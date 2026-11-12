I have been reading publicly and writing about it here for about two years and the thing that surprises me the most — still, and frequently so — is how most of us are in desperate need of permission.

Permission to prioritize reading

Permission to read what we like

Permission to openly share what we think about what we’ve read

Permission to re-read books we loved or didn’t like at all when we were younger

Permission to enjoy unpopular titles

Permission to enjoy titles that seem to be all too popular

Permission to read academic writing when we are no longer in academia

Permission to be more serious about what we read

Permission to read with no rhyme or reason, just because.

The list could go on forever and — again, surprisingly — it seems to cut across age, gender, nationality, professional background… you name it.

What I have come to realize is that for those of us who grow up thinking of ourselves as READERS, our reading lives become so entangled with our ideas about who we are and who we ought to be… that the state of our reading life becomes a measure of how we’re doing as people. We don’t just want to read good books. We want to be the kind of people who read good books. And when our reading doesn’t live up to the ideal we’ve constructed for ourselves, we somehow feel that we have fallen short. Hence the seeking and the trembling. If I am a good reader, I may deserve to think of myself as a good person. But as our dear Mary Oliver tells us, we don’t have to be good. We just have to let ourselves be all the contradictory, curious, ambitious, inconsistent versions of ourselves.

Nobody embodies this ethos more than Nicole of starting from nix . Nicole is a technologist, a tech investor, a writer and — most of all — a curious human who is generously allowing herself to be a person of depth and passion, of discipline and flexibility, of ambition and of ease.

Nicole’s newsletter is one of the very first I discovered when I joined Substack and, as a fellow woman working in the technology space, I have appreciated Nicole’s complete and total refusal to paint a one-dimensional picture of herself. She doesn’t seem to feel the need to choose between her many interests or to make them fit into some tidy, coherent version of who she ought to be. Instead, in her newsletter and beyond, she shows us how all these different parts of ourselves can coexist, inform and enrich one another. In doing so, she gives everyone who encounters her work permission not only to read, but to BE.

I am so beyond excited that Nicole agreed to answer The Reading Life Questionnaire below.

📚 Tell me a little bit about what role reading plays in your personal and professional life?

Reading can change the trajectory of a life. Personally, I find it the best kind of psychoactive! I still return to books I read more than ten years ago. I remember reading The Transit of Venus and The Age of Innocence and feeling that they captured so much of what it means to navigate complex human relationships. I return to John Williams’ Stoner and Augustus in attempt to understand what makes a life well lived, and what power and glory mean to those who pursue them.

I enjoy Hesse’s definition of the three types of readers — particularly the one of the complete individual:

He is… so very much himself, that he confronts his reading matter with complete freedom. He wishes neither to educate nor to entertain himself, he uses a book exactly like any other object in the world, for him it is simply a point of departure and a stimulus.

Reading can be, as Hesse points out, a ‘stimulus,’ or a powerful reference point for fruitful discussion with peers and friends. For example, in writing about sustaining creative aliveness while working a full time job, I reflected upon Michael Nielsen’s essay on developing creative identity and found it instrumental in articulating how I feel about writing as a process of discovery rather than conveying what I’ve already found out.

PKG: Nicole’s essay on sustaining creative aliveness has been a lifeline to me as I continue to figure out how to move through the world while living up to my commitments.

In the tech world, I enjoy reading a variety of up and coming tech and culture magazines like Arena or Asterisk, as well as blogs from great entrepreneurs and investors. I enjoy reading about the burgeoning new world, and conveying compelling stories about what the future could look like. For this reason I’ve always found science fiction important works of art. They convey the hopes, dreams, and fears of a particular time. When I see the Teslas self driving or the Waymos on the road, I sometimes think we’re already living in the future - and all the outlandish things we read about are only moments away from us.

My more recent attempt at fusing both frontier research and lyrical, humanistic writing through a new publication I started a few months ago called new-ontologies.com where I embed into companies for a few weeks and write a deeply researched piece on new institutions of the future - such as a deep dive into American Energy and Power, or a piece on New Age Philanthropy.

📚 On an average week, how much do you read and when?

I read novels or fiction every night as part of my routine. I am reading blog posts throughout the day and spend most of my commute listening to audiobooks. I’m also a proponent of ‘reading where you are’ and making it habitual, even if a few sentences or pages per moment. I bring the kindle on the treadmill, the bus, and while commuting to see friends.

📚 What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

I’ve often joked that one of my favorite book tropes is the creation of fantasy and the destruction of self-authored myths. The arc looks something like this: a young man or woman goes into the world and realizes all that they idolize is a sham, and they have to go through a difficult journey of constructing new meaning and purpose.

All attention is confessional! Perhaps this says something about where I am in my life. Otherwise, fiction wise I’ve grown fond of family and intergenerational stories that show the ‘arc of a family’ or a life. Non-fiction wise, I indulge in self help! I really enjoyed Cate Hall’s You Can Just Do Things on cultivating agency in one’s life, and The Six Pillars of Self Esteem by Nathaniel Branden. I’ve also been increasingly interested in Art History and Analysis - and reading John Berger, and about the history of modern art in America.

📚 What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

This is a bit embarrassing to admit but I like to read on the treadmill because I’m a bit of a multi-tasker. My other more tactical tip on surfacing interesting things to read is to use an AI agent tuned to your taste and ask them to send you an article or book in the mornings. For example, today I got sent Winter in the Abruzzi by Natalia Ginzberg and What Writers Really Do When They Write by George Saunders.

It sends me an email automatically, and I asked it to prompt me on craft methods to watch, and 1 writing exercise to do post-article reading. It’s been an incredible daily ritual.

I love this part from the mentioned Saunders article, which describes writing as an act of “repetitive, obsessive, iterative application of preference”

How, then, to proceed? My method is: I imagine a meter mounted in my forehead, with “P” on this side (“Positive”) and “N” on this side (“Negative”). I try to read what I’ve written uninflectedly, the way a first-time reader might (“without hope and without despair”). Where’s the needle? Accept the result without whining. Then edit, so as to move the needle into the “P” zone. Enact a repetitive, obsessive, iterative application of preference: watch the needle, adjust the prose, watch the needle, adjust the prose (rinse, lather, repeat), through (sometimes) hundreds of drafts. Like a cruise ship slowly turning, the story will start to alter course via those thousands of incremental adjustments. The artist, in this model, is like the optometrist, always asking: Is it better like this? Or like this?

I think of this practice as a mini personal Artist’s Way a la Julia Cameron, where I actively practice close reading and applying it to writing.

📚 Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

Big Readwise user for online articles and I use the archive function to store all things I haven’t read yet. I also have a custom kindle notes export that lets me categorize some of my highlights into Notion, and an are.na board!

📚 How do you keep track of what you want to read?

Goodreads is still key for me here.

📚 Where do you get ideas about what to read?

My friends, ‘reading influencers’ and Substack. Patrick Collison ’ s reading list; NYRB Classic Book Club is a great discovery subscription - and I enjoy longform journalism or essay magazines like The Point, Noema, Metropolitan Review, n+1, and the Baffler. Celine Nguyen , who you’ve interviewed, is excellent in curating literature, and got me into Proust and Annie Ernaux. Dua Lipa has a reading podcast and book club that is really good! I also often run into reels on instagram ( @pashtime_ or @ bewareofpity are good ones) of readers who curate incredible lists. I would characterize my reading taste as high openness to giving a book a shot and paying close attention to my experience of interest or fascination as I get deeper into the book - it’s all very intuitive.

📚 How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

Highly mood-based.

📚 When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

The biggest thing I miss out on is TV. I am woefully out of touch with any new series or shows - other than East of Eden, which I most recently watched and enjoyed greatly. I’m just less invested in long running series.

📚 Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

Have fun and be indulgent! The ‘highbrow’ or most prized books are not the only types of novels that one has to read! My view is that the most important thing is building the habit and stamina of reading many different things. I love Eve Babitz for example, who has salacious novels about the starlets of Hollywood. Patti Smith writes about New York of the 1960s and being a young, passionate, artist and intellectual intimacy. Also, I really enjoy mixing up audiobooks and physical books. I recently listened to American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee, narrated by Yerin Ha, which was such a treat.

PKG: That’s how I read American Hagwon, too, and co-sign.

John of John by Douglas Stuart, too, was a great auditory experience. If you’re finding it hard to carve out an hour to read, I recommend using ‘empty time’ as Audible reading time - enroute toward a dinner or work, while making a meal, or cleaning the house!

📚 What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

Narcissus and Goldmund or Glass Bead Game by Herman Hesse

When We Cease to Understand the World by Benjamin Labatut

Seeing is Forgetting the Name of the Thing One Sees by Lawrence Weschler

Working by Robert Caro

I plug my bookshelf tab on my newsletter that has many books that I find myself returning to!

Below is a list of all the books mentioned in this interview! I am also linking everything in Bookshop.org for anybody interested in adding-to-cart!!!

📚 Nicole’s Book List:

🤓 Tell me what you think in the comments: