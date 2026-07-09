A reading life

A reading life

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Jenovia 🕸️'s avatar
Jenovia 🕸️
7d

LOVED this update! Can't wait to watch the vid. And so happy you're using the Kokuyo! They really are so handy.

Your junk journal is beeeyoutiful. Thank you for reminding/encouraging me to draw more in mine.

I don't know if it's just a glitch for me, but some of the text highlighted in this post appears white in the app, and it's very difficult to read. I switched to my laptop, and all the text is black. Bizarre.

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4 replies by Petya K. Grady and others
Courtney Romo's avatar
Courtney Romo
7d

Thank you for the video and post. I loved listening and then following up with the book recs in your post. 💗

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1 reply by Petya K. Grady
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