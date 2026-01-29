A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petya K. Grady's avatar
Petya K. Grady
2d

@Katie I was about to ask you in DMs but I know other people will be zooming in too -- I noticed that you have multiple Kawecos at your desk. Do you load them with different inks? Do you use them differently?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Bonnie Friedman's avatar
Bonnie Friedman
2d

I was inspired to hear that those who know Katie assume she isn’t available on Sundays because that’s a day committed to reading. I need to let others know reading itself is a value for me. Also, seeing the spines of her reading journals, with the journal dates in white! My own journals are basically higgaldy pigaldy.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Petya K. Grady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture