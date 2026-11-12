A reading life

A reading life

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UNRAVEL Books's avatar
UNRAVEL Books
2d

I love that there are two distinct schools of thought in this post: skipping household chores to read, or reading on a treadmill while a custom AI emails you George Saunders homework. My uncleaned apartment and I are firmly in the first camp, though Nicole is making a great case for the second.

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
Karen DeLucas's avatar
Karen DeLucas
1d

Another insightful interview! So much of why and what I read is about looking for clues and understanding of how to live well and to enjoy life while also striving for improvement. 4,000 Weeks by Oliver Burkeman is a touch stone for me, recognizing we have limited time and not to get wrapped up in the “shoulds”. Another is Essentialism by Greg McKeown. Both have helped clarify priorities which in turn helps me live an intentional life. In fiction, my favorite read of the year is A Month in the Country by J. L. Carr. A quiet book of observation, connection, and losing oneself in one’s work. There is a quietness and depth there that I return to in my own life. Going now to read her essay on “sustaining creative aliveness”.

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