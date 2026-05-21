A reading life

A reading life

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Marian Grudko's avatar
Marian Grudko
4d

I'm off to subscribe to Naomi's Substack. An aside, about one of your asides: You mentioned your "perhaps delusional confidence" that after 20 years you were ready to read your husband's dissertation on Kant. What if, after all the reading and thinking you have done for the past 20 years, the dissertation - after all - is not ready for you? ;)

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Abra McAndrew's avatar
Abra McAndrew
4dEdited

Great profile. I have been reading Naomi for awhile and it was fun to hear more about how she thinks about her reading and writing. 15 hrs a week (for each of those activities) is my goal, and I have done the math multiple times to see that I do have the time, but my attention wanders. I sometimes imagine others are just naturally more focused or just faster (ie of superior mind) than me— the last may of course be true, but it helps to be reminded we all have the same 24hrs in the day and live in the same distracting culture, and all work to regain our attention for who and what we love most.

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