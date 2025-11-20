Help me figure this out. Is Substack truly nerd central? Am I correct in sensing that this platform draws the kind of people who love studying, taking notes, building intricate systems for self-guided learning and generally improving their minds simply because it feels good and necessary? Or am I just living inside a small corner of the internet that reflects my own obsessions back to me? Maybe Substack, like anything else online, becomes whatever we ask of it.

But let me tell you… again and again, I meet people here who are doing the hard interior work of fighting for their attention spans, for depth, for meaning. People in complicated seasons of life who still try— imperfectly, beautifully—to make time for reading, reflection and for becoming someone they can stand to live with. I don’t know whether Substack was designed for us, but somehow we find each other anyway.

Which brings me to today’s guest.

When I discovered Sam Rinko Knowledge Lust , I felt that immediate moment of recognition: Ah. One of us. Sam is a self-taught writer and thinker in the truest sense—curious, sincere, joyful in his pursuit of learning. His reading life is intentional without being rigid, rigorous without being too self-serious. I’m thrilled to introduce you to his approach to learning and the philosophy that carries him. I think that many of you will connect with his way of thinking about reading and learning as the ultimate expression of freedom.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

I’m a NJ-based writer covering autodidactism—the tradition and practice of self-education—for my publication, Knowledge Lust . I also write blog posts for tech brands, but that’s less interesting.

The subject of my newsletter should tell you a lot about my relationship to books. They’re my primary way of engaging in lifelong learning in the humanities—a huge source of meaning and pleasure, one I discovered (or re-discovered) after college when I was finally free to direct my own education and learn what I wanted to learn and how I wanted to learn it.

In my professional life as a writer, books are many things to me—sources of inspiration and wisdom, writing teachers who teach by example, research material for an article. I’m also under the impression (or happy delusion?) that everything I read, whether it’s related to my subject or something totally unrelated, like existential philosophy, is grist for the mill and will make me a more expansive writer, either by actually showing up in my writing or by helping me develop a unique philosophy of life that lends uniqueness and cohesion to my writing.

In my personal life, I read to find different ways of living. I read to lose myself in a story. I read to better understand human nature, and as a result, myself. I also read plenty of non-fiction to study topics of interest. Self-study is just fun for me. I’ve found that a life revolving around the pursuit of curiosity is an interesting life.

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

I aim to read for at least 90 minutes per day. Some days I surpass it. Other days, I read nothing at all. I used to be much harder on myself to hit this goal, but I realized that all that pressure was actually making me read less. So now I’m easier on myself.

My daily reading routine, when I stick to it, is as follows:

Morning wisdom reading: Before work, I read a classic book for 30 minutes. Right now, that’s The Abolition of Man by C.S. Lewis.

Evening reading: After dinner, I do something called bookscrolling , where I read 2-3 genres in one sitting of about an hour, switching genres when I start to feel unfocused. The switch itself seems to rev me up again.

Bedtime reading: Before bed, I read a novel or a fun non-fiction book. (if I’m not exhausted or sad and as a result numbing with a television series)

I’ve also gotten better at making reading my default activity—one I do when the water is boiling or the chicken is baking.

PKG: I highly recommend you try bookscrolling, especially when you find yourself reading multiple books at a time. Bookscrolling is a great way to test what your brain is open to at a particular moment. Sometimes reading is not going well and you don’t realize that you are simply ready for something different. This is a good way to find it.

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

My reading taste has changed a lot over the last 10 years. It’s gone from a strong preference for the mystical and hand-wavy to the incredibly practical to the lofty and literary to, finally, a healthy mix of all three types of books.

When I finally stopped scoffing at books—at around age 19—and began tiptoeing back into a passion for reading that had been dormant ever since middle school had turned it into a chore, my first obsessions were with mysterious subjects. I read a lot about Buddhism, spirituality, and Eastern philosophy. There was even a text about channeling spirits that kept my Freshman in college self-occupied and terrified for several weeks.

Throughout college, I read sparingly—occasional novels and non-fiction books about film (I thought I might want to be a filmmaker), in addition to the books I had to read for my economics degree. As college drew to a close and my career began, I felt a dramatic rise in curiosity now that I was able to direct my own education. My reading turned towards the practical. I read books about business, sales, finance, and personal development. I was eager to learn how to succeed, and these genres seemed to hold the answers.

Not long into my career as a tech salesperson, at age 24, I started reading classic literature and philosophy. I also became obsessed with the idea of a way out of the 9-5 hustle, and considered that perhaps writing (an old pastime of mine) was this way out. And so I did what any aspirant does—I sought out books and articles about the writers I admired (Jack London, Ryan Holiday, and even Alexander Hamilton), to figure out how they achieved success.

It was through this process that I noticed a pattern. I discovered that almost all the writers I admired seemed to have a deep knowledge of the Great Books, those classics of history, politics, philosophy, imaginative literature, and other subjects. And so, I set out to read these books, and found within them, especially classic novels, a source of meaning, creative inspiration, and insight I had been missing in my life—not to mention a bit of confusion too, especially when it came to philosophy.

The early stage of my first serious striving for a liberal education occurred during the pandemic, when I was isolated in my childhood home. This made the impact of the books I read all the more intense. Hemingway, Dickens, and Jack London were the only people around to talk to, aside from my parents.

At the time of writing this, I am a professional writer—and so my reading is now often in service of my writing; I try to read a certain number of books per year about autodidactism—this is the subject of my newsletter, and I feel I have a duty to my readers to become knowledgeable on that subject.

But I still make time for serious reading of the classics as well as random reading that suits my current interests. Right now, that’s tragicomic novels, John Irving, WWI history, ghost stories, and books about people striving to lead meaningful intellectual lives.

What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

I like to think of reading classic novels a bit like running a half-marathon.

For most of the book, reading is exhilarating. But at times, it’s a total slog. In running culture, that slog—a mile or so of intense discomfort and demotivation—is referred to as The Wall. You may have heard runners say something like “I hit the wall around mile 9”.

What happens when they push on and inevitably break through the wall? Often, runners find a renewed sense of euphoria.

So whenever I’m struggling through resistance while reading a classic, I tell myself, “You’re just hitting the wall. It’ll get better again soon.” And it often does. Usually, after a few pages, I find something interesting, meaningful, or beautiful, and just like that, I’m flowing again.

Sometimes it’s worthwhile to give up on a classic that just isn’t doing it for you—but this way of conceiving reading as a long run has helped me finish more classics—books that seemed boring for a bit but turned out to be rather mind-expanding and enjoyable in the end.

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

My note-taking process changes depending on the book I’m reading and the reason I’m reading it.

I’ll give three examples to illustrate the madness that is my note-taking ecosystem.

Research for writing: When I’m reading books for research for Knowledge Lust, I underline a lot of passages and write notes in the margins. Then, a week later, I re-read the marginalia and hand-copy my favorite quotes/reflections onto note-cards (or sometimes straight into a Word doc), which I then use to write articles. Studying classic novels: When I read a classic novel, I pick one primary goal. And my marginalia/underlining serves that goal. So, right now I’m reading The Haunting of Hill House to learn how Shirley Jackson uses setting to create a feeling of dread or fear in the reader, so most of what I’m underlining is setting descriptions. Of course, I’m still noticing other things as well, like a wise sentence or my own thoughts, and I jot that down as well. I also hand-copy my favorite passages and sentences into a literary commonplace book, along with messages to myself about why I captured it.

Reading for pleasure: If I’m reading something primarily for fun, like some new horror novel, I’ll likely have a pen with me in case there’s something I notice worth capturing. But for the most part, I’m just reading.

I used to take more systematic notes for subjects I’m self-studying, like US Civil War history, but now, with all the note-taking I’m doing for my newsletter, I have less energy to take good notes on books that don’t directly relate to creative projects. I still write in the margins and underline stuff I might want to circle back to, but I’m trying to be less hardcore in these “for fun” self-study projects.

PKG: As someone who lives squarely inside the internet’s note-taking discourse, I fully agree: we often make our own lives harder by insisting on perfect notes. I always say—know why you’re taking notes, and stay open to the possibility that you don’t always need to.

How do you keep track of what you want to read?

I actually don’t have a system for this right now! I used to use Goodreads, but ever since I abandoned the annual reading goals (after always failing to hit them) I threw the baby out with the bath water. Maybe it’s time I start tracking again, since I’m sure years from now I’d like a record I can pass to my children. I guess I put all my books on my bookshelf, which helps, but it would be nice to just have a long list of titles and my overarching reaction to each one. If any of you reading this have tips, please let me know in the comments!

PKG: I do have a tip! Write a simple of list of what you read each month in a notebook. You will absolutely love looking back on those, especially as your list grows over time. It’s a shockingly perfect personal time capsule.

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

If I love a novelist’s work, I’ll try to read all of their most important novels. I’m doing that now with John Irving, and I did it with Philip Roth a few years ago. I have a long-term project to read everything Dickens wrote, although I’m currently stuck 600 pages into David Copperfield and have been for a year. Sometimes, I also find out who influenced that author, then read their books too.

I also like doing topical reading projects (or DIY courses), where I choose 3-5 books on a single topic, like the tragicomedy genre, the American Revolution, or the purpose of humanities education. To find books for those reading projects, I’ll often use book recommendation blogs like FiveBooks, or I’ll google public college course syllabi.

I follow several publications like A reading life that help me find good fiction to read. That’s one area I struggle with, though. I’ve been so preoccupied with the classics, and now I want to read more contemporary fiction, so I’ll probably start following some booktubers whose taste is close to mine.

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

Oh boy…I’d say I’m a bit of both.

I always have several long-term self-education goals and have reading plans that help me reach those goals. For example, I want to give myself a well-rounded literary education that approximates what I’d experience if I majored in literature at university—albeit with more of a focus on the classics and less on theory. So I’m slowly working my way through the classics, reading topically by theme, subject, author, or time period.

Another plan I have is my Autodidactism Reading Plan—a list of around 75 books related to the subject I cover in my newsletter: the tradition, theory, and practice of self-education. I’m slowly working through that list in an effort to become more of an expert in my subject and to gain inspiration and background knowledge for my writing.

Each quarter, I review these long-term self-education plans and figure out how to make progress on them. Then I consider what topics and books I’m most interested in studying this quarter. Next, I create a 12-week self-education plan consisting of around 2-3 big reading projects. This quarter, those are:

Studying the tragicomic novel Taking a self-designed course on the importance of liberal education and the humanities, and Reading Thucydides’ The History of the Peloponnesian War.

Now, here’s where mood reading comes into the mix. Since I have multiple reading projects going on at once, I’m always reading multiple books at the same time, usually from different genres. This allows me to mood read throughout the day. Also, I’m always reading a book that has nothing to do with any of these plans. And I give my curiosity the power to divert from a reading plan if some random topic is tugging at my attention.

So that’s a pretty convoluted way of saying my reading life contains both mood reading and systematic planning. It balances randomness and intentionality in a way that works for me.

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

In my house, I’m in charge of cooking—or figuring out—dinner. I love to cook elaborate meals, but I guess I love it less than I love to read. Because sometimes I ditch my original plan and cook something easy, like an omelette. Or we order out, so I can spend more time with the books. Sometimes I’m lost in a book and realize it’s 6:30 PM and I haven’t started the salmon teriyaki sushi bowl, so I check the freezer and say, “How about we have that Trader Joe’s frozen orange chicken instead?” My wife is usually cool with my deviations from the meal plan as long as she’s fed something tasty.

I also am horrible at doing the dishes, or really any administrative task whatsoever. In the evenings, I often choose to read instead of doing something tedious like ordering new shoes because mine have a hole in the bottom, or scheduling an appointment at the DMV. It took me 6 years of living outside of MA to finally get a NJ driver’s license! Organizing my bookshelf, however, is one chore I easily find motivation for 🙃

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

For the last five years, I’ve been trying to increase my reading quantity and quality.

Here are three techniques that worked for me:

The first big one is reading for thirty minutes in the morning before I walk to work. I have a little shot of espresso and get into the most difficult book of the day—right now, that’s C.S. Lewis’s The Abolition of Man. The second is to use book scrolling: In the evenings, I often cycle between 2-3 books of different genres over the course of around 90 minutes. I find this allows me to read for longer than if I were just reading one book. For example, after 45 minutes of reading a classic novel, my mind may start to wander or feel tired. But then, if I switch to a work of history, my energy and focus rise, and I can read well for another 30 minutes. Why does this work? Maybe it’s my brain’s love for novelty? I’m not sure. But it works for me! Maybe Arnold Bennet is right when he wrote: “One of the chief things which my typical man has to learn is that the mental faculties are capable of a continuous hard activity; they do not tire like an arm or a leg. All they want is change - not rest, except in sleep.” The third is to follow your curiosity. Since you subscribe to A Reading Life, you probably already know the importance of reading according to personal taste and interests. It makes reading natural—it’s just what you want to do!

What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

Martin Eden by Jack London is my favorite novel. The book is a masterpiece of the bildungsroman and my favorite exploration of the American Dream. It manages somehow to simultaneously inspire you to reach for the stars while also warning you about the dangers of doing so. Anyone who believes in the transformative power of books will enjoy this story of a working-class sailor turned first-rate writer through aggressive self-directed study. It actually is part of what inspired me to quit my sales job and pursue writing.

Deep Work by Cal Newport is another big one. It played a large role in convincing me that pursuing a life as a writer wasn’t a silly thing to do. My dad used to joke that he regretted gifting it to me because it led to me quitting my stable job to pursue freelance writing. In the book, Cal argues that deep work—cognitively demanding, undistracted work like studying, strategizing, or writing—isn’t just intensely meaningful and satisfying but also a great way to achieve autonomy and career success in today’s distracted world. Why? Because the ability to do deep work is the skill that allows you to learn hard skills and create valuable work, whether that’s a book or a go-to-market plan for your company.

The Confederacy of Dunces is another one I recommend often. It’s just downright hilarious and contains some of the funniest and most pretentious insults ever written. It also includes one of the best lines of all time. When questioned by a police officer about his job, Igantius Reilly, a slothful, cynical Medievalist who lives with his mother, gives this reply: “I am at the moment writing a lengthy indictment against our century. When my brain begins to reel from my literary labors, I make an occasional cheese dip.

Thank you so much, Sam Rinko ! I am so glad to be sharing this chat towards the end of the year since so many people will be reflecting on their reading goals and aspiration and potentially making plans for what they want to read next year. You give so many practical ideas on how to get intentional about planning once reading life without being to rigid — which would serve both disciplined planners and mood readers alike!

🤓 And…. now some questions for you guys: