A reading life

A reading life

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexander Chee's avatar
Alexander Chee
Aug 28

Thank you, Jacqui. And I love these approaches to a deliberate reading practice, they’re making me think I at least need some kind of reading diary. Something I’ve never had.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Brigitte Kratz's avatar
Brigitte Kratz
8d

I love every sentence of this interview – are you my reading twin or something, Jacqui?

A few things that resonated so much about reading:

"But, the important thing about it is that it remains constant, an ambient hum throughout a lifetime."

"It’s nice to revisit books this way, even months later. The experience reminds me of getting photographs developed - you get to re-live the moments well after they've happened."

"It’s so special, to keep the conversations in your head going with writers long after you’ve finished their books."

And now I want to read three of the books you recommended, although the piles everywhere;)

Can I ask you a question: Do you have any rituals about going back "and spend time” with your notebooks? Sometimes, I feel the urge to take just my old notebooks to a deserted cozy place for a few days, but then don’t do it (although it all keeps somehow percolating in and across my mind and heart, and maybe that’s the real purpose)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Petya K. Grady
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture