Of all the notes and questions that I get from newsletter readers, the most common one goes something like this:

When I was younger // When I was a student // Before I was a parent… I used to read a lot and I love books but I have fallen out of the habit. I am desperate to get back on track… but scrolling and Netflix have become my new norm. I really miss my brain. Can you please help me, how do I even begin?

First of all, I want to acknowledge the implicit sadness in this question. There is so much that is hidden in that “I used to”... and I recognize it because I have felt it, too. We live in a day and age where we are all pros in the game of comparison but there is nothing sadder than comparing yourself unfavorably to a former version of yourself.

I have collected some thoughts on the subject as someone who was there not that long ago and now spends a lot of time talking to some of the most inspiring readers around. My hope is that reading this will help you understand that if you truly want to make reading part of your life, you absolutely can and you are not as far off as you might think.

⚡️ Figure out what’s getting in the way

“Writing is all about concentration, solitude, and silence, and those are the three things that children are most not about .” — Cheryl Strayed

The most important thing I want to say to you is that you are not alone. Many people feel overwhelmed and incapable of focusing on reading right now.

Maybe you are not reading like you used to because you are in a season of life that requires your attention to be elsewhere. It could be work, caregiver responsibilities, your health. If you are not reading because you are physically or mentally exhausted, focus on your animal body: feed it, rest it, move it, soothe it. A relaxed, rested body is more capable of reading than a stressed, exhausted body.

Sometimes you feel tired not because you are doing too much but because you are not doing the things that you really want to be doing . I cannot even tell you how frequently I have found myself climbing the wrong ladder, winning a race that I never intended to compete in. I am constantly trying to figure out if the things I have said yes to are in fact things I actually want to do because, ultimately, those are the things that are keeping me away from my family and from my books.

Getting older somehow seems to help in spotting the misalignment between what you are doing and what you want to be doing. But a simple way to speed up this particular bit of earned wisdom is to journal about it . Make a list of all the engagements and obligations that are keeping you busy, drained and tired. Mark up all the things you are doing out of inertia, obligation, or perceived social pressure. You will be shocked how much time you uncover. A still from my favorite film: In the mood for love by Wong Kar Wai

If journaling helps you figure out how you can create some space for YOUR BRAIN… journal some more to gain clarity on whether it’s READING that will give you your brain back. Reading books is an obvious way to engage with the world of ideas but it is most certainly not the ONLY way. There are so many examples here on Substack of people pursuing all sorts of projects and passions that help them come alive to themselves — watching films , having conversations with people they admire , making art , l earning for learning’s sake , being intentional about their living spaces … the list goes on and on.

Remind yourself that YOU are the BOSS of YOU. Because you are not a sociopath, you understand that there is plenty that we all need to do because we live in community, serve on teams, etc. HOWEVER, nobody loves a martyr and MANY around you will benefit from you dropping balls nobody meant for you to carry in pursuit of things that feed your soul.

⚡️ Stop waiting for ideal conditions

Once you’ve decided that you are no longer doing things simply because you think you should AND have come clear with yourself that reading is the thing that you WANT to be doing instead:

Find little pockets of time to dedicate to it. The biggest readers you know are reading as much as they do because they are reading here and there, ALL the time, whenever, wherever. We all have our “ideal reading preferences” but the reality is much different. On my busiest days, I read for 15 minutes during my lunch break. Yes, I try to read in bed before I fall asleep but I also read in the carpool line, waiting at a doctor’s office or at the pharmacy, in the 5 minutes when a Zoom call is over and somebody generously decides to “give us some time back.” I am grateful, always. No snark.

On my way to work carrying so many totes, including my Pippi Bag. I always bring at least one book, my journals and a “project” in case I have some down time.

Reading begets reading. Once you start making time to read a little bit, you will find that it becomes easier to find time to read a little bit more. That’s why it’s so important not to set off by giving yourself MASSIVE reading assignments. Just start small and trust the process.

It’s easier to always be reading than to sometimes-be-reading. I describe reading as my default state and that makes it easier for me to get back into a book. Sometimes I feel like my job is an interruption from my real — reading — life.

To make reading your default state, you would probably need to open your mind re: audiobooks if you are not there quite yet. Simon Haisell spoke so eloquently about that in his interview a few weeks back:



” The hill I will die on is that listening is reading. We’ve been listening to stories far longer than we have been writing and reading them. To listen to a book is primal, intimate fireside magic. I’ll typically listen to between one and three hours as I go about my day. I love how listening imprints the story onto places and activities so that a book embeds itself into certain memories. This way, you revisit past places when you re-read old books, and vice versa.”



Audiobooks have been a lifesaver in my busiest seasons. Some days, the only reading I can do is during my commute to work or while doing the dishes after dinner.

Sidenote: moving between print and audio, especially when reading a really long novel, is my most favorite way to read. There is something so special about immersing yourself in the language of a novel but also FUN to just BE with it throughout the day. I am currently reading American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee that way and feel like I have basically moved in with the Kohs.

Another controversial take — you can be reading, even if you are not READING. Looking for books, trying to decide what to read next, reading reviews of what other people are reading all support the PRACTICE of reading and are as important as the physical act of reading as well. When you are having a difficult day and you have no time or brain capacity for your novel, engaging in any of the above-mentioned activities will help carry you until you can actually sit down with a book. That time is not lost, in fact, it helps make you a better reader.

My current TBR tracker is super simple but really working for me.

⚡️ Find your way back to YOUR own taste

I am now partial to Substack but when I was in the depths of my depression and missing my reading brain so badly it hurt, I spent hours on TikTok. Doing so got me excited about certain books that sounded “like me” in a way that I had not previously experienced in my life. Watching brief videos of interesting, young, intelligent people who shared earnestly what they were reading and loving, and wanting to be in conversation with them is what truly brought me back to life. Do not let lazy takes about TikTok or any other platform for that matter color your opinion on what’s worthy of your attention. The internet is big, find your people.

In fact, I think that allowing yourself to connect with book nerds on the internet is a great way to start reinvigorating your taste , especially if it’s been years since you’ve chosen your own reading.

You don’t have to listen to me, but if you are trying to rebuild a reading habit, I actually advise against going after BIG AWARD lists since those can sometimes give off pretentious vibes that may overwhelm you and, more importantly, also may make you think that there are books that you must be reading, which is not what you want to feel. You want to find a way to connect to reading in the most idiosyncratic, personal way Recent lunch-time reads. Sad carpet on the right is from my work office.

You want to feel excited about the books you are reading, even if they are not cheerful, happy or exciting themselves. If you are reading a book and it’s bringing you DOWN to the point where you don’t reach for it, you are going to have to learn to DNF. The best readers DNF all the time. One of my current goals is to DNF more books.

A lot of book content on the internet, including here on Substack, is focused on new releases. The publishing industry OWES it to writers and readers to continue to discover and support new writing talent and help new books find their readers. YOUR responsibility is to YOURSELF . You don’t owe it to anybody to keep up with new releases, lists, recommendations or whatever trends seem to be driving the discourse at any given moment.

When in doubt, look for a classic you have been curious about. Especially if you are picking up titles as an adult, you will be shocked to discover that books that you read as assigned reading in high school now feel like a legit romp! They are funner and hornier than you remember, so many of them are total page turners and yet have a timeless quality to them, which for me personally often feels like a better reading experience than the alternative. My favorite classics-focused writers on Substack are Simon Haisell, haley larsen, phd, Cams Campbell Reads and Naomi Kanakia.

⚡️ Your reading life belongs to you

The internet will make you wonder if your reading life is beautiful enough. Don’t believe it. We are all worthy of books and there are many ways to be a reader.

It is your responsibility to figure out what makes sense for you. Work on figuring out what genre, author, period, themes, and other factors activate your pleasure centers. The biggest competitor to reading time is SCREEN TIME… and you know how powerful THAT draw is. You will have to work hard on finding what you like.

If not reading feels like a loss of identity, like you are unable to access a part of yourself that you love and treasure…. Resolving to return to reading and making it a central part of your life is not merely an exercise in productivity or time management. It functions as a vehicle of self-articulation, it’s a way of declaring and standing up for oneself.

My personal journey back to reading took me ~5 years or so. It took me a long time but never for a second did I question whether I missed it. I missed it deeply every second of every day and I longed for the day when I would read again without questioning what the point of it all was. At times it felt like a battle, other times it felt like a bar fight. Regardless, it’s what needed to happen because that process of returning to reading was also the process of building trust in my own capacity to be in charge of myself. I thought I missed reading — and I did — but I think what I missed even more was the feeling that my brain belonged to me.

I really hope that some of you will feel comfortable sharing what feels difficult about reading right now and that the community can offer their gentle care and support. Reading, like most things, feels better with friends.

🤓 Questions go here: