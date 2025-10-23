Love grows by coming and going.

— Pashto proverb

I rarely read memoirs. They make me uneasy, somehow — too close, too curated, too aware of their own stakes. This month, though, I’ve read two: Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me, her memoir about her mother, and Malala Yousafzai’s new one, Finding My Way.

Memoirs are tricky because they so often arrive with an invisible subtext: Here’s my chance to set the record straight. To reframe the public narrative. To shed a more nuanced light on the self that everyone thinks they already know. I respect the impulse, but in order to assess whether that worked, you have to already know the record — or at least the mythology surrounding it. Which, in both cases, I didn’t. Not really. I didn’t think either book wasn’t for me; I just wasn’t sure they were for me right now. Still, it’s not every day that a Nobel Peace Prize laureate reaches out to ask, Would you read my book? So I did.

And here’s the challenge: how do you read a memoir by someone whose life is already a symbol? How do you separate the person from the work when the work is the life — and the life has already been written, filmed, and mythologized before your eyes?

That, it turns out, is exactly what Malala is trying to do in Finding My Way.

The book isn’t about survival, at least not in the dramatic, headline sense. It’s about what comes after survival: about what it means to settle into a life you never chose but can’t escape either. Much of it unfolds in Birmingham, where Malala and her family relocated after her attack. She writes about relearning her own body, about lingering health complications, about living with parents who, while liberal by Pakistani standards, are still far more conservative than the world she now inhabits…. Especially her mom, because… moms.

Then there’s Oxford: the dream of every bookish girl turns into something more complicated. Between lectures and essays, she’s traveling the globe as a celebrity activist, expected to perform adulthood and diplomacy at the same time. The tension is exhausting. She admits she wasn’t the student she imagined she’d be, that she struggled to concentrate while juggling speeches, deadlines, and her very real obligation — as the sole income earner for her immediate and extended family — to keep showing up for the world. It’s a paradox many immigrants and children of immigrants will recognize, though most of us don’t live under global scrutiny.

Visiting the library at Oxford, my old college.

The book’s strength lies in how ordinary some of its revelations feel: her desire for independence, the slow and sometimes awkward separation from her parents, a cautious experiment with boundaries and therapy, even an ill-fated bong trip. She begins, tentatively, to follow her own heart.

Since finishing the book — and watching the publicity tour — I’ve noticed how polarized the reactions are. She’s too diplomatic, some say. Not political enough. Too polished, too palatable, too “Western.” Malala herself acknowledges these criticisms, especially when writing about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which forced her foundation to help evacuate hundreds of people tied to its work. She knows her position is fraught. I’m not interested in defending her so much as understanding her — what it means to grow up inside a story the whole world thinks it already knows. What struck me most about Finding My Way is that it isn’t trying to solve the contradiction — it’s living inside it. It’s the story of a young woman whose trajectory was shaped by historical events not of her choosing, and who’s now learning to make something of that inheritance.

I found myself reading not as a critic but as a parent: if this had happened to your child, what kind of life would you hope they could build afterward? What version of peace would you want for them? That thought stayed with me — especially as I prepared for a conversation I didn’t quite believe would happen. Because somehow, Malala said yes.

Here’s my conversation with Malala Yousafzai, about becoming a reader again, setting boundaries in public life, and the books that helped her find her way.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

I didn’t grow up with books. In the part of Pakistan where I spent my childhood, there were no public libraries or bookstores. Many people can’t read, and children aren’t given books as presents. You’re mostly limited to textbooks at school.



When I came to the UK after the attack on my life, I was so surprised to meet girls who had read hundreds of books. I really wanted to catch up to them and started reading every book that crossed my path. Today I have to be more intentional and carve out time for reading. It is a part of myself that I never want to lose, but that can be difficult as an adult when you have obligations to work, family and friends.

PKG: My experience of growing up through the Bulgarian education system was similar. Our school curriculum was super rigorous and I know that some people must have read on their own but that wasn’t me or my friends. I feel very scarred by this.

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

It really depends on my schedule. I travel a lot and I used to take five or six books in my suitcase, thinking I’d have time to read. But I gave that up after a couple of years because it is impossible to get through even one book when I’m on the road.



When I’m at home and in a routine, I’ll read a chapter or two at breakfast, after my workout. It’s part of waking up for me.

An afternoon in the sun with a good book.

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

To be honest, it changes all the time. I’m very suggestible and if someone tells me they really love a book, I’ll try it. For instance, my husband Asser’s niece gave me A Court of Thorns and Roses earlier this year. I’d never read anything in the fantasy genre before but I was very engrossed in that book! I found myself thinking about it throughout the day and rushing to get back to it.

A few chapters of ACOTAR on the train between cities.

What's a reading ritual or habit you've developed that's unique to you?

I don’t think this is at all unique to me, but I love to read with a cup of tea. It’s a very basic, bookish girl meme at this point. But, yeah, give me some English Breakfast tea and a book, and I’m all set.

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

I collect pens and, yes, I’m very particular about them! If I want to remember something from a book, I’ll write it in a notebook. I’m that type of person who feels it’s a bit sacrilegious to write in the margins of a book.

PKG: I wish I could have asked more follow-up questions because I would have totally asked for more details on this pen collection!

How do you keep track of what you want to read? How do you decide what to read next?

A secret Goodreads account! I have a public one as an author, but my secret one is where all the good stuff is.

I do love a little library – this one’s in an old phone box!

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

Mainly from friends and colleagues. But I will also just wander into a bookshop and pick up something because I like the cover. I tend to favor books written by women, so those are an easier sell for me if it’s something I haven’t heard of before.

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

No, I’m not a planner at all — in books or in life! When I travel, someone else does all the arranging. I’m even bad at packing my suitcase. It’s the same with books, I just pick up whatever feels right to me in the moment.

PKG: How you do anything is how you do everything. 😂

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favor of reading?

I’m not as up-to-date on pop culture as some of my friends. It usually takes me a few months to check out the film or TV show everyone is watching, and some of that time is spent on reading.

Having a flip through Zadie Smith’s White Teeth .

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

Don’t set unrealistic goals for yourself! I once set this crazy goal that I was going to read like 200 books in a year, which is impossible with my schedule. And, of course, I announced that on Instagram which made me feel even worse when December rolled around and I fell short of that benchmark. If you can only read one or two books in a year, that’s a great start. I think you’ll fall in love with it and naturally pick up your pace.

PKG: Nobody reading this can relate. 🙊

What is one book that you find yourself recommending to people over and over and over again?

I like to recommend Born a Crime by Trevor Noah and Savor by Fatima Ali. When I started to write my new memoir, Finding My Way, I wanted it to be as deeply personal as these two books were to me. I really felt like I understood and could relate to Trevor and Fatima after reading them, even though we have wildly different experiences.

The more I sat with Finding My Way, the more I realized it isn’t a story of heroism so much as one of integration — of learning how to live a life that contains both wounds and possibility. Finding My Way feels like Malala’s attempt to reclaim her own story — not to rewrite what happened, but to live with it. And maybe that’s what every memoir is really about: the ordinary work of making peace with your own narrative, and letting it keep changing as you do.

