End-of-year anxiety season is upon us, my friends, and us book nerds are not exempt. Once the Big Book Awards are announced, it’s all Best Of… lists, and with that, all bets are off. You work all year on minding your own business, and the moment the lists start popping up, the anxiety begins to creep in. Why didn’t I read more?! Why didn’t I read the “right” books?! What happened to all those good intentions // personal syllabi, etc.?!

In an effort to preempt my own anxiety, I have been reflecting on how to finish the reading year STRONG . With two months left of 2026, there is still plenty of time to get my head on straight, allow myself a minor freakout, recalibrate, and… if I do this right, there’s a chance that 2026 could become one of my favorite reading years in recent memory.

Today, I’m sharing a little of my thought process as I work through all this. AND, I’ve called upon some friends to check in and see how they’re doing, so I can feel supported and inspired by how they’re approaching their own end-of-year reading.

I am very pleased with myself for setting GOOD goals for myself in January. I knew not to pick a number to reach (guys, truly, we don’t do that anymore) AND — more importantly — I built goals that were an evolution of my reading in 2025. This year was never meant to be a reinvention. I really loved what I read last year and started 2026 basically wishing for more.

So, a lot of my reading was focused around works by authors I love — Constance Debre, Vigdis Hjorth, Annie Ernaux — OR, works by my favorite authors’ authors (I don’t know if you guys have heard me mention … but I really love Claire-Louise Bennett). This has been incredibly helpful because I never experienced decision paralysis AND all of the pages have felt like they belonged together somehow. The reading has felt quite additive. 10/10 recommend.

Another reading goal that has progressed to my satisfaction was my effort to read more books set in Eastern Europe and/or during the Cold War and working through how young, bright people handled their professional ambitions in that period. This body of reading is related to my own writing project and it has been really satisfying to explore.

I read SOME poetry in 2026. Most notably, I got over myself and finally started reading Carson… which, I must say, was perfect timing on my part. However, I was in such a frazzled state of mind for so much of the year that I honestly could not manage more. So, that’s my one goal that I am kind of sad about not quite hitting. BUT, because I did so well in those other two and because I did make SOME progress on the poetry front, I don’t care so much that I didn’t finish Middlemarch (please don’t hate me) and, quite frankly, forgot about my Working Class Writers project (it really IS such a good project).

All in all, not bad. The one learning that I do want to share is that having a couple of well defined reading projects that can anchor you is a great way to keep reading when you don’t have the time and energy to do all the nerdy things that you would normally do to research and uncover new things to read.

I have a number of specific books that I would like to get to before the end of the year and I talk about a bunch of them in this little video I made: Malina by Ingeborg Bachmann, more Fleur Jaeggy and more Anne Carson because she is THE BEST.

However, I am most excited about trying to finish up War and Peace before the year is over. I had such an incredible experience reading Anna Karenina around this time last year… and I felt so proud of myself being able to say, “In 2025, I read Anna Karenina”... that I am really looking forward to another BIG milestone read like that.

In fact, if I had to give one tip for how to finish the year strong… it would be this: pause and think about the ONE book that you are just dying to read and make reading it your goal . Just that one. Best case scenario, you read it and it inspires you to read more. Worst case scenario, the holidays take over and you only have time to read just one book… but even the worst case scenario is an AMAZING outcome, because the book is your DREAM book.

I reached out to a bunch of friends and asked them three questions: 1) How are you feeling about your reading year so far? 2) What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read? And 3) Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

Initially, I thought I would condense the responses but I felt so much comfort in reading them that I am sharing in full. I know that it shouldn’t be surprising, but still, I appreciated how differently different readers approach their reading and it feels so inspiring to read all this but ultimately, what matters is to retreat into your own world and make the choices that make sense for you in your current season of life.

📚 Cams // Cams Campbell Reads

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

I feel GREAT! The more I study Russian classics, the more my passion for them grows. It feels like it’s a body of literature that I will never exhaust. This is the first year I really feel I’ve found my groove in how I want to read, by which I mean reading with purpose and eschewing other things to make room for it. Doctor Zhivago and The White Guard had both been on my shelf for decades. Reading them for my channel was very rewarding. Completing Moby-Dick was another incredibly rewarding experience. My reread of The Lord of the Rings, followed by a first read of The Silmarillion over the summer, was just bliss. I bought a new garden chair this year and spent a lot of time sitting under the privet hedge with those books. Hosting slow reads is work I love, but it’s still work, and my AuDHD can derail me. I’m doing okay. I’ve shown myself that I can complete these projects, so there’s no reason why I should fail with the current ones! I’m also close to finishing War and Peace IN RUSSIAN! I’ve been reading my Briggs translation every day with Simon Haisell, then listening to the Russian audiobook. I’m letting it flow through me, rather than beating myself up for my poor comprehension. And d’you know what? My comprehension has come on in leaps and bounds!

The one issue I would like to address is finding a balance between deep, slow reads for my channel and reading literary and genre fiction for myself. Oh, and more poetry. I have read some poetry this year, but not as much as I would like.

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

A BIG success for me would simply be having kept up with the slow reads that I’m hosting right now. I hold my TBR loosely, so I’m okay with not completing it — I almost certainly won’t! TBRs are aspirational, right? I am glad, however, to have picked up a Dickens novel. In 2024 I set myself a goal of reading one Dickens novel a year. By September this year I still hadn’t picked one up. Then a friend of mine on Substack announced a slow read of David Copperfield to run through till March 2027, so I jumped in. It’s not quite a 2026 goal, but close enough!

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

It’s not a competition. The books will wait. But other things do compete for our time. If you are disappointed because you haven’t read as much as you would have liked, think about what you might replace with reading. For me, it’s movies and TV. I’d also recommend trying audiobooks if you haven’t already—playing a favourite audiobook while doing chores feels like a life hack, and sometimes the narrator can really bring a book to life! Frank Muller did that for me with Moby-Dick!

📚 Natalie // Flights Library

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

It’s been difficult to judge how this year has been for my reading life, mainly because this is the year I started creating short-form videos and other media about reading. It turns out that reading and talking about what you’re reading in a way that excites people are two very different skills. Both take tremendous amounts of time and energy for me, especially because of how deeply I like to engage with literature.

On one hand, I’m really pleased with my reading life this year: not only have I connected with other like-minded readers, but publicly sharing what I’m reading has also helped me develop my thinking around my interests, leading me to more books I might not have found or read otherwise.

However, creating this media has also meant I’ve had less time to read than I’d like, and my backlist of titles that I want to read has grown more rapidly than ever before. Something new I’ve been thinking about on my reading journey this year is how to be a smarter reader -- specifically, can I read in a way that makes it easier to recall these observations and analyses when creating content about them?

But overall, I’m delighted by it -- I’ve never felt more in tune with my curiosities and interests.

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

A few years ago, I set an annual end-of-year reading goal: to read a big, classic work of literature during the week-long break I get from my office job during the holidays. So far, I’ve read Anna Karenina and Brothers Karamazov in past years, and this year I’m torn between War and Peace, or The Magic Mountain. If I can continue this personal reading goal, I’ll consider this year a resounding success.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

I think it depends on why a reader feels disappointed; I imagine it might be related to not reading a certain number of books, or comparing their reading life with another reader’s. If that is the case, I encourage my fellow reader to ask themselves what they’d like to get out of their reading life. I’ve personally found that the more in tune I am with my curiosity and interests, and how those shape what I’d like to read, the less relevant the question of being disappointed with my reading life becomes.

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

Truthfully a little disappointed. This year has been the first time in a long time that I have been reading much, much less. Reading is not at all about tracking the numbers, but when you have been reading at a very consistent rate for over five years, you absolutely do notice when that changes! I know I am reading less for good reasons - I’m busier, working harder on establishing a new career and trying new things - but I do miss the volume I used to have! I have spent a lot of time this year grieving my reading life, and coming to terms with the fact it looks a little different right now.

But despite all of that I am pleased I have managed to adapt my reading life around all the new things I have been doing. I still absolutely adore reading, work hard on making time for it, manage to read excellent books and satisfy all my reading desires, which is ultimately all that matters!

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

At the beginning of the year, when I thought I would continue to maintain the same reading pace, I did set reading goals. These goals were not about numbers, but about specific books and objectives (eg read more translated books from Asia). Frankly I have not once revisited them because as soon as I hit a slump in January (almost immediately after I set them) I knew myself and those goals weren’t meant to be this year. I’m ok with that. It’s good to be ambitious even if it doesn’t happen.

I don’t have any specific reading goals I am trying to meet before the end of the year, but I do want to prioritise reading some big books! Particularly, ‘Wolves of Eternity’ by Karl Ove Knausgaard, ‘Lies and Society’ by Elsa Morante and ‘The Song of Stork and Dromedary’ by Anjet Daanje. If I read 2 out of 3 of these, I would consider 2026 a big success because it is always so easy to put off reading the big books - especially when you’re busy!

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

Reading is like anything in life, it is constantly changing. The wonderful thing about it is that it is always there for you. Reading phases come and go, and it doesn’t mean you’re any ‘less’ of a reader if you’re in a phase of not reading much right now! If this is you right now, my tip is to not fight it, which was the best piece of advice I got this year from Traci and Ezra. Giving my reading space and time held enormously this year.

If you’re disappointed in what you’re specifically reading, I would advise you to try and interrogate what it is you want from your reading life. Maybe what you want out of your reading life has changed, so you might need to check in with yourself. It’s okay to change your mind on what you want to read. Frankly, that’s the spice of life!

📚 Kiran // zafarnama by kiran gill

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

For most of this year, I was feeling really disappointed by my reading life. I wasn’t reading as much and when I was reading, nothing was exciting me. It’s only in the last two or three months that things have changed and I’m feeling invigorated by literature.

At this current moment: I’m reading multiple books, both fiction and nonfiction, at once, which is something I find exhilarating as it allows me to make connections across books and time periods and, more importantly, I’m following my curiosities, and that looks like: reading about Genghis Khan, getting my hands on the Gwendoline Riley novels that have not been published in the U.S.,

and picking up books I know nothing about, such as A Tale Unmasked by Lady Nijo. (The lady in question was a Japanese noblewoman and an accomplished poet who wrote about her experiences as a concubine to Emperor Go-Fukakusa before becoming a wandering Buddhist nun. I was obsessed!!)

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading?

Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

This year, the only reading goal I set was to read 100 books and though I normally accomplish this goal… I’m slacking! As of writing this, I’m sitting at 60 books and I’m in no rush to read 40 more books before the year is up (imagine lol!).

However, I did make a list of books I’d like to read before the end of the year and I would feel accomplished if I tackled a few of those. I just picked up and devoured A Working Mother by Agnes Owen and I need to read another book by this brilliant Scottish woman before the year ends!! I’d also like to get back into the practice of reading a poem a day.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

I think the question to ask is: why are you feeling disappointed by your reading life? Have you encountered too many duds? Do you not have enough time? Are you not in the headspace to read? Each question has a different solution.



If you’ve read too many dull books, go re-read a favorite or pick up a backlist book from an author you love. If you don’t have enough time because of life responsibilities, give yourself grace. If you don’t have enough time because you’re scrolling too much… throw your phone in the ocean! Or, get a Brick device and swap that scrolling time with reading. (If you don’t want to get a Brick device, try putting your phone physically away - ideally somewhere random. A few weeks ago, I put my phone in the fridge and forgot about it.) If you’re not in the headspace to read, pick up a beloved book from your childhood or a comic novel.



My final piece of advice… Go to your bookshelf and pick up whatever book is calling to you. Forget about the books people are talking about on the Internet! Forget about the GoodReads reviews! Surprise yourself.

📚 Terrell // The Half Marathoner

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

You know, this is such a great question and one I’ve never actually thought of – I tend to look at my reading life a book at a time; I’m really only focused on what’s right in front of me, at any one particular moment. So, I’ve just finished The Outsiders because I wanted to read the same book my 13-year-old is reading in school right now, while I’ve also just started East of Eden because I saw that Netflix has a new series based on it, which I’d like to see because I love being part of cultural events, even in a small way.

When I look back over the year, there are things I feel good about – my reads ranged from big, sprawling books like Jill Lepore’s These Truths to Will Leitch’s Lloyd McNeil’s Last Ride to Amran Gowani’s Leverage to Tove Danovich’s Under the Henfluence to Virginia Evans’s The Correspondent, which I adored. So, as you can see, I really go all over the place. 🙂

At the same time, I have half-finished books and others I’ve bought but are still sitting on my bedside table (and piled up on the floor right next to it). Some I’ve tried, gave up on, then tried again… I don’t feel great about that. But that’s part of a reading life too, isn’t it?

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

One really big reading goal I have, that I don’t know if I’ll ever actually complete but still is fun to think about, is reading all of Robert Caro’s work – everything from The Power Broker to his four volumes to date in his biography of Lyndon Johnson. I’m completely fascinated by Johnson and what he was able to accomplish, especially in the areas of civil rights and social programs, before the Vietnam War ultimately consumed his presidency. It’ll be extremely hard to finish those before the end of 2026, though. Maybe I’ll put them on my 2027 and 2028 lists!

I’d also like to add Lepore’s follow-up to These Truths, which is called We The People, a book about the history of the Constitution. And I’d also like to add more philosophical fiction – fiction that really reaches for something big, like The Brothers Karamazov (which I’m ashamed to admit I’ve never read!) and novels like that. I’m inspired whenever an author has ambition, when they aim to create something beyond what they think they can.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

The one thing I’d recommend is to pick up and read books you’re truly, honestly enthusiastic about – don’t read anything just because you think you ought to, or because everyone else is reading it. I remember hearing something the famed photographer Richard Avedon said once, that in his career, what he had tried to do was “follow my enthusiasms,” to go where his heart was truly calling him to go.

So if your heart is telling you to read steamy romance novels rather than weighty historical nonfiction, by all means embrace the steam! And if you love John Grisham but it feels a little square because everyone else is reading Gabrielle Zevin, by all means stick with the Grisham thrillers. I think you’ll only really get something out of reading if you’re truly absorbed by it, which means you need to at least like it a lot. Trying to read something you don’t like is like trying to eat something you can’t stand – you’ll only do it through gritted teeth, and even if you choke it down you’ll promise yourself never to do it again.

You want your reading life to be full of wonders, I think. And you’re the person who gets to decide what’s wonderful to you.

📚 Becca // Bookstack

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

This has been a very exciting reading year for me! After a couple of disappointing years where quantity won out over quality, I decided to stop counting the number of books I read and concentrate on reading more intentionally. This led me to create specific reading projects, make book lists accordingly, and follow the new ideas that arose from my reading (hello reading rabbit holes!) I created a Substack devoted to books and literary life, and started writing longer form essays about women writers and artists.

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

My goal for the rest of this year is to finish a biographical study of artist Georgia O’Keefe, and then write an article for Substack about her. I’m reading a very chunky biography by Roxana Robinson as well as three other supportive books about her work and her creative style. Also planning to re-read Sense and Sensibility (before seeing the new movie version), and will study a volume of poetry by Sharon Olds. Also on the 2026 reading list is Partita, Barbara Kingsolver’s latest novel. Will I do it?? Who knows. Now that I see it all written it down in black and white, I’ve scared myself! But I’ll still consider 2026 a successful year of reading.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

My advice to readers is to follow your interests and your heart. You don’t always have to love what everyone else loves! Choose the authors and genres you enjoy and you’ll want to read more. And give yourself grace – if you don’t finish everything on your list, the books will wait. I’ve just been through a period of time when nothing I read seemed interesting or well written. I was churning out the reading so I could rack up my Goodreads Reading Challenge Numbers. For 2026 I stopped caring about that, and it helped me choose my books much more deliberately. I went back and re-read some of my favorite authors from the past, and it was like meeting up with old friends. Creating different reading projects based on my interest in a subject has increased my excitement around reading. Also meeting so many interesting people writing about reading on Substack – like you, Petya! – has been very inspiring.

I’m seventy years old, and my philosophy is that I no longer have time in my life to read books that don’t speak to my soul!

📚 Adhithya // Cluttered Papers

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

I’m feeling great about my reading year, I read so many books that I wanted to read and many that I was surprised by. As a writer, I wanted to read more actively this year like a self structured study, and I don’t know if I’ve achieved what I set out to, but it helped me enjoy the activity of reading much more. I also started attending a book club and it was mind expanding to see how different people could perceive and appreciate the same book in many different ways. I have a mild feeling that I’ve pushed myself too hard because I’m feeling a bit exhausted to be honest.

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

I have one project that I set for myself this year — to understand the short story form. I approached this by using a guide book, The Lonely Voice by Frank O’Connor, which is a study of the short story form. Each chapter lists and discusses stories by one great author, like Chekhov, Maupassant, James Joyce, DH Lawrence, etc. I set myself the project of reading every short story listed in the book, writing down my observations, and comparing them with O’Connor’s analysis. I have read 7 out of 11 chapters, covering over 200 short stories, and I have learned so much! I appreciated O’Connor’s insights, but I also got a feel for what matters to me in short stories and where I differ from him. It helped me shape my own perspective about the form. It also resulted in my essay about Chekhov’s life and work which helped me connect with so many wonderful people who liked the article (including you!).

I would be glad if I could complete the project by reading the remaining chapters and short stories before the year ends. But regardless, I’m quite happy with what I got out of it. And I also know that this is merely scratching the surface, because there are so many more fantastic short story writers not mentioned or discussed in the book whose work I’m eager to check out!

I am also reading the Booker Prize shortlist and reviewing each book. I’ve scheduled it in such a way that I can complete the series before the prize is announced. I’m on the fifth book out of six, and I’ll be happy if I can complete the project. Just a small challenge I set for myself, and I’m enjoying it a lot.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

Yeah, a few. First, it’s okay to read however little you can, whenever, as long as you enjoy it. You don’t need to beat yourself up for not keeping a reading habit as long as you enjoy the moments you do read.

Second, if I’m in a slump, it’s almost always because I’m trying to read something I think I’m supposed to read instead of something I enjoy reading. At such times I read something that just feels fun, and that helps me get back into the groove. It’s great to have reading goals, but it’s always easier to stack goals when you’re already moving, and it’s easier to get moving when you find it fun.

Third, it’s okay to abandon books! At any stage. That’s time you could spend on a book you like instead. And you can always return if you change your mind.

How are you feeling about your reading year so far?

I read like I’ve never read in my life this year because I was writing my PhD qualifying exams. I feel so educated!

What would it take to make 2026 a BIG success in terms of reading? Are you working towards specific reading goals you are trying to meet? Books trying to read?

I have already met my reading goals because I passed my exams. I think I can officially retire for the year. My brain needs to rest.

Any tips for readers who are feeling disappointed by their reading life right now?

The year is almost over. Make your reading list manageable. If you read just two books before the year ends, you have done a great job. Prepare to go again in 2027.



I hope reading through all these different perspectives has made you feel a little less anxious about your own reading year and maybe even inspired you to make some plans for these final two months. Or perhaps to abandon some plans altogether!

🤓 Let’s talk about where we are and what we want from the rest of 2026.