I’m so happy to return to this interview series with one of my favorite readers — Katie Vasquez. Based in Houston, Texas, Katie writes Reading The Body, a newsletter where books, writing, and the body cohabitate in all their complexity.

Katie is also the host of the book club Reading the Body — a space dedicated to reading through the lens of the body: disability, chronic illness, mental illness, disability justice, and all the ways embodiment resists containment. The club moves freely across genres — memoir, poetry, fiction — because the body itself is not a single story, and neither is reading.

Katie lives with OCD and OCPD, as well as hEDS and fibromyalgia. Chronic illness and mental illness have shaped her life from a young age, and her work is deeply informed by a commitment to disability justice — not as abstraction, but as lived reality.

There are many reasons to admire Katie, but what I love most about following her reading life is how clearly it reminds me that reading is never neutral. It is deeply personal — and precisely because of that, it is also political. Our histories, our bodies, our capacities and limits determine what language does for us and to us. What we are drawn to, what repels us, what cracks us open — these choices signal allegiance. In choosing what moves us, we are not only advocating for ourselves, but often for others like us — including those who don’t yet have the words, or the safety, to speak.

Every time I hear a call to “read more diversely,” I think… yes… and also… what if we spent a little more time in self-study and self-awareness? Facing ourselves honestly and generously is what allows us to meet others without fear or flattening. It’s what makes curiosity possible. And it’s what gives reading its power to change not just our minds, but our orientation toward the world.

I’m so excited for you to get to know Katie.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

I’m an introvert, but I love to chat and tell long-winded stories, which means we have to back things up a bit.

I grew up in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, in the early 90s. My parents and older sister moved to Houston before I was born, leaving behind a tiny town in South Texas with maybe one stoplight. My mom made sure to get me out of the suburbs as much as possible, taking me into the city, visiting the museum and theater districts of Houston. I was always into something creative and started taking ballet when I was four. I continued until I was eighteen (chronic illness/pain made it impossible for me to continue dancing). I’m thankful my parents encouraged a curiosity and passion for the arts. Books fit into all of this, trust me!

Summers in elementary school were full of dance classes and daily visits to what I now realize was my first independent bookstore encounter, Copperfield Books, which I still visit when I’m on my parents’ side of town. I’d buy American Girl Doll books nearly every day (my favorites were from the Josefina series). My mom drove me down the street from our house for a new book and across the same street for dance before going home to read and repeat everything the next day.

PKG: As an immigrant parent of an American daughter, I have grown up in an entirely different canon and always love getting book ideas from my smart girl friends for my kid.

As I got into my teens and could borrow a car, I would drive myself to the local Barnes & Noble on Mondays after school for coffee and to do homework before heading to dance class. On Fridays, my mom would pick me up from dance, I’d add a few layers of clothing over my tights and leotard, and we would go eat pasta together before going to Barnes & Noble until they closed, me with a stack of books to explore and her with a stack of cookbooks.

Like most teens, I stopped reading for relaxation or pleasure, instead only what I was required to for school, mostly classics, mostly (all) by white men, except Frankenstein (which I loved). I was still dancing about twenty hours a week, was in the orchestra, and was taking as many art electives as possible. By my junior year, I knew art was my calling and set my sights on becoming an art teacher or professor. I somehow got into college (I wasn’t the best student, more like a B and C student with A’s in the arts and English). I was the first in my family to go to college, and both parents thankfully supported my desire to study fine arts. I graduated, eventually went to graduate school, worked a few terrible retail jobs during those years, and finally became a high school art teacher. I thought teaching art was it for me, that I had found my forever career, but I quickly burned out. It’s not easy to be in your 20s and teach with few resources, no budget or support, 40+ students in each class, and, on top of that, no sink in an art classroom! Something had to change.

In 2014, on one of my early dates with my now husband, he took me to an independent bookstore he often shopped at near his apartment. I fell back in love with books, and eventually, after teaching, I got a job at the same bookstore. This job was meant to be a summer job while I figured out a new school situation. However, I was promoted less than two months later and stayed for three more years.

Unfortunately, in 2021, my mom was diagnosed with cancer. I decided to move on from the book world and return to a more stable career. After a year and a half back at a school, I put in my notice before the end of the school year, without a career plan (if you know me, you know this is very, very unlike me). Eventually, I got a remote job with a children’s literary subscription service and was laid off along with many others three months later. This was a difficult time — I had no direction and no idea what to do next. I gave myself two months to mope, cry, and feel sorry for myself. I then reached out to another newer independent bookstore in Houston, Basket Books & Art, where I was a regular, and I’ve been working there for over 2 and a half years! I’m never leaving the book world again!! I like to say, I don’t work in books, I work with books. Books are the one constant in my life, it’s the career I return to over and over again, and it’s the space I feel most myself in.

PKG: What a relief to find a career that feels like a soft spot to land.

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

I aim for a book a week, but the number matters less to me than consistently making time for reading. Reading is built into my day — I rarely have a day without it. I prefer to read for an hour or two in the mornings with my coffee and a small breakfast under a blanket on the couch. If I don’t have a late evening working at the bookstore, a must in our house is that my husband stops working at 5pm, we make coffee, grab a few Trader Joe’s coffee cookies, and sit to read until it’s time to make dinner. I would say I read about 2-4 hours a day, 14-30 hours a week, which seems wild! The higher end of that is much rarer.

Because I’ve worked in bookstores for a long time, people always say to me, Oh, you must get to read all the time working in a bookstore. Meaning I read while at work, and in the five-plus years I’ve worked in a bookstore, I have maybe read during my shift, not counting breaks, a total of eight or ten times. Indie bookstores have quiet moments, but you’re rarely still. (I’d watch a reality TV show about independent bookstores, their employees, and customers any day!)

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

Here’s a rough timeline of my reading tastes from my 20s through mid-30s.

In 2017, I finished my last semester of graduate school. I just got married, and had my final portfolio review and installed my thesis exhibition. I was looking for jobs and getting back into reading to unwind. Mostly picking up recommendations at my local bookstore, lots of works in translation that, at the time, went over my head. I tried reading The Master and Margarita (I was not ready for that!).

In 2018, I was teaching and trying to survive, picking up more popular buzzy contemporary fiction for quick reads and plots to keep my attention when late-night grading was complete. Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff, The Secret History by Donna Tartt, and Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler.

From 2018 to 2020, during my first year and a half working in a bookstore, I read five books total. It was wild how little I read, even though I was surrounded by books for 40 hours a week. Once 2020 hit, like many others, I got back into reading. During the first two months of lockdown, when I couldn’t go to work, I read Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer (a favorite book of all time) and The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle by Haruki Murakami. My reading quickly snowballed from that point on, and I dabbled in Science Fiction and Fantasy, and discovered the DWM (Depressed Woman Moving).

In 2021, I began to understand my reading tastes more and to develop my specific interests and subjects that attracted me. I read a lot more nonfiction, discovering writers with chronic pain and illness like myself writing about the body, art, and disability. The memoir A Matter of Appearance by Emily Wells, and Frida Kahlo and My Left Leg by Emily Rapp Black are two books about bodies and art that live on my favorites shelf.

Now I’m reading more fiction. Writers like Iris Murdoch, Kathryn Davis, and Marilynne Robinson. I’m buying classics by George Eliot and Jane Austen as if my life depended on it. In 2025, I embraced poetry and hope to explore more writers such as Gloria Anzaldúa, Lucille Clifton, Mary Oliver, and JJJJJerome Ellis. I keep telling my husband I want to read about the meat of life—what it means to be human. I want lush, delicious writing that stops me—I want jaw-dropping and spine-tingling writing. I’m not necessarily reading for pure blockbuster entertainment, and I don’t always know what I’m looking for, but when I find it, I know.

What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

I know this is going to make some people reading this crazy, but I have to crack a book’s spine. I prefer paperbacks because of chronic hand and arm pain, and will absolutely crush that sucker and fold a cover back on itself without hesitation. I like a lived-in, floppy book.

PKG: I love manhandling a book myself. 🫣

I can read in complete silence most of the time, unless Houston traffic and other city sounds become too much, which they often are. I’ll put on some rain or thunderstorm sounds. I also enjoy listening to classical music. My Spanish is abysmal, so I can listen to artists like Bad Bunny or Natalia Lafourcade without getting distracted by the lyrics. I also listen to some metal music like Deafheaven, which is primarily a cacophony of sound that works for me.

PKG: Katie belongsto a lineage of distinguished metalheads, including Elif Shafak and Junot Díaz.

A collection of books with annotations and Katie’s journals.

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

Yes! I keep my journal with me while reading. I can’t juggle multiple notebooks and have one for everything. However, I do keep one slim notebook at the back of my journal, separate for my book club notes. While I’m reading, I jot down thoughts, key moments, or questions for myself to reflect on as I continue, along with the names of other books mentioned or pieces of art.

For annotations, I match my pen to my book. I place large sections of important text in brackets, sometimes underlining a few key sentences or phrases. I am not opposed to underlining a chunk of sentences if the mood strikes. If I write a thought or a few sentences in the margins, I will mark it with a colorful sticky tab so it’s easier for me to find later. I think you recommended them, Petya. Thank you!

PKG: I feel super proud of this shout-out and must use this opportunity to share that my favorite sticky tabs are the skinny ones from Stalogy and that you can find identical, much cheaper dupes at Daiso.

I dog-ear every page I mark, too. This helps when I feel like flipping through a book and rereading sections. I also like to place symbols next to areas I underline or bracket. Here are my three symbols! An exclamation mark indicates something that stood out, or the author wrote something profound or gasp-worthy! A star indicates a distinguishing quote worth pulling from that embodies the book—I am more sparing with those. Last, a heart indicates I just loved something, it was touching or personal to me. For annotating, I prefer the Zebra Sarasa Clip 0.5 and the Stabilo felt-tip pens in various colors. For journaling, I use the Kaweco Sport Fountain Pen.

My annotation style works for me, but it might seem a little too much for some people. Find what works best for you!

A small collection of Katie’s journals.

How do you keep track of what you want to read?

I add books to Goodreads. It is easier to track my “to read” list there instead of StoryGraph. I also take screenshots of books I need to remember or look for immediately, and place stacks around my house as reminders, too.

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

One of my constant fears is that I will not know what to read next and therefore will never read again — it’s ridiculous! Thankfully, I almost always feel in the mood for something — it’s one of the reasons I keep little piles of books everywhere. If I think of a book I’m curious about or remember I own, I’ll put it in a stack and return to those when I’m unsure. I can always count on book club books. If I’m really stuck, I see what people whose tastes I like have read recently or dig around on their Instagram for some inspiration.

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

I fall somewhere in the middle. The random piles I mentioned earlier are typically created over the course of a month. I’ve been adding books to a hopeful February TBR throughout January. The rough TBR will usually contain about 8-10 titles (I know I won’t get to all of them), leaving me plenty of room for mood reading. The stack will mainly contain the books I’ve been most eager about or deal with a subject I want more of. I’m involved in two book clubs, one for work and my own book club, so I am guaranteed to have two books I must read each month.

Katie’s February hopefuls.

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

When I choose to do anything that isn’t reading, I feel guilty, which is something I’m working on. Thinking about books, writing about them, and reading takes up a large chunk of my time, but it’s still never enough.

I don’t exercise — I occasionally walk our senior dog around the block, but he is so slow, and I don’t count that as exercise, just a moment for fresh air.

My family makes fun of me because they know to never ask me to hang out on Sundays and say, Oh, Katie doesn’t leave the house on Sundays. It’s true: I wake up, put away groceries, have coffee, watch SNL or booktube, shower, read, make an early, cozy meal, read, make coffee, read some more until I decide to do something else or watch a few TV shows.

I have stopped waiting to read only during “ideal times” and will squeeze a page or two in the parking lot before work or in a doctor’s waiting room, instead of scrolling on my phone or anxiously staring into space.

We don’t have children, which gives us a lot more free time for reading.

I don’t go out often and prefer to stay home in my pajamas, reading or working on a writing project. I enjoy my quiet life.

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

Read in pockets of time. Don’t wait for the perfect setup or the ideal scenario. You’ll find that those short spurts of reading will get longer and longer, naturally fitting into your schedule. Find what works best for you. The way to enjoy reading is to make it personally accessible.

When you get home from work, tidy up for five or ten minutes max, set a timer, don’t get sucked into deep cleaning, just tidy up, put laundry away, take out the trash, etc. After those few minutes, make a nice coffee or tea, put on some comfortable clothes, and dedicate thirty minutes to an hour of uninterrupted reading. Take small steps to build a routine and unwind, make your home comfortable, set yourself up for success, and dedicate time to reading.

PKG: I am obsessed with this reading ritual to mark the transition between work and home life.

Attend an author reading at your local indie bookstore, buy the book, and take some notes during the talk. While you’re there, see what book clubs they offer. Talk to the staff, I promise we want to meet you and chat with you about books!

If you like a book, find out who the publisher is and seek out more books from them. If I enjoy a book, I look up who blurbed it and check out their work.

Watch a booktuber. Honestly, this always gets me excited to pick up a book! Listening to other people chat about books is motivating!

PKG: Shameless plug — I also post videos on my YouTube channel. Nothing you haven’t heard me say before but sometimes it’s fun to switch formats.

What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

I love this question! It’s a massive part of my job. Here are just a few!

Anything by Olivia Laing! They rewired my brain and how I think about personal narrative, biography, and art history. Laing writes sincerely and passionately about art and artists in a style I never read in art history classes or academic articles. The Lonely City and Funny Weather are two favorites. If you want something a bit more nature-focused, try The Garden Against Time.

Art Monsters by Lauren Elkin is another excellent exploration of feminist artists and unruly bodies!

The Hollow Half by Sarah Aziza was my favorite memoir/book from 2025!

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer hits a sweet spot for anyone not that into science fiction but loves intricate prose, an unreliable narrator, and a setting as its own character. It’s a perfect standalone novel I’ve read multiple times.

On The Calculation of Volume Series by Solvej Balle…perfection, love!!

Landscapes by Christine Lai and Painting Time by Maylis de Kerangal are two novels I think about often!

For poetry, I recommend With My Back to the World by Victoria Chang and Hardly Creatures by Rob Macaisa Colgate.

I can’t even begin to tell you how much I loved reading Katie’s answers and I am absolutely obsessed with her list of recommendations in the last question. I am already fantasizing about visiting her at Basket Books & Art. I hope you enjoyed reading this as much as I did and thank you, Katie, for taking the time to give us all the juicy details on your reading life.

🤓 And…. now some questions for you guys: