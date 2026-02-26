It may sound obvious, but not everyone who writes on the internet is actually a reader. That realization continues to surprise me.

Clara, who writes the culture newsletter Hmm That's Interesting, is unmistakably one. I found her on Substack which seems mathematically surprising, given that under the name ColorMeLoverly on TikTok, Instagram and Substack, she has a combined audience of ~400K followers. 🤯 I may have been late arriving to the Clara party, but I was quick to realize that she occupies a category I deeply value: the chronically online writer whose mind is shaped by books. She follows the discourse — the Beckhams, Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr., the endless churn of contemporary algo-driven culture — but she runs it through a reader’s mind first. The moment doesn’t just pass through her; it gets examined, contextualized, placed in conversation with other texts.

In her Nuzzi piece, for example, she writes: We love to read about beautiful women coming undone, provided they remain beautiful. I loved that observation so much, I wrote it down in my journal. The line provokes a laugh, but it isn’t a joke. It names the aesthetic condition built into so much cultural coverage of women in crisis. Unraveling is acceptable, even desirable, as long as it remains legible and attractive. Clara does the lord’s work of recapping the spectacle for those of us who have not had the time or energy to follow AND identifies the structure underneath it. Her work moves between literary reference and tabloid energy without flattening either.

Because reading Clara always pushes multiple of my reading pleasure buttons, I really wanted to know what her reading life looks like. Thankfully, she very generously agreed to share!

Enjoy!

Tell me a little bit about yourself. What role do books and reading play in your personal and your professional life?

Reading has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. Not to be dramatic, but it grounds my life, making it fuller and more creative. I very much buy into the knowledge is/as virtue of it all, and there are few ways that more directly feed into that virtuous cycle than a habitual dedication to literature. The more I read, the more I want to read.

When I first moved to the States as a child, speaking not a lick of English, it was through reading that I gained the vocabulary and the fluency in this foreign language. I will forever harbor a soft spot for L.M. Montgomery and Louisa May Alcott and Madeleine L’Engle, not to mention the librarians and booksellers who recommended them, for holding my hand and teaching me what I needed to know, for setting such a lovely scene for and in my new home. In all likelihood, my completionist tendencies are thanks to them.

PKG: I feel so tenderhearted when I read about moments in childhood when an attentive adult connected with a child over literature. So many of the people I’ve interviewed in this series have mentioned relationships like that. It’s just so beautiful.

I moved on to the classics as a teenager, making my way through Jane Austen’s and the Brontës’ oeuvres like it was my job. I read a lot, mostly because I enjoyed it but partly because I felt like I had to catch up and patch up the blind spots I still had from spending the first nine years of my life in a different country. Now, of course, I’m taking care of different blind spots, reading the authors I likely would’ve been reading had I remained in Latin America. At least part of my life will always possess a hamster wheel quality—I’ve made my peace with that!

My reading ebbed and flowed during college and then grad school as I slowly learned to maintain a semblance of balance between my social, professional, and interior lives. I still haven’t fully figured out A System to make all sides of the triangle stand stable and firm, but … a semblance!

Now, I feel so lucky that part of my job as a writer is literally to read. Not only because I write about books in the newsletter, but also because there is no writing without a steady and solid foundation of reading. I read an average of 50 books a year; the bulk of this volume is made up of literary fiction, although there’s a good bit of poetry, drama, and non-fiction strewn about as well. I relied on a lot of English, American, and Irish literature in my younger years, so nowadays I do try to read quite a bit in translation. If you want a more or less representative sample of my reads, here’s where I listed every book I read in 2025.

Like anyone who keeps more or less abreast of literary discourse—a cursed subject matter, btw—I’m keenly aware of all the books I haven’t read, from classics (Moby-Dick and Middlemarch keep escaping me) to more contemporary hits (sometimes it feels like I’m the only girl in the world who hasn’t yet read anything by Rachel Cusk), but I also know rushing from novel to novel, without giving myself at least a bit of time to digest a tale, has never once made a book better.

PKG: Clara, I am with you on Moby-Dick and Middlemarch; if you want to start with Cusk, go with the Outline Trilogy.

The older I get, the more conscientiously I read, I think—to gain the most understanding from a book, I’ve realized that I am required to take my time with it. And that’s okay! I won’t get to every great book ever written, and it’s an inevitability I’ve chosen to accept.

On an average week, how much do you read and when?

Someone asked me last week how many books I read in an average month and when I did the math—it was about five? So I guess I read around a book a week, give or take depending on book length and how busy/homicidal/anxious I happen to be. I used to only read before bed, but since quitting my corporate life, I’ve enjoyed more flexibility with how I spend my time. I’m usually reading a couple of books simultaneously: a run of the mill novel and either a nonfiction book or a collection of short stories or essays.

In the morning, after journaling, I usually read whatever nonfiction I’ve got going on for about thirty minutes. I find this practice gets me in a good headspace to work for a few hours. I find nonfiction or short stories to be more inherently self-contained than novels, so even if the subject and the writing is riveting, once I put it away I’m not distracted by it and can focus on my work. With novels, if they’re good I’m prone to lose long stretches of time to them—not a bad thing on weekends or days off, but when I’m trying to be disciplined (a notoriously tricky thing when working for myself, to be quite honest!), it helps to keep creative distractions to a minimum.

Sometimes I take a little reading break after lunch, especially if I’ve been productive—it’s like a reward. Again, I have to be careful, because I settle into the couch for this particular reading sesh, and it does occasionally happen that I get too comfortable and before I know it, I can barely see the words in front of me and I realize the day has fully gotten away from me. Which, like, is fine, but sometimes a girl has places to go, people to see, deadlines to meet, you know?

Tl;dr, though: I bring a book with me pretty much everywhere. I read in bars, cafes, trains, waiting rooms, airplanes, friends’ couches while I’m waiting for them to get ready … no dead time is safe from a little page-flipping. I’m never bored.

What do you like to read? How has your taste changed over the years?

Let’s be clear: I’m a novel girlie first and foremost. Fiction is a necessary element of any reading stack I schlep around with me from day to day. I have a soft spot for literary fiction—out of everything I read, it’s what I find the most rewarding. When a novel is great, it has the capacity to entirely rewire my brain, to make me see my past in a different light, examine my relationships, reconsider my future choices … I mean!

That being said, I used to read a lot more romance, an oft-maligned genre that I still very much love. There are so many romance tropes and clichés that are difficult to weave originally into a novel, so I really appreciate when a writer does it in a way that feels fresh—I wrote a little bit about this a couple years ago when I did a deep dive on Emily Henry. I’ve read so much romance over the years that I’m able to clock pretty quickly whether a new one will be good or bad (for me), which is not always the case with other genres. Mind you, unless something is Very Wrong™ I still finish them, because I like being an informed hater. But it makes things more efficient. Nowadays, I read maybe one romance novel every couple of months, maybe more if an author I’m loyal to releases a new book (looking at you, Ali Hazelwood!) or if I need something cozy that won’t run the risk of rewiring my neural pathways. Sometimes I need my brain to chill. Existing in a constant state of fiction-induced crisis is simply not sustainable.

PKG: As someone who is in a more or less constant state of heartbreak due to my reading choices, I am taking this advice to heart.

Recently, I’ve been leaning into collections. Essay and short story collections, especially. Not to belabor this point, but they’re self-contained, so I can sit at my desk for half an hour, read one or two essays, one or two short stories, and move on with my day. Collections are digestible. You can take your time with them. They’re also a great way to introduce a new author into my literary lexicon. Earlier this year, I finally read Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection Interpreter of Maladies, and within days I’d purchased Lahiri’s sophomore effort, her novel The Namesake. Back in November, I read Roberto Bolaño’s A La Interperie, a hefty essay collection, and in December, Borges’s Ficciones, a short story collection that blew my mind. I haven’t read more of Bolaño or Borges yet, but I will.

There are also subjects I occasionally hyperfixate on. I get in this mood where all of a sudden I’m like oh my god I do not know enough about [niche subject that does not play into my personal or professional life not even a little bit not even a lot], how embarrassing for me! Currently, that subject is architecture. One of my goals this year is becoming more fluent in that and philosophy. No particular reason for it at all, I just have this thing where if I’m not learning I feel like I’m dying. Which is a very normal feeling and no therapists have suggested otherwise, I’ll have you know.

Right now, for instance, I’m slow-reading The Brothers Karamazov (for Henry Eliot’s eadalong!); Bauhaus Goes West, about Bauhaus-trained architects and artists who emigrated from Germany to America and Britain in the twentieth century and how their influence impacted the trajectory of Western design and architecture; and (I’m so sorry) Nietzsche’s On the Advantage and Disadvantage of History for Life. Very chill, very non-obnoxious, very casual stack. I’m incredibly fun at parties.

What’s a reading ritual or habit you’ve developed that’s unique to you?

I don’t know if this is unique to me, and in fact I’m pretty sure I stole the practice from someone (unless it came to me in a dream, which is not not a possibility!), but in recent months I’ve started copying my underlined quotes from a novel into a little notebook about a week after I’ve finished reading it.

This serves a couple of purposes:

First, the exercise nearly always reveals an emerging theme around my takeaways from the novel, whether the takeaways be stylistic or substantial. Sometimes I don’t realize what my attention is consistently drawn to while I’m reading, and it takes a bit of distance from the experience of having read a novel to understand why or how it spoke to me. Was it the use of language itself? Was it the dialogue, the unique sentence structure, the realistic portrayal of tired love, the depiction of a gradual unraveling? My underlining is occasionally a bit mindless, which is fine for me as I don’t feel the need to be extra deliberate while reading, but being more intentional in the aftermath helps me unpack my feelings and thoughts about a book, see if there are any overarching themes, any associations to be drawn between otherwise disconnected novels.

Second, it’s frankly nice to have a little collection of quotes to pull from when I’m writing about either the actual book or another subject altogether. I was working on an essay about AI a few weeks ago when I vaguely remembered a Clarice Lispector quote from Near to the Wild Heart that I was fairly confident I’d jotted down late last year, and indeed, when I cracked open my little quotes notebook, there it was. It made it into a footnote, which is where my most fun thoughts take up residence.

Sometimes I don’t feel like I’ve fully finished a book until I give myself the hour or two it takes to carry out this particular ritual.

PKG: Clara’s process mirrors my two-step approach to processing a book, especially one that I want to remember. Here are my posts on how I annotate and why I keep a commonplace journal. If you don’t believe ME that your notes can speak back to you, listen to Clara!

Do you take notes while you read? If yes, are you particular about your materials - notebooks, pens, highlighters vs. pencils, etc?

I annotate directly on the book, unless I’ve borrowed it from someone. I use either a 0.38 ballpoint pen (usually from my beloved Muji) or a well-sharpened pencil. Perhaps shockingly, I’m not very fussy about this; I often switch between pencil/pen from day to day, even within the same book, depending on what I have nearby. I just enjoy a lived-in book. The more a book leaves a mark on me, the more I want to leave my own trace on the pages. Clara was here, if you will. I love a bit of marginalia, underlining, exclamation points when a passage speaks to me.

Always a bit embarrassing, though, when I lend a book to someone and I have to be like, “right, well, you can go ahead and ignore the annotations that make me seem unwell.” But to be loved is to be known and to be known is to be loved, I guess!!!

(One book I did not lend out was Turgenev’s Sketches from a Hunter’s Album, which I wrote about last year and which, as you may be able to tell from the below photo, consumed me for a few weeks. I love falling into a fiction-induced fugue state.)

How do you keep track of what you want to read?

I wish I had a better answer for this, but tracking what I want to read exists in a combination of my head, my planner, my journal, slips of paper slid in between book pages, screenshots, text histories … there is no system. Alas. It mostly works for me.

Where do you get ideas about what to read?

Usually, the ideas will come from the books I’m currently reading and recommendations. A couple of years ago, for instance, I was reading Elena Ferrante’s In the Margins, a lecture/essay collection of sorts about how to become a better reader and a better writer, and she went on and on (complimentary) about Dante’s Vita Nuova and Elsa Morante’s Lies and Sorcery. She also spoke in extremely laudatory terms about Natalia Ginzburg, by whom I’d already read Family Lexicon, but that, per Ferrante, was not enough. So over the next few months, I read Vita Nuova, Lies and Sorcery, and a slim short story collection by Ginzburg. An Italian lit crash course, if you will.

I also love a Booker longlist moment, although when a novel grows too popular, I have a tendency to postpone my reading until the hype has died down. I just can’t seem to locate my own thoughts about a work of art if I need to drown out the noise that comes from the rest of the world consuming and opining on that same work of art. It’s a personal flaw, I’m sure.

Friends’ recommendations are also big for me, especially when they’re friends whose literary taste I trust. It was through Petya that I read (surprise surprise) Claire-Louise Bennett’s Big Kiss, Bye-Bye, through Steph Halchin that I read Annika Norlin’s The Colony, through my friend Melanie that I read Jenny Offill’s Dept. of Speculation, through Martha Adams that I finally read Solvej Balle’s On the Calculation of Volume, and through my best friend Appy that I read Jhumpa Lahiri’s The Namesake. I’m leaning into recommendations more than I have in the past, and I’m finding it a delightfully successful system thus far.

How do you decide what to read next? Are you a mood-reader or a planner?

Planning is not huge for me, although every once in a while the completionist bug strikes and I’m like, oh, how shameful that I’ve only read three of Percival Everett’s 79 novels. (To be clear, I’ve read eight of his 24, and So Much Blue remains my favorite.) I have this rule that if I really like an author and they’re relatively prolific (meaning, I guess, they’ve written at least three books), I’ll make a serious attempt to read more of their work. Much like starting a fresh book in public, I find the alternative embarrassing. The idea of someone bringing up someone’s second-most famous novel and my being incapable of contributing any clever commentary because I’ve only read their most famous novel sends a chill down my spine.

I feel like people do this less and less, but perusing the shelves of a bookshop remains one of my favorite ways of seeing what’s out and about, what booksellers are pushing, what themes are emerging in different genres. Sometimes, if I have the time and I’m feeling adventurous, I do this really obnoxious thing wherein I go through shelves until I arrive at one where I haven’t read anything from the authors residing on that particular shelf (for the purposes of this exercise, I skip the James Pattersons of the world), and I pick one of their novels. It’s my chaotic way of finding new-to-me writers.

Relatedly, it needs to be said: I’m a total slut for a staff recommendation. Whatever the opposite of a grain of salt is what I take a bookseller’s suggestion with. I trust these people with my life. The more obscure, the better.

Clara’s favorite way to read: on the couch with her parents’ perfect dog Sophie snoozing on her lap.

I’m also trying really hard to re-read my favorites more. I used to do this so often as a teenager, to the point where my paperbacks were held together by a wing and a prayer. There are so many new and new-to-me books I want to read, but frankly the art of re-reading is one I’m keen to pursue more seriously. With that goal in mind, I’ve been appreciating becoming even more familiar with books I already love, especially when they would benefit from a second, third, fourth look. Anything written by Clarice Lispector, for instance, whose words fascinate and escape me in equal measure.

When people ask me how come I read as much as I do, I frequently just give them a list of things that I don’t do as regularly as I probably should: exercise, clean house, spend time with friends. What do you choose NOT to do in favour of reading?

Oh, well, I don’t exercise, so that’s definitely one of them. It’s nice to tell myself that I would exercise if I didn’t love reading so much … a little fiction, from me to me.

Do you have any tips or advice for people who wish they were reading more?

Veer from your usual genre! Don’t hold yourself to self-imposed standards! Join a book club! For me, when I’m in a reading slump, romance novels work wonders. They’re read quickly, they’re sometimes silly, and if they’re good, they’ll lift your spirits.

I’ve mentioned this already today, and probably too often, but it bears repeating: short story and essay collections are great if you’re trying to read more, or better yet, to get into the habit of reading. It helps if you make it part of your routine. I did this a couple of years ago when reading Joan Didion’s The White Album, which was somehow my first work by her; after my first morning coffee and journaling, I’d spend half an hour reading Didion’s essays while nursing my second cup of coffee (famously the superior cup, if we’re ranking them). I already love a slow morning, so adding this little step, waking up with the knowledge that I’d get some good, sometimes kooky pages in … it was a dream.

Experiment with your reading. Ask your friends about the last unputdownable book they read. Re-read an old favorite, even if it’s just a few chapters. Pretend it’s brushing your teeth or washing your hair or wiping down your kitchen counter: make it a habit!

What books do you find yourself recommending over and over again?

I’m a millennial and an immigrant with a somewhat untraditional job, and I find that many folks in my social circle boast similar characteristics, so recently I’ve been recommending a lot of millennial-coded novels like the aforementioned Dept. of Speculation and Vincenzo Latronico’s Perfection (which I wrote about last year).

I’ve also recommended Han Kang’s Greek Lessons with a missionary’s zeal, along with everything Claire Keegan has ever written. Clarice Lispector’s work for friends who don’t mind going on a bit of a journey. And, well, to close the loop on Millennial Fiction™, everyone knows I’m Sally Rooney’s pro bono publicist—I may or may not keep Intermezzo on my bedside table, ready at a moment’s notice to be cracked open and provoke an existential crisis.

Clara’s reading life is disciplined but playful, structured but slightly chaotic. There’s intention there, but also appetite. There’s seriousness about literature, but not solemnity. I suspect parts of it felt familiar to many of you.

🤓 So let’s talk: