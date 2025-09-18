A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maddy's avatar
Maddy
1d

This was so fun. I just love your newsletter! I learned of WHB through you! Easy choice for me; I would definitely go for the Elena Ferrante hat - my fave ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Chelsea's avatar
Chelsea
1d

This is a good reminder that I have a book to pick up at WHB. Oakland is lucky to have so many excellent indie bookstores, all with their own idiosyncrasies and perspectives!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Petya K. Grady
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Petya K. Grady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture