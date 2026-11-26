I am having a sad month and not a whole lot of reading is happening. I am turning pages, but not many. I thought I wouldn’t say anything but every Friday, I host Friday Book Chat where we share a reading update from the week. I know it’s corny but I feel connected to our community and I appreciate our Friday check-ins as an opportunity to be accountable… I just felt like I couldn’t lie about it. So I told a bunch of internet friends that I have never met in real life that I was sad and depressed and therefore not reading much.

I knew that you guys would be supportive and would know what to say but I was quite surprised by how meaningful your words felt to me. I felt enveloped in kindness that was so perfectly communicated, I really was stunned.

Last week my 9 year old and I took a poetry writing class with Geoffrey Nutter, The Poet Dad. After recovering from the initial shock of finding ourselves in a class with ACTUAL poets… we had a really good time, playing with words and writing bad lines that made us laugh in embarrassment. But we were inspired tremendously to continue to read and study poetry, and not be afraid to be in community with people who are well ahead of us on their poetry journeys but such willing guides nonetheless. Guys, poets are SO NICE.

Even though I am not reading much, I have been reading SOME and that has felt good and life-affirming. I read Deborah Levy’s latest — My year in Paris with Gertrude Stein — and the novel inspired to seek out Stein’s The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas and her poetry collection Tender Buttons. As I was loading up my Bookshop cart, I had this overwhelming thought … Oh, wait, Jenovia 🕸️ would totally like this stack of books, too. So, I bought two of each and grabbed her a copy of the Levy. I was then overwhelmed with this feeling of … wow… this person that I have never met has truly become a friend.

As a tech worker, I feel so ambivalent about life with the internet these days. It seems that neither the technology nor the discourse it enables are what I want for my kid. But as I think about my life right now, I am also so grateful that I somehow continue to make amazing friends online and that there are still corners of the internet that are able to bend the algorithmic arc toward meaning and connection… book friends are the BEST friends. I am so thankful for you guys!

If, like me, you came to Substack looking for book friends — please consider upgrading your subscription to A Reading Life or sharing it with someone who might love it too. Paid subscriptions open up the complete newsletter archive AND invite you to:

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