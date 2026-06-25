A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen DeLucas's avatar
Karen DeLucas
20h

What an introduction, Petya! As someone who often looks at my cat, Henry, and wishes to be reincarnated as him, Kitten will be top of my list when it comes out.

When I look back at the times/years where I don’t read as many books, it definitely corresponds with too much news reading with of course makes me more anxious, and I also notice I start then stop a bunch of books till I find the right one. Which is usually one that has strong characters, and that the place is also one of the characters…like A Gentleman in Moscow or the Dutch House (both read in May 2020. I want my mind to be absorbed in the sense of place so that I’m unsure if I watched a movie version or read the book.

I also dogear pages to come back to or sticky tag them if they are library books…and sit down after I finish to revisit those sections and copy out quotes in my reading journal. I don’t tend to do this till I finish a book…I like my reading experience to be absorbing…and not too distracting…so many distractions already.

Reply
Share
Leigh Stein's avatar
Leigh Stein
1d

this is my reminder to pick up a copy of Loved and Missed

Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture