Last weekend I finished Susie Boyt’s Loved and Missed and when I surfaced long enough to post about it on Instagram, all I could manage was: holy shit. Within the hour I had a pile of responses from people I consider serious, thoughtful readers — people who read at volume and have strong opinions — and every single one of them was a variation on I KNOW!!!!

This is what two years of writing about books on the internet has given me, and honestly it might be the thing I am most grateful for: a group of people who will meet me exactly where I am, at whatever level of eloquence I can manage, and just… know.

Two years ago this month, I started writing A Reading Life. In that time, I’ve read with an intensity that has no precedent in my life. I’ve thought harder about reading than I ever expected to. At times, I’ve gotten so far into my own head about it — most recently about taste and erudition — that Marian Grudko, with the calm of someone who has already worked through these questions, felt compelled to tell me, in her supportive, gentle, wise way… to calm down.

I’m not there yet, but I’m taking notes.

Looking back, the past two years have been an exercise in two things that sound like opposites but aren’t: nerding in AND peacing out. The deeper I’ve gone into reading — the more seriously I’ve taken knowledge, attention, and what it means to have a real embodied intellectual life — the more I’ve also had to learn to let go of exactly that seriousness. Reading is such an immersive endeavor that… unless you lighten up a little… it will begin to crowd out the sense of openness that makes reading feel like discovery rather than effort. It will make what excites you feel boring.

What follows is my attempt to distill that insight into something useful but also do so in a lighter way. I know that “listicles” get a bad rep these days but as someone who is extremely strapped for time at the moment, I do appreciate it when a favorite writer decides to loosen their collar (this is a Rachel Cusk reference which is not funny if I have to explain it, I know, but it’s on my mind… so there). Most of the experiences described below are mine but I had to include some ideas that came from you and for that I am forever grateful.

📚 It’s easier to be reading a lot than to be reading a little.

This sounds counterintuitive until you experience it. Reading consistently creates its own momentum — you finish one book and you’re already halfway into the next.

📚 Think of reading not as a habit to maintain but as a practice to return to.

Think of it the way you think of yoga. There’s no endpoint, no graduation, no streak to protect. Every time you return to it you start from exactly where you are that day. Having a great session today doesn’t mean anything because you may tweak your neck tomorrow and need to sit yoga practice out. But missing a class, a week, a month… doesn’t mean you’ve failed at yoga. There is no yoga police. And it doesn’t mean you have to begin again from scratch next time you roll out your mat. The practice is yours and it will be there when you come back, and it will give you what you need at that new moment in time. Reading is similar.

📚 The only battle worth fighting is the battle for your attention.

Why you seek it, what you offer it to or how you are affected by it matters. Everything else follows from this. I keep asking myself: what am I attending to right now? And how is my phone in the way?

📚 Never leave the house without a book.

When I found myself in a fashion rut (or was it depression?) while working from home for ~5 years, I told myself that I had to get dressed in real clothes and leave the house at least once a week. To keep the promise to myself, I started going on coffee and a book date once a week on Fridays and taking photos on my way out the door for accountability.

I have so many of these photos taken on my way out. You can tell I’m leaving because I’m clutching my car keys + Mila is waiting for her treat. 🐶

Those me-dates became my favorite time of the week and eventually led to so much more (including this newsletter) but also… the habit of taking my book with me as I was leaving the house stuck. Now I take my book with me every time, non-negotiable. The world will give you time if you’re ready for it.

📚 Find sneaky, playful pockets in your day to read a little bit.

The nine minutes before the pasta water boils. The four minutes someone “gives you back” at the end of a Zoom call. The carpool line. Reading doesn’t only have to happen in long, uninterrupted sits — and once you stop waiting for those, you’ll be surprised how quickly this type of interstitial reading adds up. This is a tip on how to read more by writer Lauren Elkin.

Learned this from Sara Hildreth of FictionMatters. The cost of immersing yourself in a new world is higher than staying longer in a world you already know. When everything around is going crazy, picking a long book gives you one space to just stay put. This is also counterintuitive but excellent advice on how to think about “vacation” reading.

📚 Have a day book and an evening book.

Another tip from a book nerd friend, this one courtesy of Jenovia 🕸️. The day book lives in your bag, sits on your desk, tolerates interruption. Essays and short fiction are great for this, as are journals and diaries. The “evening” book gets your full attention. This is my first month testing out this advice and here’s Helen Garner with a prominent spot on my work desk.

Millenials are not in fashion but please allow us introduce you to Olio E Osso .

When I need a REAL break from whatever I am working on, I read a couple of pages and most of it has been so clever, funny and/or odd that it’s been just delightful to dip in and out.

📚 When you’re in a reading slump, the book is rarely the problem . Rest.

📚 The classics are weirder, hornier, funnier than you think.

📚 Challenge yourself.

There is no better ego boost than tackling a book you’ve been intimidated by for years. And, not unrelated to that…

📚 As you get older, you get better at reading.

It’s one of the greatest surprises in life. Who cares if your bottom is saggy if Dostoyevski is finally fun?! (I do realize that not everybody shares this particular opinion but, let’s be honest, they are not reading this newsletter.) 🤓 📚 🍑

📚 100 - YOUR AGE = the number of pages you owe a book before you DNF it.

I am not sure where I heard this, but I believe it’s a Nancy Pearl rule. At 45, I give a book 55 pages. It’s a good way to practice trusting your own judgment.

📚 Identify your off-season genre.

After two years of talking with serious readers, I have noticed that the best ones have a go-to genre that they read when needing to step away from the main stream of things. Amor Towles loves to read suspense series during the summer. Deborah Craytor started a trend during one of our early community zooms by getting everyone excited about reading horror. Celine Nguyen who is one of the best known book nerds on Substack shared in her Reading Life interview that embarrassingly-not-embarassingly she loves to read self-help.

As you know, I now identify as romance-curious even though the jury is still out on that one. What can I say, we contain multitudes and sometimes need a break from our own high-minded bullshit.

📚 Nothing compares to a deep book cry.

This year The Last Samurai by Helen DeWitt and Loved and Missed by Susie Boyt. Clear your schedule.

📚 Poetry is an acquired taste.

Put in the effort. You get back exactly what you put in. Not immediately, and not always comfortably, but the returns are unlike anything else.

📚 Taking time to reflect on your reading is just as important as the reading itself.

The book isn’t finished when you close it. Write a sentence, copy a passage, tell someone what you thought. The reflection forces you to metabolize what you’ve read and integrate any consequent learning.

📚 An easy way into book journaling is to copy the first and last sentence of every book you love. via Kim Ourada

📚 Keep a record of what you read.

A handwritten list of titles and dates, watched accumulate over years, is one of the most intimate objects you will ever own.

I positioned the images in the wrong order but you get the idea. If I could marry this date stamp, I totally would.

Also, if you’ve been curious about journaling but don’t know where to start or how to stay consistent — this is it. Just the book and the date.

📚 Do not apologize for your taste.

It will change soon enough anyway. The reader you are at 45 is not the reader you were at 35 and will not be the reader you are at 55. Chase what calls to you now.

📚 Writers are people too.

Don’t assume they know how much their work has meant to you. After a Greek summer vacation, I emailed Katie Kitamura (!!!) to tell her that A Separation made me feel like I had actually visited Naxos in a previous life. She wrote back.

📚 Nobody cares about your reading life as much as you do.

Make it matter to you. It does not need to make perfect sense to anyone else. The reading life you build is yours — specific, strange, entirely your own. That’s the whole point.



Two years ago, I talked to writer and teacher Sarah Fay, PhD while I was still figuring out what I wanted to do here on Substack. She pushed me to think about what I genuinely wanted out of my newsletter. My answer was simple: connection. I wanted book nerd friends. People who love reading, books, and journaling the way I do — and who, like me, don’t always have the time, space, or people in their “real” lives to have these conversations out loud. I wrote through my imposter syndrome, and I have to say — my wish came true!

I love that we have such a chatty comments section, I genuinely look forward to hearing everybody’s reading update on our Friday Book Chat and I’m obsessed with our Community Zoom we do every other month to just get to know each other by talking about books. Our next Community Zoom is Saturday, May 9th at 1PM Central. It is so great, I know I am biased but it’s one of my favorite hours of the month. If you’ve been thinking about joining, now’s a good time. Half off through the end of May.

Thank you for being here. Truly.

🤓 And now, some questions for you! Be honest!