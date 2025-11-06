Our Reading Life Book Club will meet this coming Saturday, Nov 8, at 1PM Central via Zoom. We don’t read an assigned title but instead spend an hour nerding out about books! I am offering 20% off through Saturday for anyone who is interested in upgrading their subscription. I hope you can join us, our last conversation was an absolute delight. I linked Zoom details at the bottom of last week’s post and will email them to all paid subscribers on Friday.

I read the new craft memoir by Lydia Davis — Into the Weeds — where she attempts to answer the seemingly simple question: Why do you write?

She does so in various ways, but mostly by thinking about what she seems to love about “certain books by certain authors,” including those that are:

single-minded accounts that risked tedium for something that mattered to the author, books that came into being only because of the author’s fascination with a certain subject, without regard for audience, books that were also attractive, likable, sympathetic, even engrossing because of the very dedication of their authors and their good writing.

These are books, Davis ventures, that felt so vital and necessary to their writers that in a way it didn’t matter to them if they were necessary to anybody else. A perfectly Davis observation — obvious but full of philosophical depth. Reading it, I began to think about the books that have held me in that same way: works so inwardly compelled that my role as reader feels almost incidental; when the pleasure came from eavesdropping on someone else’s obsession — from witnessing what mattered so much to another human being.

Many books seem to fall under Davis’s category of “single-minded accounts.” Here’s a sampling of what she mentions explicitly: The Wheelwright’s Shop by George Sturt, James Agee’s Let Us Now Praise Famous Men, Melville’s Moby Dick, and the book that apparently inspired it — Two Years Before the Mast by Richard Henry Dana Jr. Also, the fiction of Gertrude Stein, the poetry of Laura Riding, Robert Musil’s extended three-volume unfinished novel The Man without Qualities; Walter Benjamin’s Arcades Project.

🤗 The pleasure of being bored

Davis quotes an interview with the poet John Ashbery in which he is asked to explain the story behind his poem Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror. He tells the interviewer that it came to him. The title itself is based on a painting by Francesco Parmigianino — Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror — that Ashbery first encountered in a literary magazine and felt immediately grabbed and bothered by it. He thought right away that he ought to do something with it.

Francesco Parmigianino — Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror

Davis loves that phrase — grabbed and bothered — and loves describing her own writing as a response to something that bothered her… in a good way. To be bothered, in Davis’s sense, is to be tugged toward meaning. It’s the creative mind saying: Something here won’t leave me alone. I must do something about it.

If you’ve read any Davis, you know how attentive she is to the tiniest, most minuscule of disturbances in the logic of human (or animal) existence. Her work is a catalog of intellectual irritations turned art. Examples of such bothersome things include:

Mice have inhabited a home and live in its walls but never come into the kitchen, where traps are set for them.

The strangeness of the word organized when used for tropical storms.

A coconut left on a married couple’s kitchen counter for too long.

These are absurd, ordinary, and exquisite all at once — small problems that expand under Davis’s magnifying glass until they reveal the human mind itself, twitching and alive.

🥱 The art of the tedious

In parallel with Into the Weeds, I was reading The Cows — a chapbook that Davis wrote over the course of three years while observing her next-door neighbor’s cows across the road from her window.

I did not write it with any intention. [...] All I wanted to do, for my own satisfaction in writing down my observations, was to portray exactly the way these cows looked and what they did, black on green or white or tan, in the field. But maybe I was also relishing their freedom to make their choices.

To watch patiently, to resist the impulse to dramatize, to sit in the slow rhythm of the ordinary — that’s Davis’s version of creative freedom.

She also quotes Karl Ove Knausgaard, who talks about Knut Hamsun’s Hunger and why it mattered to him so deeply:

It had to do with the closeness and presence — Hamsun follows his protagonist so closely that there is no plot, no construction of character, everything centers on him and what he sees, and it is as if Hamsun thereby describes the world as it comes into being... The world becomes the present, and this renders a dramatic storyline perfectly unnecessary, for the intensity of the present is such that everything becomes important and interesting.

The tedium of The Cows feels similar — singularly focused on the present, on repetition as revelation. The monotony of cow existence brings forward a delightful intensity:

They come out from behind the barn as though something is going to happen, and then nothing happens.

They are nearly the same size, and yet one is the largest, one the middle-sized, and one the smallest.

Her head is down, and she is grazing within a circle of darkness that is her own shadow.

Soon he, three days old, is grazing, too, or learning to graze, but so small, from where I stand watching him, that he is sometimes hidden by a twig.

What could be more boring than cows? And yet — in Davis’s hands, they become mirrors. Their stillness reveals our restlessness; their simplicity, our endless complication.

As I was reading The Cows and Davis’s reflections on writers who are willing to risk being tedious, or weird, or strange… I couldn’t help but think of my beloved Claire-Louise Bennett and her famous opening in Pond, where she goes off about breakfast bananas:

Sometimes a banana with coffee is nice. It ought not to be too ripe — in fact there should be a definite remainder of green along the stalk, and if there isn’t, forget about it. Though admittedly that is easier said than done. Apples can be forgotten about, but not bananas, not really. They don’t in fact take at all well to being forgotten about.

There’s that same faith in the trivial — the belief that attention itself can turn banality into beauty.

Books like these, Davis argues, share more than eccentricity, single-mindedness, and a willingness to lose readers. They share care and interest for the quality of the writing; high intelligence; warmth, compassion, and affection. They share a heart. Davis’s idea of tedium as devotion feels oddly radical in our era of speed and content. The writers she admires — and those she resembles — risk being boring because they trust that attention itself is enough.

To risk tedium is, in a way, to love your subject deeply. It’s to believe that a coconut, a cow, or a banana can hold the entire world — if only you stay with it long enough. So… in addition to highly recommending this book (and, quite possibly, the entire Why I Write series from Yale University Press) …

🤓 I want to ask you: