A reading life

A reading life

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Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
Oct 8

I love the point about reading about books, reviews etc. as part of the practice of reading. Encouraging as always, Petya! Thanks

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Cams Campbell's avatar
Cams Campbell
Oct 8

Thank you for the shout-out, Petya! Book friends are the best!

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