may not necessarily appear remarkable.



And now Stacey has written just such a novel.

Kitten comes out in August and I have already gushed about it in my March reading recap, but I want to share it again here:

My most anticipated debut of 2026! The Galley Brag of all Galley Brags! Katie is drifting, financially dependent on her boyfriend and estranged from her mother. On vacation, she becomes fixated on his cat, Silver, who, unlike her, gets to be helpless and still be cared for. The book captures the ache of early adulthood so perfectly: the discomfort of going home but not quite belonging there anymore, while not having anywhere else that feels better just yet; the confusion and volatility of romantic life2; the inability to tell what is you and what might be class, racial, or other difference between you and your partner. There’s also that constant feeling of being out of place in every aspect of your life… so much so that you start behaving in ways that feel almost bizarre, simply because you don’t know what to do with yourself. I really loved this book! I want to give it to all my college friends and inscribe it — we made it.

I believe — and this is a conviction I’ve developed recently — that you can tell when an author is a devout reader. I don’t mean someone who reads a lot, or someone who has logged their books on Goodreads, or someone who keeps a tidy shelf. I mean someone for whom reading is a practice in the way I use that word here: a sustained, attentive engagement with other minds, other forms, other ways of inhabiting language. A writer who has read in that way carries something in their prose that a writer who hasn’t simply doesn’t have — a porousness to influence, a felt sense of where their own work sits in a tradition, an understanding of what’s been done and therefore what they’re responsible for doing differently.

Some writers write books before they have read enough books. You feel it, I swear you I can. The sentences are confident but rootless. The ambitions are present but unmoored. It doesn’t mean the books are bad. It means they exist in a slight vacuum — as though the author arrived at the page without having first spent years as a passenger.

Stacey is not that. Stacey is a reader in the deepest sense. And I think that tracing her reading life offers real insight into the kind of writer she is on her way to becoming.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

I don’t remember a time in my life where I wasn’t reading. As a child, I was obsessed specifically with the physicality of books, the texture and smell of the pages. To this day I still sniff as I read (unless it’s a very old book - I know people love the smell of old books, but I worry about mold). I prefer the zing of paperbacks to the typically more muted scent of hardcovers - though you’ll occasionally get one that’s sharp as glue, like the UK hardcover of Saba Sam’s Gunk. This is why I can’t really do e-books. A book’s particular scent is such a vital part of my experience of reading, and I remember exactly how each book smelled long after I finish (okay! because you’re begging! My favorites are the Penguin paperback of Hot Milk by Deborah Levy, which reminds me of the paperbacks I used to read as a kid, kind of nutty and crisp; the Mariner edition of To The Lighthouse, just sooo addictively creamy [though my copy has faded by now], and Vintage Classics, the Paperback Standard). My favorite spot in my apartment is my sofa, which sits sandwiched between floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. Because it’s such a small space, it actually smells, quite powerfully, of books.

Moving on to stop myself from devolving into some literary Jean-Baptiste Grenouille… outside of my personal love of reading, it’s also entwined with much of my professional life. Many of my first jobs were in publishing, from internships at W.W. Norton and Writers House to a freelance gig reading for a book scout to my first full-time role as a publicity assistant at Penguin Random House. I eventually left publishing when I realized I wanted to really try and be a writer. I feel grateful my twenty-three-year-old self made that quite impulsive choice. I recently read Alexander Chee’s How To Write an Autobiographical Novel, where he describes how a friend once discouraged him from working in publishing with something along the lines of: “You don’t want to hear about how people in publishing talk about authors.” That made me laugh. For me it wasn’t so much how publishing talks about authors but the lack of time and energy I had to a) read for pleasure and b) nurture my own creative life. But also, you do see how making and selling books is truly a business and therefore follows the same ruthless capitalist market logic as anything else.

Still, leaving publishing was a bit devastating, because I’d worked towards it for so long. To keep a foot in the book world, I started posting about what I read online. The world had yet to really open up from Covid, I was bored, and, because of the conversations I was exposed to while working in publishing, I knew how important platform was becoming for aspiring authors. The consensus, during my first publishing internship in 2019, was that platforms were non-negotiable in non-fiction. But by the time I left publishing in 2022, that expectation was beginning (to my horror!) to creep into fiction. I didn’t have even an outline of a draft of a novel back then, but I wanted to set up my future self, the one I hoped would have written one, as well as possible…

Now, for the first time, I find myself engaging with books from the other side as a debut author. No space exists between personal and professional: the two are fused. I can’t read a book for pure pleasure, at least not at the moment. A good book will give me pleasure, but it will also inspire, teach, inform, or complicate my own writing, or my thoughts about writing.

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

Typically, almost every day. On weekdays, I read in small bites on my commute to work (a secret benefit of living in a city so inconveniently vast as London). I like to spend at least one afternoon over the weekend reading.

Sometimes, though, I’ll go days or weeks without reading. Earlier this year especially, I couldn’t read at all. I was overwhelmed with the stress of having my debut novel come out and constantly spiraling over the permanence of what I had done… fiction completely depressed me. I was reading from a really selfish place. On the pages I would just see myself, all my fear and insecurities.

I’ve only recently returned to my normal reading rhythm. I credit summer for restoring to me a sense of myself.

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

I’ll read anything with good characters, strong voice, and confident execution, but some of my reading kinks (a term so cleverly coined by you!) are:

Complex, intimate parent-child relationships where the parent sits like a boulder at the heart of the book: Hot Milk by Deborah Levy, My Phantoms by Gwendoline Riley, The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya, Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid

Books that explore individual agency with the logic of tragedy : predeterminism, systems and society encroaching on the self. I guess this is often (but not always) a social novel. Ferrante’s Neapolitan Quartet, Wharton’s The Age of Innocence, Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room… and my favorite Shakespeare play Romeo + Juliet.

Voyeurism and desire , especially to do with class ; the coveting of beauty, the beauty of the illicit, the illicitness of desire, all that. The Line of Beauty by Alan Hollinghurst. The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides. Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte.

Books with a sense of play. Orlando by Virginia Woolf is one of the most playful, curious, enchanting books I’ve read. Possession by A.S. Byatt has so much fun with form, plot, and romance tropes. These books roil with momentum, like you can feel the story asking: ‘and then, and then, and then…’

As for how my taste has changed: When I was younger, I proselytized on the altar of lush, descriptive prose. I was a staunch Fitzgerald > Hemingway type. These days, I find myself more drawn to and impressed by writing that’s sharp, clear, and direct. Annie Ernaux, Gwendoline Riley, even Elena Ferrante, who writes these beautiful long ropey sentences but always in quite plain language. (Still, a juicy prosey book can still completely bewitch me - see Line of Beauty.)

PKG: SEE WHAT I MEAN!!! My reading twin!!!

What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

I think I’ve unwittingly answered this already with question 1!

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

I annotate frequently but sparingly. I like to read with a pen in hand to underline sentences I like, unless I’m in transit, where I’ll doggy-ear pages to underline later. Many times I’ll have read an entire book on the tube, so it’s totally devoid of markings but twice its size with folded pages. I relish sitting down and revisiting each marked page, searching for the lines that affected me. This practice helps me absorb and appreciate the book that much more. I wonder if I should start doing this even when I have a pen at the ready…

Outside of that, though, I’m pretty lazy with my annotations. Most of the time, I just leave a star or an exclamation point. Or a ‘ha.’ I love my ‘ha’s.

As for highlighting, I couldn’t possibly! That feels like desecration, for some reason. Probably because when I was a kid, highlighting was my primary form of annotation, and I took it too far…

Note from Stacey: I’m not sure I read so much as colored The Witch of Blackbird Pond in the fifth grade.

How do you keep track of what you want to read?

I keep a list on my Notes app of books I’ve read and want to read, but I’m not great about updating the latter. A few years ago, when I first started my TikTok channel, I uploaded reviews for every book I read, but this proved unsustainable. I still occasionally share books I like, but I’m more private about what I read. Despite what it may seem, I find talking about books challenging; I get frustrated when I’m unable to detail the extent and depth of a book’s greatness. I admire critics so much for this ability.

Sometimes I’ll take pictures of books I find interesting in bookstores, only to forget about them straight after. But I have a loose faith that the books I’m meant to read will find me eventually (there goes my penchant for fate and tragedy), even if it’s through the logic of the marketing funnel: it takes at least seven spontaneous sightings of a product for you to consider buying it, etc. etc…

PKG: I have also almost given up on trying to keep track of what I want to read. There is so little space for mysticism in our lives and I feel that assuming that the right book will find you at the right time is one way to allow for that magic to stand a chance.

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

I think there are three main sources:

Recommendations from people whose taste I trust even if it’s not always similar to mine - whether that’s bloggers like you, Martha Adams, or Nic Marna, my agent and editors, or my friends. What matters more than what people read is how they read. I resonated deeply with this piece by Sara Hildreth on reading generously. I trust people who read with critical curiosity. I will hesitate to take a recommendation, for example, from someone who disparages a book simply because they found the main character disagreeable, which happens mind-bogglingly frequently! To me, that betrays a limited approach to literature. Books loved by writers and characters I like. Julia Armfield’s blurb pointed me to Siblings by Brigitte Reimann, a taut little novel about a fracturing relationship between two siblings in 60’s East Germany. I want to read Portrait of a Lady by Henry James because it mattered so much to Selin in Batuman’s The Idiot. Sarah Chihaya’s beautiful memoir on her reading life, Bibliophobia, gave me the best TBR, which I’m still reading through. Books by indie presses whose lists I like. Indie presses publish far tighter, more curated lists than Big 5 publishers, so you can really get a feel for their taste. I found myself enjoying Pushkin Press books and reached for Ice by Anna Kavan, which was unlike anything I’d read before. It’s haunting and dreamlike and almost malevolently alive… I still can’t shake the feeling of horror from reading the final line. The little well of embarrassment in the back of my mind over books I feel I really should’ve read by now. Anna Karenina, for one - my friends go slack-jawed when I tell them I haven’t!

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

I’m definitely a mood-reader. A particularly striking recommendation will send me straight to the bookstore on my lunch break. Or I’ll come upon a fantastic excerpt online and immediately seek out the book. This is what happened with Shame by Annie Ernaux; I happened upon the first line somewhere - “My father tried to kill my mother one Sunday in June, in the early afternoon” - and ordered it within the minute. One of the first books I ever pre-ordered, Molly by Blake Butler, found me through this tweet.

Still, I try to curb my spontaneity by setting goals around the types of book I’m reading. I like to read at least one translated, one non-contemporary, and one non-fiction book a month. Last month, my translated picks were Mornings without Mii by Mayumi Inaba and The Little Virtues by Natalia Ginzburg, which also functioned as non-contemporary. My nonfiction pick was, like many others, London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe. I listened to the audiobook, which was great for many reasons but also for the way Keefe pronounces ‘genuine,’ like it rhymes with ‘swine.’ This made me bristle and giggle every time (even while hearing about ghastly crimes). I can’t help but feel he didn’t account for the word genuine to appear so frequently in the book. Genu-eye-n! Why! I checked online and in both the US and UK it’s pronounced genu-win, so maybe it’s a regional thing. Anyway, I say it like that now occasionally to have a little fun.

A mix of the kind of planning above and mood-reading works best for me. I also abandon books without hesitation if I’m past a point and the book simply isn’t working for me. That doesn’t necessarily mean I think it’s a bad book; it’s just not for me, and I don’t want to waste my time.

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

All of the above. But I’m most aware of when I’m not writing. Not writing bears such a negative psychic weight on me, and I feel it acutely when I spend a whole afternoon reading someone else’s prose. But the effect of my writing going well, even if it’s just one short, difficult passage squeezed out at the beginning of the week, is like a balm that makes reading more joyous and satiating than ever. Reading somebody else’s prose then, I feel inspired, and grateful, and moved more easily than normal.

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

Make a very simple plan: decide on the book you want to read (don’t spend too much time deliberating! When in doubt, just go to a bookstore and ask a bookseller) and obtain it. Maybe make a list if that doesn’t scare you! And start small. Read for ten minutes before bed, or before work. Now that it’s summer, take your lunch outside with a book. Little moments add up!

What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

I’ve spoken at length about all the books previously mentioned, but outside of those I’d say Bluets by Maggie Nelson, which taught me how to feel. For people getting back into reading, The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue is my go-to recommendation. It’s perfectly plotted and loads of fun, but it also offers a clear yet nuanced moral and cultural perspective. More recently, I have been shouting far and wide about Loved and Missed by Susie Boyt. Her voice dances.

Below is a list of all the books mentioned in this interview — it is SO good. Add Kitten to the top of it — it publishes in August, and you'll want to have been early.

📚 Books mentioned above:

Hot Milk by Deborah Levy

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel by Alexander Chee

My Phantoms by Gwendoline Riley

The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya

Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid

Ferrante’s The Neapolitan Novels

The Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

The Line of Beauty by Alan Hollinghurst

The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides

Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte

Orlando by Virginia Woolf

Possession by A.S. Byatt

Siblings by Brigitte Reimann

Ice by Anna Kavan

Shame by Annie Ernaux

Molly by Blake Butler

Mornings without Mii by Mayumi Inaba

The Little Virtues by Natalia Ginzburg

🤓 Tell me what you think in the comments: