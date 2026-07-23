A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Jones's avatar
Kate Jones
4d

Excellent conversation! How refreshing that Kim just loves being part of the reading community, without needing to make it performative. I've been thinking a lot about that lately 🤔 I am so inspired by some of my "retired readers" and how they continue to be curious and seek out meaningful reading practices. It's so encouraging ✨️

Reply
Share
Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
4dEdited

I have loved this series for ages now Petya and this is a great one. Glad to learn a bit more about Kim.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture