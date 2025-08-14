A reading life

Aug 14

I am grinning from ear to ear!!!!! Thank you for this beautiful and generous read, Petya. It has been tricky trying to explain that while it is a novel about a ghostly fish, it's still (I hope) serious and sad and strange and funny, all the emotions that loneliness and grief make us feel. I get why that element sounds a little gimmicky or YA-leaning ("wait...a fish?" is something I get a lot at parties, haha) so I'm beyond delighted that it landed for you. I hadn't written anything with an element of magical realism before this, it snuck up on me in a way that sounds similar to what you're working on (which I absolutely cannot wait to read) and it's been (mostly) fun and really interesting to see how different readers react to that part of the book.

I also have to say that you are just the most perceptive reader, Deborah Levy is one of my all time favorites (as I've gushed about here before) and I also read Pond my first year in New York, which was one of the books that I think gave me some kind of a subconscious permission to go in a more unreal direction in my writing. The Seas by Samantha Hunt is another tender/weird and stunning novel that was so important to me as I was trying to figure out the "rules" of the ghost fish. I somehow have not read Open Throat yet but moving that to the top of my list!! (After The Wall of course...) Can't wait for book chat!!!! 💙

I have to add Kevin Wilson’s Nothing to See Here!!! Don’t know if you’ve read it or encountered it already, but the novel is about a woman nannying her high school best friend’s twins for the summer (the caveat is that the twins just happen to spontaneously combust whenever they’re upset). Although totally bizarre, this one is so heartfelt and optimistic :,) can’t wait to see what everyone else adds to the list !!

