A reading life

A reading life

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Becca Rowan's avatar
Becca Rowan
5d

Petya, I am so grateful for your newsletter, your videos, and the way you invite us into reading as an amazing life practice. I have loved books and reading better than most anything for my entire life, and yet here I am at age 70, learning so many new habits!

You’ve inspired me to create reading projects - one of them a poetry project where I’m reading and studying one volume of poetry per month. This has changed my life. I could write volumes about all the ways…but mainly immersing myself in one poet and the way that poet sees life and the world has led me into looking at my life and experiences more deeply. It encourages me to slow down and focus, to be thoughtful about how I name and describe things, and revel in the richness of poetic language. So much goodness!

This was such a great post, I know I’ll be coming back to it. Thank you!

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C. Murray's avatar
C. Murray
5d

You, dear Petya, are helping to change my reading habits. I have read every single day of my life, but mostly in the evening before bed. New habit: I'm now going to seek out a day book to carry with. Essays seem best. Ideas? I read with my whole being so not sure how snippets will go, but I'm inspired to try. (FYI: Current book - Cusk's "Second Place.)

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